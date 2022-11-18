ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Mason Greenwood: Trial date set for Manchester United player

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood is due to face trial over allegations of attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour in November 2023, a court has heard. The 21-year-old player was held in January over allegations relating to a woman after videos were posted online. He was re-bailed at...
fourfourtwo.com

World Cup 2022: Fans react to the bizarre offside given against Ecuador in the World Cup opener against Qatar

World Cup 2022 was never going to start quietly, was it? Ecuador and Qatar had barely played five minutes of football before VAR stuck its oar in. Enner Valencia could have had a hat-trick, too. The former Everton and West Ham striker scored a penalty after 13 minutes, having been brought down in the area by Saad Al-Sheeb – and he managed to double La Tri's lead 20 minutes later with a stunning bullet header around eight yards from goal – but it's the opening finish, ruled out by the seven-strong VAR team, that has caused the most conversation.
SkySports

England 6-2 Iran: Gareth Southgate's side make flying start in Qatar World Cup

England got their World Cup campaign in Qatar off to a flying start as Gareth Southgate’s side roared to a 6-2 victory against Iran. Jude Bellingham's first goal for England (35) got things under way for the Three Lions before strikes from Bukayo Saka (43) and Raheem Sterling (45+1) saw them race into a three-goal lead at the interval.
CBS Sports

England player ratings vs. Iran: Bukayo Saka makes the leap as Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham excel

England are up and running, the grumbling of the summer swept away by Bukayo Saka and company in a brilliant 6-2 win over Iran. The Arsenal forward, Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish all scored their first ever goals at the World Cup, a brace in the case of Saka, as Gareth Southgate's side scored six for the second consecutive global tournament.
Yardbarker

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher gives Liverpool fans big boost over Bellingham highlighting behaviour with England

Jude Bellingham is set to be the talk of the next summer transfer window as many expect the England intentional to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season. Many clubs are keeping an eye on the 19-year-old star with Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea all reportedly targeting a move for the Englishman as he is widely regarded as being the next-best midfielder in World football.
Yardbarker

Ex-Manchester United Star Picks One Player Who Could Make Difference At World Cup

Manchester United have enjoyed a considerable improvement in performances this season, following the disappointment of the previous campaign. Most players have looked like different versions of themselves since the arrival of new boss Erik Ten Hag and Marcus Rashford is certainly one of those who have benefitted. The forward has...
Yardbarker

Chelsea make U-turn over potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer raid from Manchester United

Chelsea are reportedly ready to change their stance on Cristiano Ronaldo and try again for a transfer move for the Manchester United forward. The Portugal international has endured a nightmare season with Man Utd, falling out of favour under new manager Erik ten Hag, whilst also criticising the club publicly in an interview with Piers Morgan this week.
Yardbarker

Arsenal interested in Portuguese midfielder but face competition from Newcastle

Arsenal are interested in Portuguese midfielder William Carvalho but will face competition from Newcastle. When taking a glance at the Premier League table, you wouldn’t immediately think that Arsenal need reinforcements in their side. However, after being beaten convincingly by Brighton in the Carabao Cup at home, it’s clear...
CBS Sports

World Cup newsletter: Three keys to USMNT victory vs. Wales in Qatar 2022 opener, plus your best bets

Nothing like four years of work coming down to 90 minutes. That's what we're in store for when the United States men's national team and Wales square off. I'm Mike Goodman and I'm writing the Golazo Starting XI newsletter trying desperately not to chew off the remainder of my fingernails as the nerves set in. If you're new to this space, do me a favor and make sure you sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
Yardbarker

Arsenal face serious competition from Newcastle for 13 goals in 17 games attacker

Arsenal is battling Newcastle United for the signature of Marcus Thuram after his good first half of the season. The son of Lilian Thuram has developed into a lethal goalscorer at Borussia Monchengladbach and could leave them at the end of this season. His current deal expires then and the...
SB Nation

Everton Women v Manchester City Women: Match Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women look to keep the pressure on the top three as they travel to Merseyside to face Everton. The blues are just three points behind third-placed Manchester United and face a mid-table Everton side who they beat four times last season. City enjoyed a rich goal-scoring spree against...
Yardbarker

FIFA threatens yellow card for players wearing 'OneLove' armbands at World Cup

Captains from several European countries will no longer be wearing "OneLove" anti-discrimination armbands at the 2022 World Cup after FIFA threatened to issue yellow cards to any player wearing them. England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands will all expected to participate in their first matches of the World...
Yardbarker

Alejandro Garnacho Close To Signing New Long Term Manchester United Contract

Alejandro Garnacho is close to signing a new long term contract at Manchester United. The youngster has impressed as of late and United are considering rewarding him with a new contract. Garnacho has been one of the red's standout players as of late and has shown manager Erik Ten Hag...

Comments / 0

Community Policy