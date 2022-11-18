Read full article on original website
Elon Musk fired Twitter's head of sales after begging her to stay at the company, report says
Robin Wheeler has been fired from Twitter, Platformer reported, a week after reports said Elon Musk convinced her not to resign from the company.
Ex-Twitter engineer says he quit years ago after refusing to help sell identifiable user data, worries Elon Musk will 'do far worse things with data'
An ex-Twitter engineer said he left the company after being asked to help sell identifiable user data. He called it "the most unethical thing" he was asked to build while at Twitter from 2015-2017. Steve Krenzel predicted Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, "will do far worse things" with data. A...
Elon Musk Declares Donald Trump & Other Banned Twitter Users Will Not Be Reinstated Before Midterm Elections
Despite garnering a new set of rules since entrepreneur Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout last week, it seems the social giant will not be welcoming back former President and notably banned user, Donald Trump, any time soon — especially not ahead of next week's midterm elections, according to the SpaceX mogul.
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter's daily user growth has reportedly hit "all-time highs" amid Elon Musk's takeover drama, the FT said, citing an email sent to advertisers.
Elon Musk referenced the Bible and said he won't allow Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones back on Twitter on the same day he reinstated Trump's account
Elon Musk said he has "no mercy" for people who exploit children's deaths "for gain" when asked about bringing Alex Jones back to Twitter.
Musk to restore Trump to Twitter after holding online poll
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk said Saturday he will reinstate Donald Trump’s account on Twitter, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. Musk made the […]
Android Authority
We have sad news for anyone who somehow wanted a Facebook smartwatch
Meta held a town hall meeting and made a few announcements. The company announced it would be ending its Portal smart display business. The company also announced that it would sunset its smartwatch projects. Last Wednesday, the Facebook parent company announced it was laying off over 11,000 employees — 13%...
Here are the suspended Twitter accounts that have been reinstated since Elon Musk took over
Donald Trump, Jordan Peterson, and Andrew Tate's accounts have all been reinstated since Elon Musk took over Twitter.
Twitter had to assure employees that Elon Musk's infamous late-night email about his 'hardcore' vision for the company wasn't a phishing attack, report says
Twitter followed up Musk's short email with an internal document explaining among other things that it wasn't a "phishing attempt," per The WSJ.
Elon Musk scrapping Twitter's 'days of rest' from employee calendars: report
Elon Musk is reportedly scrapping Twitter's monthly, companywide day off established during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg reported that Musk has removed "days of rest" from employees' calendars, citing sources familiar with the matter. In addition, the billionaire reportedly plans to cut 3,700 jobs, or half of Twitter's workforce, cancel the social media giant's remote work policy, with some exceptions, and have staff return to the office full-time.
Elon Musk was handed seven-page document from Twitter's Trust and Safety team that recommended AGAINST his $8-a-month blue check mark system - before the site was flooded with fake accounts
Elon Musk was reportedly warned by Twitter's Trust and Safety Team about the chaos that would ensue on the platform over his $8-a-month blue check mark system. Musk, his lawyers, and Esther Crawford, the director of product management who has risen as one of the Chief Twit's top lieutenants, were all presented with a seven-page document listing the consequences of the system a week before its launched, Platformer reports.
techaiapp.com
What could a world without Twitter look like?
After another chaotic week of mass staff departures and policy reversals, Twitter’s future seems highly uncertain, with users—and everybody else—increasingly asking one question: What would a world without the so-called bird app even look like?. With about 237 million daily visitors at the last count in late...
Ex-Twitter employees are horrified by Elon Musk reinstating Donald Trump’s account: ‘Incredibly upsetting’
“Donald Trump attracted and amplified the most extreme content and conspiracy theories,” said one former Twitter employee.
Elon Musk reinstated some banned Twitter accounts, but he drew the line at extremists like Alex Jones
Elon Musk once called himself a "free speech absolutist," and has made moves to bring back some previously banned accounts, but within certain limits.
CNET
Twitter-Musk News Timeline: Musk Lets Trump Back Onto Twitter
Twitter's new owner and CEO, Elon Musk, has been making dramatic changes since he finalized a deal to buy the company for about $44 billion on Oct. 27. After laying off half the staff, he gave remaining employees an ultimatum this week to pledge to work under his new intense culture or get out. Many, it seems, decided to leave.
Facebook to remove religious and political views, 'interested in' information from profiles
Facebook is removing a handful of fields from its users' profiles in what the social media giant says is intended make the platform easier to use.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 8-Elon Musk starts Twitter poll on whether to bring back Trump
(Recasts to lead with Trump poll; adds exec news in pars 13 & 14) Nov 18 (Reuters) - Elon Musk started a Twitter poll late on Friday asking followers to vote on whether to reinstate former U.S. President Donald Trump's account on the platform, with early results showing roughly 60% voting yes.
Amid Musk Twitter chaos, athletes & celebs cope just like us
No, LeBron James does not want to be traded — that was put into the world by a fake Twitter feed purporting to belong to the Los Angeles Lakers superstar when a pay-$8-and-pretend-to-be-anyone verification system made a brief appearance. And no, actor Edward Norton is not all that worried...
Elon Musk responds to criticism around Twitter: 'There's no way to make everyone happy, that's for sure'
Twitter has recently faced product flip-flopping, mass layoffs, high-profile exec departures, rampant account impersonations, a loss of advertisers, and more. While speaking virtually at the G20 summit recently, Elon Musk addressed the criticism he's consequently received. "There's no way to make everyone happy, that's for sure," he said. Twitter has...
Twitter Is Collapsing, and Nothing Can Replace It
Under Elon Musk the Twitter that so many people depend on may collapse. Roger McNamee on what comes next
