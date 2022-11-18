LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas women’s basketball (5-0) shot 63 percent from the field at Little Rock on Sunday afternoon to handle the Trojans (1-2), 93-49. The Razorbacks went 30-for-48 from the field, 10-for-19 from beyond the arc, to put up a season-high 93 points. Four Razorbacks reached double digits in scoring, while all 12 Razorbacks saw time on the court. Chrissy Carr paced the team with a season-high 22 points off 7-of-10 shooting from the field to help Arkansas remain a perfect 5-0 on the year and 3-0 in the state.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 20 HOURS AGO