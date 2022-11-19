Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk says he's sleeping at Twitter's HQ 'until the org is fixed'
Elon Musk tweeted on Monday morning that he will be sleeping at San Francisco's Twitter HQ 'until the org is fixed.'. His tweet comes days after he put an end to remote work and told Twitter staff to work 80-hour weeks. The new Twitter CEO has a track record of...
After Elon Musk fired Twitter staff for criticizing him, some remaining employees are hurriedly deleting Slack messages they fear he won't like
Twitter staff are removing Slack messages they fear Elon Musk won't like, Platformer reported. This comes after the tech mogul fired some Twitter staff for criticizing him online. One software engineer said he thought he was fired "for not showing 100% loyalty in slack." After Elon Musk fired some Twitter...
Elon Musk persuaded Twitter's top sales executive to stay after she and other senior leaders quit, report says
Elon Musk persuaded a top Twitter executive to stay after she resigned, Bloomberg reported. Reports said Robin Wheeler had quit, but she tweeted later on Thursday "I'm still here." Various top executives and managers have left Twitter since Musk joined. Elon Musk persuaded a senior executive at Twitter to stay...
Elon Musk posted a video of himself entering Twitter's headquarters carrying a bathroom sink
Elon Musk shared a video of himself carrying a bathroom sink into Twitter's headquarters. Twitter staff were notified on Wednesday that the Tesla CEO would be in the office during the week. The billionaire has until Friday at 5 p.m. ET to close his $44 billion Twitter deal or face...
Blind users from other tech giants are telling Twitter employees to 'just quit' over Elon Musk's management style
Users of the Blind app are chipping in on the Twitter drama, suggesting staff should "just quit." One Meta employee wrote that Elon Musk should "go f*** with your employees in private." Insider surveyed the anonymous forum and found a number of posts siding with Twitter employees. Employees at other...
Ex-Twitter engineer says he quit years ago after refusing to help sell identifiable user data, worries Elon Musk will 'do far worse things with data'
An ex-Twitter engineer said he left the company after being asked to help sell identifiable user data. He called it "the most unethical thing" he was asked to build while at Twitter from 2015-2017. Steve Krenzel predicted Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, "will do far worse things" with data. A...
Android Authority
We have sad news for anyone who somehow wanted a Facebook smartwatch
Meta held a town hall meeting and made a few announcements. The company announced it would be ending its Portal smart display business. The company also announced that it would sunset its smartwatch projects. Last Wednesday, the Facebook parent company announced it was laying off over 11,000 employees — 13%...
The Verge
Read Elon Musk’s first email to Twitter employees
Elon Musk sent his first email to Twitter employees on Wednesday evening, warning of a “challenging economic climate” ahead and the need for the company to launch Twitter Blue verified subscriptions to help “survive the upcoming economic downturn.”. After laying off half of Twitter’s workforce and gutting...
IGN
Elon Musk is Already Thinking About Stepping Away From Twitter
Despite having just taken the reins of the social media company and enacting seismic changes, Elon Musk says he expects to reduce his time at Twitter and find a new CEO. According to reports at Reuters and elsewhere, Musk told a Delaware judge that he plans to “reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time.” This is something he has told investors as well, offering that his tenure as Twitter CEO is only temporary.
Elon Musk Declares Donald Trump & Other Banned Twitter Users Will Not Be Reinstated Before Midterm Elections
Despite garnering a new set of rules since entrepreneur Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout last week, it seems the social giant will not be welcoming back former President and notably banned user, Donald Trump, any time soon — especially not ahead of next week's midterm elections, according to the SpaceX mogul.
Elon Musk posts pictures with engineers as they leave a Twitter 'code review' at 1:30 a.m.
Musk emailed employees on Friday looking for staff who could "write software" and asked them to gather at Twitter headquarters later in the day.
teslarati.com
CBS resumes Twitter activity after pausing posts over Musk “uncertainty”
That didn’t last very long. After inspiring a large number of headlines recently for “pausing” its Twitter activities over Elon Musk’s leadership of the social media platform, radio and television network CBS has walked back on its decision. The update was announced on Twitter. When it...
Elon Musk posts Twitter grave meme as #RIPTwitter trends
Elon Musk has posted a meme of a grave with a Twitter logo on the headstone in response to the hashtag #RIPTwitter trending on the social media platform.The term was the number one trend on Twitter on Friday morning following a chaotic few days for the company.Employees are currently locked out of their offices after hundreds of them reportedly refused to agree to an “extremely hardcore” ultimatum issued by Mr Musk. It required workers to agree to work “long hours at high intensity” in order to build “Twitter 2.0”, or else be fired. Having already laid off more than half...
Musk says Twitter to soon enable organizations to identify their associated accounts
Nov 13 (Reuters) - Twitter's billionaire owner Elon Musk on Sunday said that Twitter will soon enable organizations to identify twitter accounts associated with them as the new Twitter owner continues to find ways to limit fake accounts on the platform.
Elon Musk was handed seven-page document from Twitter's Trust and Safety team that recommended AGAINST his $8-a-month blue check mark system - before the site was flooded with fake accounts
Elon Musk was reportedly warned by Twitter's Trust and Safety Team about the chaos that would ensue on the platform over his $8-a-month blue check mark system. Musk, his lawyers, and Esther Crawford, the director of product management who has risen as one of the Chief Twit's top lieutenants, were all presented with a seven-page document listing the consequences of the system a week before its launched, Platformer reports.
Elon Musk responds to criticism around Twitter: 'There's no way to make everyone happy, that's for sure'
Twitter has recently faced product flip-flopping, mass layoffs, high-profile exec departures, rampant account impersonations, a loss of advertisers, and more. While speaking virtually at the G20 summit recently, Elon Musk addressed the criticism he's consequently received. "There's no way to make everyone happy, that's for sure," he said. Twitter has...
Elon Musk relaxes remote work policy at Twitter after ‘hardcore’ backlash
Elon Musk tells Twitter employees to embrace ‘Extremely Hardcore’ work ethic or leave. Elon Musk appeared to soften his stance on remote work for Twitter employees after a backlash to his “extremely hardcore” ultimatum. The billionaire had given staff at the social media platform until 5pm...
Fired by tweet: Elon Musk's latest actions are jeopardizing Twitter, experts say
Eric Frohnhoefer thought his tweets to Twitter CEO (and his new boss) Elon Musk explaining why there was a problem with the platform's speed was innocuous enough. Musk had tweeted, "I'd like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries," blaming it on "poorly batched RPCs" (remote process calls).
What would the world lose with the demise of Twitter?
By Anjana Susarla, Michigan State University What do a cybersecurity researcher building a system to generate alerts for detecting security threats and vulnerabilities, a wildfire watcher who tracks the spread of forest fires, and public health professionals trying to predict enrollment in health insurance exchanges have in common? They all rely on analyzing data from […] The post What would the world lose with the demise of Twitter? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Examining the future of social media amid Twitter's upheaval
Twitter is seeing mass exodus of employees after its new owner Elon Musk revealed his new "extremely hardcore" vision for the company. Meanwhile, FBI Director Christopher Wray said TikTok poses national security concerns. Jennifer Grygiel, associate professor of communications at Syracuse University, joined CBS News to discuss the future of Twitter and social media.
Comments / 0