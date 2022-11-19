ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

SC high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 13 Quarterfinals

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmcKS_0jGLX2Y700

Get the latest SC high school football scores on SBLive as the SCHSL state quarterfinals get underway

The South Carolina high school football state quarterfinals kick off Friday (November 18) with 20 important games across the state.

Winners from this week will move on to next week's SCHSL state semifinals.

You can follow all of this week's playoff action live on SBLive South Carolina , including live SC high school football scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our South Carolina high school football scoreboard and check our individual class scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

5A SCOREBOARD | 4A SCOREBOARD

3A SCOREBOARD | 2A SCOREBOARD

1A SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of South Carolina high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

You can also download the SBLive Sports app to get live updates and follow your favorite teams and games on your phone:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive South Carolina:

Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s South Carolina High School Coach of the Week (Nov. 10-12)?

Full coverage on SBLive South Carolina

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

South Carolina, other colleges in hot pursuit of Camden 5-star recruit Joyce Edwards

Camden girls basketball coach Natalie Norris said it’s been a revolving door this fall with so many college coaches coming through the high school. The coaches of some of the top women’s basketball programs in the country were there to get another look at Camden junior Joyce Edwards, who is considered the No. 2 prospect in the country in the latest ESPN HoopGurlz rankings for the Class of 2024.
CAMDEN, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy