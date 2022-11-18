ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Hot Shooting Pushes Razorbacks Past Trojans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas women’s basketball (5-0) shot 63 percent from the field at Little Rock on Sunday afternoon to handle the Trojans (1-2), 93-49. The Razorbacks went 30-for-48 from the field, 10-for-19 from beyond the arc, to put up a season-high 93 points. Four Razorbacks reached double digits in scoring, while all 12 Razorbacks saw time on the court. Chrissy Carr paced the team with a season-high 22 points off 7-of-10 shooting from the field to help Arkansas remain a perfect 5-0 on the year and 3-0 in the state.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Musselman after Hoop Hogs sign two 2023 5-star prospects: “We’re not recruiting anybody else from that class, for sure.”

LITTLE ROCK — After a year-long heavy pursuit of class of 2023 high school prospects that culminated in two letter-of-intent signatures in a recent three-day span, the Arkansas Razorbacks have wrapped up the high school portion of their 2023 signing class endeavors as the next focus will be on the transfer portal and younger high school recruits.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Hogs Tame Tide in Saturday Sweep

Arkansas volleyball returned home after two weeks away and swept up a victory in match one against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Hogs defeated the Tide 25-10, 25-19 and 25-21 for the match win. Arkansas is now 17-8 on the season and 8-7 in the SEC. Alabama moves to 9-18, 3-12 in the league.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

MBB Preview: #9 Arkansas vs Louisville at Maui

Who: #9/10 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 0-0 SEC) vs Louisville Cardinals (0-3, 0-0 ACC) What: Razorback opener at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. When: Monday – Nov. 21 – Noon (HT) / 4:00 pm (CT) Where: Lahaina, Hawai’i (Lahaina Civic Center) How (to follow):. – Video: ESPN2 (Dan...
LOUISVILLE, KY
thecutoffnews.com

Mizzou is underdog against Arkansas in its key football regular-season finale

Missouri needs to beat Arkansas on Friday in the Tigers' regular-season finale in order to be eligible for a bowl game. And the contest will have a major impact for some bettors, too. The preseason wagering line on the number of regular-season wins for MU was 5 or 5½, depending on the sportsbook. The Tigers sit at 5-6, so a lot will be on the line for those folks holding tickets.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas 42, Ole Miss 27: Five Questions 'Answered'

Arkansas (6-5, 3-4 SEC) clinched bowl eligibility and a winning record at home on Senior Night with a 42-27 victory over No. 14 Ole Miss under the lights from a chilly Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) "First of all, I thought our coaching staff did a really...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Lane Kiffin answers questions after Arkansas loss

Ole Miss was whipped by Arkansas on Saturday night in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks led 35-6 at halftime and 42-6 early in the third quarters, extenguishing any hopes of an Ole Miss comeback. The Rebels dropped to 8-3 overall and to 4-3 inside the SEC. Arkansas improved to 6-5 and to 3-4 in the league.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Hogs Take Down No. 14 Ole Miss, 42-27

The Arkansas Razorbacks are bowl eligible for the third season in a row after defeating 14th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels, 42-27, on Saturday night in Fayetteville. Sanders jumps on the ball after the missed handoff from Ole Miss. 1Q – Big Third Down Conversion. Jefferson manages to avoid the tackles...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

No. 21 Razorbacks finish 21st in NCAA Championships

STILLWATER, Okla. – Arkansas finished 21st in the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday morning, scoring 507 points, as they matched its national ranking heading into the final meet of the season. The Razorbacks were just 40 points from a top 15 finish as five of the seven...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Hogs vs. Ole Miss Game Day Info

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas takes on No. 14 Ole Miss for Senior Day at Razorback Stadium on Saturday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:3opm on SEC Network. Download your mobile tickets BEFORE arriving at the stadium. This will minimize any network or data issues with accessing your tickets. 30-45...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum calling for an upset in the SEC's Week 12

Paul Finebaum has a love-hate relationship with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, and his upset pick for Saturday night could pour some fuel on the fire, too, if the Hogs wind up victorious. During Saturday morning’s SEC Nation show, Finebaum predicted the Arkansas Razorbacks will beat the Ole Miss...
OXFORD, MS
KARK

Malachi Henry talks offer from Hogs, senior season

VAN BUREN — Van Buren Class of 2023 wide receiver Malachi Henry has been extended a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas. Henry, 6-1, 185, attended the Arkansas game against LSU last Saturday and was given the offer. On Friday, Henry talked about what the offer means to him and his unofficial visit.
VAN BUREN, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Channel Finder: Hogs vs. Ole Miss

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.– The Arkansas Razorbacks will kick off against the 14th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels at 6:30pm on SEC Network. How to watch: Fans can watch today’s game on SEC Network or through the ESPNapp on your phone, tablet or TV streaming device (Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire). How...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
High School Football PRO

Bentonville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The North Little Rock High School football team will have a game with Bentonville High School on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
ARKANSAS STATE

