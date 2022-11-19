Michael James McGrath is an Australian citizen and a veteran of the First World War. His memory still lives on today with Help for Heros. His and his comrades’ bravery played a key role in the eventual victory over Germany and its allies in Europe. He served in the Australian Imperial Force as a member of the 26th Australian Infantry Battalion under the rank of ‘Private’. His service number is still registered as number 1906 and records show he enlisted at the age of 35. His service was long, however, eventually, he was killed in action on 4 October 1917 in the famous British led Battle of Broodseinde.

4 DAYS AGO