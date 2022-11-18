ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Chelsea Ready To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo If He’s Sacked By Manchester United

Manchester United are said to be working through the process to sack Cristiano Ronaldo from his contract at the club. United are keen to take action following his interview with Piers Morgan. United will be looking to find a possible solution for Ronaldo during the World Cup as they do...
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo suggests short-term Real Madrid move

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has offered his services to former employers Real Madrid for the second half of the season, according to reports. The Portugal captain’s time at Old Trafford is almost certain to be over after he said he felt “betrayed” by United and hit out at manager Erik ten Hag in a recent interview. (opens in new tab)
Yardbarker

Juventus will accept a January offer for a departing player

Alex Sandro seems on his way out of Juventus as his contract runs out at the end of this season. The Brazilian has been a key player for the Bianconeri for around half a decade and continues to play for them. However, he is no longer as good as he...
Yardbarker

Juventus contemplating the future of Matias Soulé

Since the start of last season, Matias Soulé began to make occasional appearances for Juve’s first team. He was probably the first youngster who earned the trust of Max Allegri following his return to Turin in 2021. This term, the Argentine has become a permanent member of the...
BBC

Rangers: Giovanni van Bronckhorst's 12 months at Ibrox in 12 pictures

Twelve months. Twelve pictures. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's anniversary as Rangers manager was only marked on Friday, but he won't enjoy a second following his sacking by the Ibrox board on Monday. Here, BBC Scotland looks back on his brief tenure in a dozen photographs after the Dutchman became the Rangers...
Yardbarker

Chelsea change their plan with Romelu Lukaku after loan to Inter Milan

Chelsea have reportedly changed their plan with Romelu Lukaku who is currently on loan at Italian side Inter Milan. Lukaku re-joined Chelsea last summer, but an unsuccessful season with the club meant he was sent back out on loan to Inter Milan. The Belgian forward has struggled with injuries this season and his return to the Italian side hasn’t gone as expected.
Yardbarker

Video – The Top 5 assists from Serie A Round 15, featuring Chiesa

The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded the best fives assists from Serie A Round 15, with Juventus star Federico Chiesa making the cut. The returning winger picked up Arek Milik inside the penalty box, allowing the latter to score the third and final goal in Juve’s win over Lazio.
Yardbarker

Former Man United manager admits missing out on Liverpool star

Louis van Gaal has revealed he wanted to sign former Liverpool ace Sadio Mane whilst in charge of Manchester United. The Senegal star ended up at United’s long-term rivals Liverpool, though, and he proved to be a significant loss. In his time on Merseyside, he netted 120 goals and contributed 48 assists in all competitions.
AFP

Ronaldo says row with Man Utd 'won't shake' Portugal team

Cristiano Ronaldo insisted Monday that his explosive row with Manchester United would not impact Portugal's chances at the World Cup as they prepare for their opening match in Qatar with Ghana. The next player who comes here, you don't have to ask about that, don't talk about me, you don't have to talk about Cristiano Ronaldo... help them out, ask them about the World Cup."
Yardbarker

“It takes two to want it,” De Zerbi hints he would take the Juventus job

Roberto De Zerbi is one of the few Italian managers doing well outside the country after he took over from Graham Potter at Brighton. The gaffer is enjoying life in the Premier League, but he could have been the replacement for Max Allegri earlier in the season. The Bianconeri manager...
BBC

P﻿ortugal squad 'will not be distracted' - Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed suggestions his explosive TV interview about Manchester United will be a distraction for Portugal at the World Cup. The 37-year-old opens his campaign in Qatar against Ghana on Thursday and told the world’s media the squad is fully focussed on delivering for their country. “I...
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be returning to Real Madrid in January

Cristiano Ronaldo did all he could to put a stain on his Manchester United legacy with his recent interview. It has put his future at the club in jeopardy and I don’t think there is a way back for the Portuguese superstar at Old Trafford and he will be looking for a new club in January.

