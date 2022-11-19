ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Android Authority

We have sad news for anyone who somehow wanted a Facebook smartwatch

Meta held a town hall meeting and made a few announcements. The company announced it would be ending its Portal smart display business. The company also announced that it would sunset its smartwatch projects. Last Wednesday, the Facebook parent company announced it was laying off over 11,000 employees — 13%...
The Verge

Read Elon Musk’s first email to Twitter employees

Elon Musk sent his first email to Twitter employees on Wednesday evening, warning of a “challenging economic climate” ahead and the need for the company to launch Twitter Blue verified subscriptions to help “survive the upcoming economic downturn.”. After laying off half of Twitter’s workforce and gutting...
IGN

Elon Musk is Already Thinking About Stepping Away From Twitter

Despite having just taken the reins of the social media company and enacting seismic changes, Elon Musk says he expects to reduce his time at Twitter and find a new CEO. According to reports at Reuters and elsewhere, Musk told a Delaware judge that he plans to “reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time.” This is something he has told investors as well, offering that his tenure as Twitter CEO is only temporary.
teslarati.com

CBS resumes Twitter activity after pausing posts over Musk “uncertainty”

That didn’t last very long. After inspiring a large number of headlines recently for “pausing” its Twitter activities over Elon Musk’s leadership of the social media platform, radio and television network CBS has walked back on its decision. The update was announced on Twitter. When it...
The Independent

Elon Musk posts Twitter grave meme as #RIPTwitter trends

Elon Musk has posted a meme of a grave with a Twitter logo on the headstone in response to the hashtag #RIPTwitter trending on the social media platform.The term was the number one trend on Twitter on Friday morning following a chaotic few days for the company.Employees are currently locked out of their offices after hundreds of them reportedly refused to agree to an “extremely hardcore” ultimatum issued by Mr Musk. It required workers to agree to work “long hours at high intensity” in order to build “Twitter 2.0”, or else be fired. Having already laid off more than half...
Daily Mail

Elon Musk was handed seven-page document from Twitter's Trust and Safety team that recommended AGAINST his $8-a-month blue check mark system - before the site was flooded with fake accounts

Elon Musk was reportedly warned by Twitter's Trust and Safety Team about the chaos that would ensue on the platform over his $8-a-month blue check mark system. Musk, his lawyers, and Esther Crawford, the director of product management who has risen as one of the Chief Twit's top lieutenants, were all presented with a seven-page document listing the consequences of the system a week before its launched, Platformer reports.
Ohio Capital Journal

What would the world lose with the demise of Twitter?

By Anjana Susarla, Michigan State University What do a cybersecurity researcher building a system to generate alerts for detecting security threats and vulnerabilities, a wildfire watcher who tracks the spread of forest fires, and public health professionals trying to predict enrollment in health insurance exchanges have in common? They all rely on analyzing data from […] The post What would the world lose with the demise of Twitter? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS News

Examining the future of social media amid Twitter's upheaval

Twitter is seeing mass exodus of employees after its new owner Elon Musk revealed his new "extremely hardcore" vision for the company. Meanwhile, FBI Director Christopher Wray said TikTok poses national security concerns. Jennifer Grygiel, associate professor of communications at Syracuse University, joined CBS News to discuss the future of Twitter and social media.

