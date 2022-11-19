ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

Here’s How Brad Feels About Jen ‘Coming Clean’ About Their Infertility Issues During Their Marriage—They’ve Had ‘Ups & Downs’

A well-thought decision. Brad Pitt just reacted to Jennifer Aniston’s confessions of infertility. The Morning Show star opened up about her infertility issues in her Allure cover story and how the media reacted to the constant rumors she was pregnant during her marriage to Brad. A source close to Brad told Hollywood Life about how the Bullet Train actor feels about her decision to be candid in the interview. “Brad respects Jennifer’s decision to come clean about her struggles with infertility,” the insider said. “The two of them have had their ups and downs and they are very much friends today.” The Friends actress explained...
hotnewhiphop.com

Tia Mowry Shares What Lead To Her Divorce

Tia stopped by the Today Show and opened up about her public divorce from Cory Hardrict. Tia Mowry is getting candid about her split from Cory Hardrict. The actress split from her estranged husband earlier this year after 14 years of marriage. Tia stopped by the Today Show on Wednesday and opened up about her public divorce. The 44-year old star says she knew when it was time to call it quits.
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Mykelti Brown Shows Support for Both Robyn Brown and Mom Christine Brown Amid Kody Brown Split

Not choosing sides. Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron (née Brown) showed support for both Robyn Brown and her mom, Christine Brown, after she left their husband, Kody Brown. In a teaser clip for the Sunday, November 20, episode of the TLC show shared by Entertainment Tonight, Mykelti, 26, visited Kody, 53, and his fourth wife, Robyn, 44, to introduce them to her baby daughter, Avalon.
Popculture

'Blue's Clues' Host Steve Burns Had 'Severe Clinical Depression' While Filming Show

Steve Burns is opening up about how difficult it was for him to be the face of the Nickelodeon phenomenon, Blue's Clues. Since his departure from the popular children's program in 2002, there has been much speculation regarding what he's been up to, and what contributed to his exit as he's remained largely out of the spotlight. Aside from coming forward to denounce death rumors, he's been lowkey. But now, he's getting real about the toll filming the show took on him.
