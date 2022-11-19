Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Amber Whiteley: Recent Results “Fuel” and “Motivation” for Matches to Come
Amber Whiteley spoke to Liverpoolfc.com ahead of the Reds’ meeting with Brighton on Sunday. The squad as a whole looks in good shape, according to Whiteley, with players returning from injury and recent signings continuing with their own integration:. [We’re] looking good for this weekend. Ceri Holland has made...
fourfourtwo.com
World Cup 2022: Why was Ecuador's opening goal of the tournament ruled out?
Ecuador thought they had scored the first goal of World Cup 2022 – only for it to be chalked off by the seven-strong VAR team. World Cup 2022 has started with VAR drama within the first five minutes, with Ecuador denied a goal by the video officials. Former West...
Martin Boyle ruled out of World Cup in blow to Socceroos before France opener
The Scotland-born livewire winger will be replaced in Australia’s squad by Marco Tilio, who was flown in last week
11 star players who won’t play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to injury
Having the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in November and December instead of the summer meant players in Europe and most of the rest of the world must stop in the middle of their club seasons and fly to the Middle East to join their national teams. Inevitably, that meant there wasn’t time for players Read more... The post 11 star players who won’t play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Today at the World Cup: Alcohol ban at stadiums as England wait on Maddison
A last-minute stadium alcohol ban has denied fans the chance of a beer at all World Cup games.Fifa confirmed it is removing sales points for sponsor beer company Budweiser within all stadium perimeters “following discussions with host country authorities”.Sources close to the organising committee insisted the concern surrounding alcohol was for the impact on fans in stadiums from Qatar, the Middle East and the wider Asian continent, for whom drinking is not part of the culture.Meanwhile, England playmaker James Maddison’s fitness continues to be a subject for debate and Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli has his sights set on World Cup...
Is Wales vs USA on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture
Wales’ 64-year wait to take part in a World Cup has finally come to an end, with Robert Page’s team set to play USA in Qatar.Wales and USA clash in each nation’s Group B opener, after England and Iran – their other opponents in the pool – go head to head.With England expected by most observers to top the group, the general feeling is that Wales and USA will compete to be the team to follow the Three Lions into the knockout stages.But major tournaments rarely play out that simply, and both of these sides will have the bit...
England vs Iran LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as England cruise to opening win
England take on Iran in their first encounter of the World Cup 2022 as Gareth Southgate’s men hope to qualify out of Group B.Their recent tournament runs under Southgate have been impressive. They reached the semi-finals of the World Cup four years ago before losing in a penalty shootout to Italy in the final of Euro 2020 – not that we need reminding of that. With a core group of players set to play a part in all three tournaments can this campaign prove to be a long hoped for success or has Southgate’s team already passed their peak?James...
SB Nation
RBM Roundtable: Everton’s 22-23 season - who was good, who wasn’t, what areas to improve
The World Cup is almost underway which means a cessation in hostilities for club football, which provides a welcome break for Everton who went into the break in extremely poor form and desperately needing to hit the ‘Reset’ button. The short tour to Australia is an opportunity for...
BBC
Women’s Rugby League World Cup final: Emma Tonegato scores another try for dominant Australia
Emma Tonegato further extends Australia's lead as they continue to dominate New Zealand in the Women's Rugby League World Cup final at Old Trafford. Available to UK users only.
England vs Iran live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV
England kickstart their Qatar World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday, which begs a 56-year-old question: Is football coming home?If the answer is to be “yes”, Gareth Southgate’s team will need to safely navigate Group B, which also features USA and Wales.Four years ago, a last-gasp header from Harry Kane saw England down Tunisia and begin their World Cup in Russia with a win. The Tottenham striker and his Three Lions teammates went on to reach the semi-finals, where they fell to eventual runners-up Croatia in extra time.Now in Qatar, a year-and-a-half after losing the Euros final to Italy,...
Yardbarker
Ex-Manchester United Star Picks One Player Who Could Make Difference At World Cup
Manchester United have enjoyed a considerable improvement in performances this season, following the disappointment of the previous campaign. Most players have looked like different versions of themselves since the arrival of new boss Erik Ten Hag and Marcus Rashford is certainly one of those who have benefitted. The forward has...
Yardbarker
Graeme Bailey says Liverpool have done ‘major work’ on two midfield transfer targets as Klopp’s ‘priority’ revealed
Liverpool have done ‘major work’ on transfer targets Konrad Laimer and Ruben Neves according to Graeme Bailey. It’s no secret that the Reds are looking to sign an elite midfielder either in January or at the end of the season. The journalist has revealed that despite completing the deadline day loan signing of Arthur Melo from Juventus in the summer, the Merseysiders looked to strike deals with the two talented central midfielders.
Yardbarker
England and other World Cup nations waiting on punishments before making big decision
England and other nations will wait to see how they could be punished by FIFA before deciding whether or not to support the ‘OneLove’ anti-discrimination campaign at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. It was decided before the tournament that England captain Harry Kane and captains from eight...
Yardbarker
Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher gives Liverpool fans big boost over Bellingham highlighting behaviour with England
Jude Bellingham is set to be the talk of the next summer transfer window as many expect the England intentional to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season. Many clubs are keeping an eye on the 19-year-old star with Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea all reportedly targeting a move for the Englishman as he is widely regarded as being the next-best midfielder in World football.
Sporting News
Ange Postecoglou's Socceroos message as he predicts World Cup surprises
Celtic manager and former Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou is hoping Australia can make an impact at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Graham Arnold's side only qualified for the tournament via the playoffs and have been drawn in a tough group alongside France, Denmark and Tunisia. Postecoglou oversaw the Socceroos...
Yardbarker
Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw likely to start England’s World Cup opener
Harry Maguire is in line to start in England’s opener against Iran later today as Gareth Southgate prepares to get the ball rolling with three points. The Daily Mail claim Southgate is going to utilise a back four against Iran and they are expecting an attacking line-up, with Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka likely to get the nod over Manchester City’s Phil Foden. This, of course, means Marcus Rashford is set to make the bench despite impressing in the Premier League this season.
lastwordonsports.com
Sunderland Weekly Round-Up: Freedom of City Given to England Stars
The latest edition of the Sunderland weekly round-up takes a look at the latest news from the Stadium of Light and Wearside. Tony Mowbray and his squad have headed to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp; however, the trip has caused concern among some fans. Mowbray has also been discussing with the recruitment department this past week about which positions he would like to strengthen during the next transfer window.
Yardbarker
‘When Liverpool…’ – David Moyes highlights one key area that gives Reds advantage over other PL sides
David Moyes has explained how sides in the Premier League are setting up to ‘counterattack from corners’ and outlined Liverpool and Mo Salah in particular as one example. The Egyptian King is one of the quickest players in the English top-flight and his pace has been witnessed on numerous occasions in devastating fashion since he joined the Reds in 2017.
Yardbarker
“I think I was close,” Matt O’Riley’s World Cup Frustration
Celtic has four players in Qatar ready to perform on World football’s biggest stage at the World Cup. There’s Cameron Carter-Vickers with the United States squad, Daizen Maeda with Japan, Josip Juranovic with Croatia and of course Aaron Mooy with Australia. From a personal point of view those...
England vs Iran predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture
England and Iran meet at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Monday afternoon, with the Three Lions aiming to start their Group B campaign by picking up three points.England and their opponents on Monday are joined in the group by USA and Wales, teams that should not be overlooked and whose presence in this pool will further drive England to fiercely pursue a win here.A strong start for Gareth Southgate’s side would relieve some pressure and position them well to top the group as they seek to go one further than last year’s Euros final, where they fell...
