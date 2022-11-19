Read full article on original website
Related
Vietnam veteran shares war experience
Gene Ramsey pulls a framed photo out of the cardboard box where he keeps his war mementos. The old letters, newspaper articles, Bronze Star and black and white pictures tell pieces of his story, but it’s the photo he reaches for first. In it, he is forever frozen in...
KTEN.com
The Memory Lives On For Michael James McGrath First World War Veteran - Unit 26th Australian Infantry Battalion
Michael James McGrath is an Australian citizen and a veteran of the First World War. His memory still lives on today with Help for Heros. His and his comrades’ bravery played a key role in the eventual victory over Germany and its allies in Europe. He served in the Australian Imperial Force as a member of the 26th Australian Infantry Battalion under the rank of ‘Private’. His service number is still registered as number 1906 and records show he enlisted at the age of 35. His service was long, however, eventually, he was killed in action on 4 October 1917 in the famous British led Battle of Broodseinde.
americanmilitarynews.com
WWII veteran tells his story to inspire others to live without fear
“There are two kinds of veterans: the ones who talk about what they did and those who don’t want to talk about anything,” said Arthur Breyer, a Normandy Farms Estates resident who was captured by the Nazis during World War II. “I want to talk about everything.”
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
High School Project Reunites Twin Brothers Seven Decades After WWII
On June 19, 2018, twin brothers Ludwig Julius Wilhelm “Louie” Pieper and Julius Heinrich Otto “Henry” Pieper were laid to rest side-by-side, some 74 years to the day after they lost their lives. The pair were just 19 years old back in June 1944, and thanks to a 16-year-old high school student, they are finally together again at Normandy American Cemetery, overlooking the historic Omaha Beach.
Killed in Vietnam War, Army Staff Sgt. Finger accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sanford I. Finger, 29, of Miami Beach, Florida, killed during the Vietnam War, was accounted for.
Remains of U.S. soldier killed in Korean War identified 72 years later
The remains of a 27-year-old man killed during the Korean War have been accounted for 72 years after he was reported missing, the U.S. government announced this week.U.S. Army Cpl. Tommie T. Hanks was reported missing in action on November 26, 1950 after his unit attempted to withdraw from a location in North Korea, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) said in a news release. His body was declared "non-recoverable" on Jan. 16, 1956, and his name was later recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission's Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu,...
Famous Actors Who Served in the US Military
Folks from all walks of life join the military. Even some of the biggest actors of all time have spent time in the armed forces, and you might be surprised at who some of them were. There’s no shortage of reasons why people enlist. Some join out of a simple desire to serve their country. […]
historynet.com
When American Planes Fought American Planes in World War II
Eighty years ago, on November 8, 1942, the Allies launched Operation Torch, the amphibious invasion of French North Africa and the first major U.S. foray into World War II’s European theater. An American aircraft carrier, USS Ranger, and four escort carriers brought 109 Grumman F4F-4 Wildcat fighters, 36 Douglas SBD-3 Dauntless dive bombers and 27 Grumman TBF-1 Avenger torpedo bombers to support the Western Task Force off Morocco. Facing the Americans were Vichy French forces with 208 aircraft, 84 of which had been built in the U.S. and delivered to the French before their 1940 capitulation to Germany. The Vichy air arsenal included Douglas DB-7 attack bombers, Martin 167 Maryland light bombers and Curtiss H-75A fighters, export versions of P-36A Hawks.
Vietnam vet reflects on two tours, 564 combat missions
Jay Bibler, a Vietnam veteran, speaks with ABC 10News about his two tours, 564 combat missions. Madison Weil reports.
Virginia Navy veteran says all veterans deserve thanks, not just those who saw battle
Ahead of Veterans Day, Quawnishia Morgan spoke to Fox News Digital about her time in the Navy, her transition to civilian life and her ideas for better supporting all veterans of the U.S. military.
Veterans and scientists fulfill 'no man left behind,' returning long-lost American remains from lonely Pacific WWII battlefield
On a remote Pacific sandbar, replete with the ravages of war, a small group of veterans, volunteers and archeologists are doing their best to keep the enduring promise of "no man left behind."
Killed in Korean War, US Army Cpl. Defibaugh accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced recently U.S. Army Cpl. David N. Defibaugh, 18, of Duncansville, Pennsylvania, who was killed during the Korean War, was accounted for.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Veterans Hold Reunion 50 Years After Believing One Had Been Killed In Action In Vietnam
Jim Mattis, Ivis Sloane and Tony Solis served in the same unit during the Vietnam War, forging an unbreakable bond throughout the conflict. This made it all the more difficult when Mattis and Sloane returned home without their friend, believing he’d been killed in action – that is, until five decades later, when they orchestrated a surprise reunion with a very much alive Solis, who they learned had made it back alive from Vietnam.
Meet the American who inspired the nation in two world wars: Christian soldier Sgt. Alvin York
Christian soldier Sergeant Alvin York inspired Americans and the most hardened military men of Europe with his incredible exploits in World War I. He also inspired the WWII generation.
He was a medic in America's 'Forgotten War.' He traveled to D.C. to see the memorial for the friends he lost
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — How can anyone forget a war?. "They call it the Forgotten War," Charles Pilon said, standing at the Korean War Memorial in Washington D.C. "I haven't forgotten. I'll never forget." It wasn't easy for Charles to come here. He served 13 months in the Korean...
Recovering the history and identities of the country's 1st Black Marines
Many are on a mission to find the first Black Marines that were established in 1942 as the Montford Point Marines.
Meet the American who first commanded the Marines: Revolutionary War hero Samuel Nicholas
Major Samuel Nicholas was the first captain of the Marines and in 1776 led his men on a daring raid on the Bahamas, establishing the Marines as a formidable fighting force.
MilitaryTimes
Hawaii Marine honored for jumping off cliff to save woman’s life
A Marine received the Navy and Marine Corps Medal — the highest non-combat award for heroism — for saving the life of a woman who had been swept off a cliff in Hawaii. Cpl. Robert Farmer, a small arms repair technician stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, was spending his Labor Day at the China Walls cliffs, a popular destination on Oahu. Then he saw a huge wave sweep a woman off the side of a cliff, according to an Indo-Pacific Command press release on Nov. 3.
6,000 Sheep Mysteriously Died Near A U.S. Army Program
The Dugway sheep incident occurred in March 1968. Many have connected the event to the U.S. Army's chemical and biological warfare program. This program was underway at the Dugway Proving Ground in Utah. Six thousand sheep passed on ranches near the base. The owners blamed the Army testing of toxic chemicals for the situation. (source)
RecruitMilitary helps soldiers transition from service to civilian life
November 11 is Veterans Day. A day we honor those who fight for the nation's freedom. The transition from service to civilian life can be a difficult change for some, RecruitMilitary works to empower the military community through career opportunities.
