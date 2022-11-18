ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Musk to restore Trump to Twitter after holding online poll

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk said Saturday he will reinstate Donald Trump’s account on Twitter, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. Musk made the […]
Android Authority

We have sad news for anyone who somehow wanted a Facebook smartwatch

Meta held a town hall meeting and made a few announcements. The company announced it would be ending its Portal smart display business. The company also announced that it would sunset its smartwatch projects. Last Wednesday, the Facebook parent company announced it was laying off over 11,000 employees — 13%...
Fox Business

Elon Musk scrapping Twitter's 'days of rest' from employee calendars: report

Elon Musk is reportedly scrapping Twitter's monthly, companywide day off established during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg reported that Musk has removed "days of rest" from employees' calendars, citing sources familiar with the matter. In addition, the billionaire reportedly plans to cut 3,700 jobs, or half of Twitter's workforce, cancel the social media giant's remote work policy, with some exceptions, and have staff return to the office full-time.
Daily Mail

Elon Musk was handed seven-page document from Twitter's Trust and Safety team that recommended AGAINST his $8-a-month blue check mark system - before the site was flooded with fake accounts

Elon Musk was reportedly warned by Twitter's Trust and Safety Team about the chaos that would ensue on the platform over his $8-a-month blue check mark system. Musk, his lawyers, and Esther Crawford, the director of product management who has risen as one of the Chief Twit's top lieutenants, were all presented with a seven-page document listing the consequences of the system a week before its launched, Platformer reports.
techaiapp.com

What could a world without Twitter look like?

After another chaotic week of mass staff departures and policy reversals, Twitter’s future seems highly uncertain, with users—and everybody else—increasingly asking one question: What would a world without the so-called bird app even look like?. With about 237 million daily visitors at the last count in late...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNET

Twitter-Musk News Timeline: Musk Lets Trump Back Onto Twitter

Twitter's new owner and CEO, Elon Musk, has been making dramatic changes since he finalized a deal to buy the company for about $44 billion on Oct. 27. After laying off half the staff, he gave remaining employees an ultimatum this week to pledge to work under his new intense culture or get out. Many, it seems, decided to leave.
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 8-Elon Musk starts Twitter poll on whether to bring back Trump

(Recasts to lead with Trump poll; adds exec news in pars 13 & 14) Nov 18 (Reuters) - Elon Musk started a Twitter poll late on Friday asking followers to vote on whether to reinstate former U.S. President Donald Trump's account on the platform, with early results showing roughly 60% voting yes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy