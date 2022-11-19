ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Star

Vietnam veteran shares war experience

Gene Ramsey pulls a framed photo out of the cardboard box where he keeps his war mementos. The old letters, newspaper articles, Bronze Star and black and white pictures tell pieces of his story, but it’s the photo he reaches for first. In it, he is forever frozen in...
KTEN.com

The Memory Lives On For Michael James McGrath First World War Veteran - Unit 26th Australian Infantry Battalion

Michael James McGrath is an Australian citizen and a veteran of the First World War. His memory still lives on today with Help for Heros. His and his comrades’ bravery played a key role in the eventual victory over Germany and its allies in Europe. He served in the Australian Imperial Force as a member of the 26th Australian Infantry Battalion under the rank of ‘Private’. His service number is still registered as number 1906 and records show he enlisted at the age of 35. His service was long, however, eventually, he was killed in action on 4 October 1917 in the famous British led Battle of Broodseinde.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

High School Project Reunites Twin Brothers Seven Decades After WWII

On June 19, 2018, twin brothers Ludwig Julius Wilhelm “Louie” Pieper and Julius Heinrich Otto “Henry” Pieper were laid to rest side-by-side, some 74 years to the day after they lost their lives. The pair were just 19 years old back in June 1944, and thanks to a 16-year-old high school student, they are finally together again at Normandy American Cemetery, overlooking the historic Omaha Beach.
CRESTON, NE
CBS Pittsburgh

Remains of U.S. soldier killed in Korean War identified 72 years later

The remains of a 27-year-old man killed during the Korean War have been accounted for 72 years after he was reported missing, the U.S. government announced this week.U.S. Army Cpl. Tommie T. Hanks was reported missing in action on November 26, 1950 after his unit attempted to withdraw from a location in North Korea, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) said in a news release. His body was declared "non-recoverable" on Jan. 16, 1956, and his name was later recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission's Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu,...
ARIZONA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Famous Actors Who Served in the US Military

Folks from all walks of life join the military. Even some of the biggest actors of all time have spent time in the armed forces, and you might be surprised at who some of them were.   There’s no shortage of reasons why people enlist. Some join out of a simple desire to serve their country. […]
COLORADO STATE
historynet.com

When American Planes Fought American Planes in World War II

Eighty years ago, on November 8, 1942, the Allies launched Operation Torch, the amphibious invasion of French North Africa and the first major U.S. foray into World War II’s European theater. An American aircraft carrier, USS Ranger, and four escort carriers brought 109 Grumman F4F-4 Wildcat fighters, 36 Douglas SBD-3 Dauntless dive bombers and 27 Grumman TBF-1 Avenger torpedo bombers to support the Western Task Force off Morocco. Facing the Americans were Vichy French forces with 208 aircraft, 84 of which had been built in the U.S. and delivered to the French before their 1940 capitulation to Germany. The Vichy air arsenal included Douglas DB-7 attack bombers, Martin 167 Maryland light bombers and Curtiss H-75A fighters, export versions of P-36A Hawks.
MARYLAND STATE
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Veterans Hold Reunion 50 Years After Believing One Had Been Killed In Action In Vietnam

Jim Mattis, Ivis Sloane and Tony Solis served in the same unit during the Vietnam War, forging an unbreakable bond throughout the conflict. This made it all the more difficult when Mattis and Sloane returned home without their friend, believing he’d been killed in action – that is, until five decades later, when they orchestrated a surprise reunion with a very much alive Solis, who they learned had made it back alive from Vietnam.
IDAHO STATE
MilitaryTimes

Hawaii Marine honored for jumping off cliff to save woman’s life

A Marine received the Navy and Marine Corps Medal — the highest non-combat award for heroism — for saving the life of a woman who had been swept off a cliff in Hawaii. Cpl. Robert Farmer, a small arms repair technician stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, was spending his Labor Day at the China Walls cliffs, a popular destination on Oahu. Then he saw a huge wave sweep a woman off the side of a cliff, according to an Indo-Pacific Command press release on Nov. 3.
HAWAII STATE
C. Heslop

6,000 Sheep Mysteriously Died Near A U.S. Army Program

The Dugway sheep incident occurred in March 1968. Many have connected the event to the U.S. Army's chemical and biological warfare program. This program was underway at the Dugway Proving Ground in Utah. Six thousand sheep passed on ranches near the base. The owners blamed the Army testing of toxic chemicals for the situation. (source)
DUGWAY, UT

