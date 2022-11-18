Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Chelsea Ready To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo If He’s Sacked By Manchester United
Manchester United are said to be working through the process to sack Cristiano Ronaldo from his contract at the club. United are keen to take action following his interview with Piers Morgan. United will be looking to find a possible solution for Ronaldo during the World Cup as they do...
Manchester United could look to use their strong relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes to help them terminate the Portuguese superstar's contract
Manchester United’s strong relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes looks key to the player leaving Old Trafford before the end of the World Cup. United want Ronaldo out after his extraordinary TV interview with Piers Morgan in which he claimed he’d been ‘betrayed’ by the club.
BBC Reporter And Ex-Player Alex Scott Trolls Qatar World Cup Ban On The Field
The British broadcaster did what the players could not in gay-rights protest.
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo suggests short-term Real Madrid move
Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has offered his services to former employers Real Madrid for the second half of the season, according to reports. The Portugal captain’s time at Old Trafford is almost certain to be over after he said he felt “betrayed” by United and hit out at manager Erik ten Hag in a recent interview. (opens in new tab)
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals he wants to 'checkmate' Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo is hoping he can 'checkmate' Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate at the World Cup.
Yardbarker
Juventus will accept a January offer for a departing player
Alex Sandro seems on his way out of Juventus as his contract runs out at the end of this season. The Brazilian has been a key player for the Bianconeri for around half a decade and continues to play for them. However, he is no longer as good as he...
Report: Chelsea Maintain Interest In RB Leipzig Defender Josko Gvardiol
Chelsea have retained their interest in Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig.
BBC
Sunday's gossip: Pickford, Ronaldo, Gilmour, Garnacho, Bailey, Messi, Klopp, Bernardo
Chelsea will watch Everton and England's Jordan Pickford at the World Cup as owner Todd Boehly looks for a new goalkeeper. (Sun on Sunday) Manchester United's teenage star Alejandro Garnacho is in line for a huge pay rise with the 18-year-old Argentina winger set to earn £50,000 per week. (Star)
Yardbarker
Juventus contemplating the future of Matias Soulé
Since the start of last season, Matias Soulé began to make occasional appearances for Juve’s first team. He was probably the first youngster who earned the trust of Max Allegri following his return to Turin in 2021. This term, the Argentine has become a permanent member of the...
BBC
Rangers: Giovanni van Bronckhorst's 12 months at Ibrox in 12 pictures
Twelve months. Twelve pictures. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's anniversary as Rangers manager was only marked on Friday, but he won't enjoy a second following his sacking by the Ibrox board on Monday. Here, BBC Scotland looks back on his brief tenure in a dozen photographs after the Dutchman became the Rangers...
Yardbarker
Chelsea change their plan with Romelu Lukaku after loan to Inter Milan
Chelsea have reportedly changed their plan with Romelu Lukaku who is currently on loan at Italian side Inter Milan. Lukaku re-joined Chelsea last summer, but an unsuccessful season with the club meant he was sent back out on loan to Inter Milan. The Belgian forward has struggled with injuries this season and his return to the Italian side hasn’t gone as expected.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo says row with Manchester United will not 'shake' Portugal
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Cristiano Ronaldo says he will "speak when he wants" and...
Yardbarker
Video – The Top 5 assists from Serie A Round 15, featuring Chiesa
The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded the best fives assists from Serie A Round 15, with Juventus star Federico Chiesa making the cut. The returning winger picked up Arek Milik inside the penalty box, allowing the latter to score the third and final goal in Juve’s win over Lazio.
Yardbarker
Former Man United manager admits missing out on Liverpool star
Louis van Gaal has revealed he wanted to sign former Liverpool ace Sadio Mane whilst in charge of Manchester United. The Senegal star ended up at United’s long-term rivals Liverpool, though, and he proved to be a significant loss. In his time on Merseyside, he netted 120 goals and contributed 48 assists in all competitions.
Yardbarker
Chelsea considering making a move for Juventus star and could offer academy graduate in return
Chelsea considering making a move for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa and could offer Mason Mount in an exchange deal. After a disappointing start to his Chelsea tenure, Graham Potter could be busy in the upcoming transfer window as he looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the second half of the season.
Ronaldo says row with Man Utd 'won't shake' Portugal team
Cristiano Ronaldo insisted Monday that his explosive row with Manchester United would not impact Portugal's chances at the World Cup as they prepare for their opening match in Qatar with Ghana. The next player who comes here, you don't have to ask about that, don't talk about me, you don't have to talk about Cristiano Ronaldo... help them out, ask them about the World Cup."
Yardbarker
“It takes two to want it,” De Zerbi hints he would take the Juventus job
Roberto De Zerbi is one of the few Italian managers doing well outside the country after he took over from Graham Potter at Brighton. The gaffer is enjoying life in the Premier League, but he could have been the replacement for Max Allegri earlier in the season. The Bianconeri manager...
BBC
Portugal squad 'will not be distracted' - Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed suggestions his explosive TV interview about Manchester United will be a distraction for Portugal at the World Cup. The 37-year-old opens his campaign in Qatar against Ghana on Thursday and told the world’s media the squad is fully focussed on delivering for their country. “I...
Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in Qatar along with Portugal team-mates with Man Utd career doomed after explosive revelations
CRISTIANO RONALDO and his Portuguese team-mates have touched down in Qatar. The Manchester United forward, who has caused shockwaves with his explosive interview with Piers Morgan this week, is heading towards his fifth and probably final World Cup. He and his international colleagues were suited and booted as they landed...
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be returning to Real Madrid in January
Cristiano Ronaldo did all he could to put a stain on his Manchester United legacy with his recent interview. It has put his future at the club in jeopardy and I don’t think there is a way back for the Portuguese superstar at Old Trafford and he will be looking for a new club in January.
