Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
bestofarkansassports.com
The Importance of What Cameras Caught Sam Pittman Confiding to Bumper Pool
FAYETTEVILLE — Even with temperatures dipping below freezing Saturday night, it would be impossible to draw up a better Senior Day for Arkansas football. The Razorbacks sent their 22 seniors out in style, crushing No. 14 Ole Miss 42-27 in a game that really wasn’t as close as the final score indicated.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hot Shooting Pushes Razorbacks Past Trojans
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas women’s basketball (5-0) shot 63 percent from the field at Little Rock on Sunday afternoon to handle the Trojans (1-2), 93-49. The Razorbacks went 30-for-48 from the field, 10-for-19 from beyond the arc, to put up a season-high 93 points. Four Razorbacks reached double digits in scoring, while all 12 Razorbacks saw time on the court. Chrissy Carr paced the team with a season-high 22 points off 7-of-10 shooting from the field to help Arkansas remain a perfect 5-0 on the year and 3-0 in the state.
nwahomepage.com
Musselman after Hoop Hogs sign two 2023 5-star prospects: “We’re not recruiting anybody else from that class, for sure.”
LITTLE ROCK — After a year-long heavy pursuit of class of 2023 high school prospects that culminated in two letter-of-intent signatures in a recent three-day span, the Arkansas Razorbacks have wrapped up the high school portion of their 2023 signing class endeavors as the next focus will be on the transfer portal and younger high school recruits.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Tame Tide in Saturday Sweep
Arkansas volleyball returned home after two weeks away and swept up a victory in match one against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Hogs defeated the Tide 25-10, 25-19 and 25-21 for the match win. Arkansas is now 17-8 on the season and 8-7 in the SEC. Alabama moves to 9-18, 3-12 in the league.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Elite Again: Arkansas Wins Shootout, Advances to Second Straight NCAA Quarterfinal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas soccer will make its second straight Elite 8 appearance after advancing past Memphis in penalty kicks, 3-2, in the third round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday night at Razorback Field. Goalkeeper Grace Barbara sealed the thrilling win after saving the Tiger’s fifth penalty attempt.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
MBB Preview: #9 Arkansas vs Louisville at Maui
Who: #9/10 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 0-0 SEC) vs Louisville Cardinals (0-3, 0-0 ACC) What: Razorback opener at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. When: Monday – Nov. 21 – Noon (HT) / 4:00 pm (CT) Where: Lahaina, Hawai’i (Lahaina Civic Center) How (to follow):. – Video: ESPN2 (Dan...
thecutoffnews.com
Mizzou is underdog against Arkansas in its key football regular-season finale
Missouri needs to beat Arkansas on Friday in the Tigers' regular-season finale in order to be eligible for a bowl game. And the contest will have a major impact for some bettors, too. The preseason wagering line on the number of regular-season wins for MU was 5 or 5½, depending on the sportsbook. The Tigers sit at 5-6, so a lot will be on the line for those folks holding tickets.
Arkansas 42, Ole Miss 27: Five Questions 'Answered'
Arkansas (6-5, 3-4 SEC) clinched bowl eligibility and a winning record at home on Senior Night with a 42-27 victory over No. 14 Ole Miss under the lights from a chilly Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) "First of all, I thought our coaching staff did a really...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Ole Miss
The second half wasn't pretty for Arkansas, but the Razorbacks did enough against Ole Miss in the first half that it didn't matter. The Rebels may have out-gained the Hogs 703-503, but Arkansas was up 35-6 at half and added another 7 points to start the second half. Twitter was...
Lane Kiffin answers questions after Arkansas loss
Ole Miss was whipped by Arkansas on Saturday night in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks led 35-6 at halftime and 42-6 early in the third quarters, extenguishing any hopes of an Ole Miss comeback. The Rebels dropped to 8-3 overall and to 4-3 inside the SEC. Arkansas improved to 6-5 and to 3-4 in the league.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Take Down No. 14 Ole Miss, 42-27
The Arkansas Razorbacks are bowl eligible for the third season in a row after defeating 14th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels, 42-27, on Saturday night in Fayetteville. Sanders jumps on the ball after the missed handoff from Ole Miss. 1Q – Big Third Down Conversion. Jefferson manages to avoid the tackles...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 21 Razorbacks finish 21st in NCAA Championships
STILLWATER, Okla. – Arkansas finished 21st in the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday morning, scoring 507 points, as they matched its national ranking heading into the final meet of the season. The Razorbacks were just 40 points from a top 15 finish as five of the seven...
CBS Sports
Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. If the contest is anything like the Rebels' 52-51 win from their previous meeting in October of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs vs. Ole Miss Game Day Info
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas takes on No. 14 Ole Miss for Senior Day at Razorback Stadium on Saturday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:3opm on SEC Network. Download your mobile tickets BEFORE arriving at the stadium. This will minimize any network or data issues with accessing your tickets. 30-45...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum calling for an upset in the SEC's Week 12
Paul Finebaum has a love-hate relationship with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, and his upset pick for Saturday night could pour some fuel on the fire, too, if the Hogs wind up victorious. During Saturday morning’s SEC Nation show, Finebaum predicted the Arkansas Razorbacks will beat the Ole Miss...
KARK
Malachi Henry talks offer from Hogs, senior season
VAN BUREN — Van Buren Class of 2023 wide receiver Malachi Henry has been extended a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas. Henry, 6-1, 185, attended the Arkansas game against LSU last Saturday and was given the offer. On Friday, Henry talked about what the offer means to him and his unofficial visit.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Channel Finder: Hogs vs. Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.– The Arkansas Razorbacks will kick off against the 14th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels at 6:30pm on SEC Network. How to watch: Fans can watch today’s game on SEC Network or through the ESPNapp on your phone, tablet or TV streaming device (Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire). How...
Bentonville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
5newsonline.com
High school football final scores & highlights | Playoff Week 2
ARKANSAS, USA — The second week of playoffs during Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Nov. 18. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games!
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
