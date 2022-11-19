Read full article on original website
Related
The 5 best players of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The World Cup starts on November 20, and the biggest soccer stars in the world will be competing to make their country the best in the world for the next four years. The beauty of the World Cup is that because it’s played every four years, it’s so prestigious that it’s not guaranteed that a Read more... The post The 5 best players of the 2022 FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Spain boss Luis Enrique says Lionel Messi missing out on winning the World Cup during his illustrious career would be 'unfair' and hopes Argentina win the tournament if his side fail to
Spain manager Luis Enrique has said it would be 'unfair' to Lionel Messi if the PSG star does not win a World Cup during his career. The tournament in Qatar will mark the legendary forward's fifth World Cup finals since he made his debut in the competition back in 2006, and the 35-year-old has confirmed that he will not take part in the 2026 edition.
Yardbarker
Chelsea Ready To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo If He’s Sacked By Manchester United
Manchester United are said to be working through the process to sack Cristiano Ronaldo from his contract at the club. United are keen to take action following his interview with Piers Morgan. United will be looking to find a possible solution for Ronaldo during the World Cup as they do...
Yardbarker
Luis Enrique delights Spain fans in Twitch debut
Spain boss Luis Enrique delighted fans with his Twitch Live debut ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The former Barcelona head coach announced his plans to become Twitch streamer during the tournament in Qatar as part his intention to interact with supporters in the coming weeks. Enrique has developed a...
NBC Sports
How to Watch Spain Vs. Costa Rica in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E Match
Spain and Costa Rica are set to make their 2022 FIFA World Cup debuts in Qatar. Spain returns to the big stage as one of only eight countries ever to win the FIFA World Cup (2010). La Furia Roja have also made the most World Cup final appearances with 16.
Watch: Marcus Rashford Goal For England v Iran FIFA World Cup 2022
Marcus Rashford has given England a 5-1 lead against Iran with a great goal. Watch it here.
Senegal v Netherlands: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will either team get off to a winning start at the World Cup? Join Barry Glendenning to find out
Yardbarker
Costa Rica star insists they will not fear Spain in World Cup opener
Costa Rica have nothing to fear in their 2022 World Cup opener against Spain according to striker Anthony Contreras. Los Ticos have reached a third successive World Cup, after coming through a inter-confederation play off against New Zealand, with Luis Fernando Suarez’s drawn in Group E in Qatar. The...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group E: Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica schedule, fixtures, rankings
Neither Spain nor Germany will overlook groupmates Japan and Costa Rica when the quartet scraps it out in World Cup 2022 Group E this November. Japan reached the Round of 16 at the last World Cup and gave Belgium everything it could handle before bowing out 3-2, while Costa Rica surprised everyone in 2014 when it emerged atop a Group D with England, Italy, and Uruguay, then beating Greece in the Round of 16.
Ochoa, Guardado join exclusive World Cup five-timers club
Guillermo Ochoa is among four players in Qatar who will join an exclusive circle of players who have been to five World Cups
Senegal vs Netherlands World Cup 2022 LIVE: latest score, goals and updates from Qatar
The second World Cup 2022 game in Group A sees African champions Senegal face off against the Netherlands in a clash that could determine the eventual fate of the group. Both sides are tipped to make it into the knockouts, ahead of Ecuador and hosts Qatar, so today’s encounter may decide who finishes top.Netherlands are fancied by some to go the distance at the which would cap a remarkable turnaround for the Oranje after they failed to even qualify four years ago with coach Louis van Gaal hoping for his side to dominate the group to put themselves into...
Ecuador spoil the Qatar World Cup party as Enner Valencia shoots down hosts
Qatar’s World Cup party fell flat on the opening night as a brace from Ecuador captain Enner Valencia condemned them to a 2-0 defeat.The tiny Gulf state was desperate to get off on the right foot from a sporting perspective, after years of criticism over the award of the World Cup to the country.But Valencia’s first-half double – a penalty and a perfectly-placed header – proved too much for the hosts, who face even trickier tasks next up against Senegal and the Netherlands.A brilliant display 👏@LaTri | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ASA9MkfeTj— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 20, 2022Felix Sanchez’s Qatar side...
SB Nation
Marc Cucurella passed over for last-minute call-up to Spain at the World Cup — report
Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella had been watching his phone like a hawk, hoping that it would ring with the Spain national football team head coach on the other of the line. According to reports, he was one of the three candidates in line to replace the veteran Valencia left back, José Gayà in the squad, who had suffered an ankle sprain in training earlier this week.
Top US diplomat in Qatar for soccer, talks amid Iran tension
America's top diplomat has landed in Qatar to take in a World Cup match and hold talks as regional tensions remain high
Sporting News
FIFA World Cup Golden Ball: Winners, format, history and players vying to claim trophy in 2022
While every player dreams of lifting the World Cup trophy, the tournament does provide the chance to pick up some special individual silverware as well. The Golden Ball in its current form has been given out since 1982 World Cup and is awarded to the best overall player at the tournament.
France 24
World Cup poised for kick-off as Benzema blow rocks France
Foreign government officials, VIPs and celebrities will be in the crowd as the first World Cup staged in the Arab world opens at the Bedouin-tent inspired Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, 50 kilometres (31 miles) outside of Doha. The venue is one of an array of brand new stadiums...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November. Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day. The group...
Spain defender Carvajal misses World Cup practice with flu
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Defender Dani Carvajal has the flu and didn’t practice Monday, two days before Spain’s debut at the World Cup. The Spanish soccer federation didn’t give more detail about the condition of the right back. His absence comes as regular starting striker Álvaro...
Spain 2022 World Cup Roster
The 2022 World Cup is about to kick off in Qatar. Rosters have been selected and teams are preparing. Here is the Spain 2022 World Cup Roster. 1GKRobert Sánchez25Brighton & Hove Albion (England) 2DFCésar Azpilicueta33Chelsea (England) 3DFEric García21Barcelona (Spain) 4DFPau Torres25Villareal (Spain) 5MFSergio Busquets (captain)34Barcelona (Spain) 6MFMarcos...
FIFA World Cup Group D, Fixtures And Results
Here you can find all you need to know about Group D in the FIFA World Cup 2022, including all fixtures and results.
Comments / 0