Newnan, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

Lady Indians capture area flag football championship

The East Coweta Lady Indian flag football team clinched the D2 Area 2 Championship on Thursday night with a 26-13 win over the Trinity Christian Lady Lions. It continued a string of success for East Coweta athletics this fall. The softball and volleyball teams won region crowns, and the football team made the state playoffs.
SHARPSBURG, GA
wrbl.com

Local LaGrange elementary school wins Spirit Award in 2022 Gobble Chase

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— We’re going to introduce you to some hard-working students!. These Berta Weathersbee Elementary students from LaGrange participated in their first ever GreenPower Race, this year’s Gobble Chase, at the Columbs Civic Center Saturday and it looks like they were naturals because took home the Spirit Award!
LAGRANGE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Heritage Hawks soar out of the gate

It is hard to express how dominant the Heritage Hawks’ win on Monday night was. They defeated the LaGrange Academy Warriors 87-9 in a game that was not that close. At one point, the Hawks led 45-0 in the second quarter. Head Coach Joab Jerome played his junior varsity...
LAGRANGE, GA
FanSided

Georgia football earned its style points in the win column

Eleven games up and 11 games down in the win column for the 2022 Georgia football team. The Dawgs also concluded conference play with their second-straight 8-0 record. The only thing standing between Georgia and another 12-0 regular season is the trade school over in Atlanta, Georgia Tech. Against Kentucky,...
ATLANTA, GA
wgac.com

Georgia Remains No. 1, Tennessee Drops In AP Top 25

Georgia Remains No. 1 in the latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll released on Sunday. The Bulldogs improved to 11-0 with a 16-6 win on the road against Kentucky. Coach Kirby Smart knew the SEC stretch in November would be tough, according to dawgnation.com. “We knew this gauntlet was coming, and our guys put their heads down and worked really hard,” Smart said of the stretch of conference games against Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Kentucky. “I am proud of what they’ve done.”
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia’s Technology Corridor is Unveiled

Earlier this year the state legislature officially dubbed the seven miles from Haynes Bridge Road to SR 20 of GA 400 as The Technology Corridor. The formal unveiling of this corridor, hosted by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce, took place on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 3 PM at technology business incubator Digital Ignition, located at 190 Bluegrass Valley Parkway in Alpharetta, Georgia.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Charles Grady Gordon

Charles Grady Gordon passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Charles was born in Carrollton, Georgia, Dec. 29, 1933, to the late Henry Grady Gordon and Lucille Holloway Gordon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Burks Gordon; infant son, Gregory Charles Gordon; sister, Mary Bradley Caswell; as well as son-in-law Bob Sandlin.
NEWNAN, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love eating good burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance, if you want to see what a really good burger should taste like.
GEORGIA STATE
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday November 19 to Friday November 25

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday November 19 to Friday November 25 , 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 –...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta anticipates Shenandoah annex to open early 2023

Coweta County anticipates that a new government annex in the Shenandoah area will open in the first quarter of 2023. That new annex is being constructed on the old site of the former AMC Cinemas, which was for a number of years Coweta County’s only movie theater. Coweta County purchased the facility in December 2021 and started construction not long after.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Major changes on Macland Road as Macland Circle closes to traffic for three months, section of Macland Road shifts onto newly constructed lanes

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced the closure of Macland Circle and daytime lane closures on Macland Road this Saturday. The press release for the work describes the scope and schedule as follows:. “Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will close Macland Circle to traffic next week and...
COBB COUNTY, GA
thecitymenus.com

City of LaGrange to hold Memorial Fountain Dedication

The City of LaGrange is holding a dedication ceremony for the newly constructed water fountain and streetscape project Tuesday, November 22nd at 10:00 a.m. This fountain will be dedicated to the late LaGrange City Councilman LeGree McCamey who passed away earlier this year. WHO: City of LaGrange. WHAT: Memorial Fountain...
LAGRANGE, GA
saportareport.com

Georgia colleges must do what policy makers won’t: Oglethorpe University hosts conference focused on supporting undocumented students

By Guest Columnist PETER DYE, assistant director of community and global engagement and TheDream.US scholar advisor at Oglethorpe University. Last month, Oglethorpe University hosted the inaugural “Coalition and Community Building: Supporting Georgia’s Undocumented Students in Higher Education.” The conference was sponsored by the Atlanta Global Research and Education Collaborative (AGREC) and gathered community leaders, higher education faculty and staff, immigration lawyers, high school counselors, local nonprofits, faith institutions and immigrant advocacy organizations to find new ways to support a group of students that Georgia critically underserves, and frankly, actively oppresses.
ATLANTA, GA
WJCL

2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia

An earthquake was reported in Georgia early Friday morning. The 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported around 1:55 a.m. in West Point, Georgia. Three people have reported to the United States Geological Survey that they felt the quake as of 8:30 a.m. No damage has been reported.
WEST POINT, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan to consider extension for Beverage Vault

The Newnan City Council will hear a request from one of its three package liquor store license holders to extend its deadline to open up shop. Beverage Vault would be located at 109 Bullsboro Drive, the site of the old Cunanan Medical Clinic, just east of the Kroger shopping center. Beverage Vault is requesting a six-month extension.
NEWNAN, GA

