Elk River football powers past Mahtomedi, reaches Class 5A Prep Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS — The Elk River Elks defeated the Mahtomedi Zephyrs 38-21 in the Class 5A semifinal Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Elks amassed 258 rushing yards in the first half and finished with 453 in the game. Their Power-T offense misdirected the Zephyr defense while the offensive line pushed the Mahtomedi defensive line back.

“You can rep it in practice with your scout team, and do it day-after-day, but once you get into the game it’s ten times faster,” Mahtomedi senior John-Paul Johnson said. “They run it better than anyone else.”

They run it better than anyone else because of senior quarterback Cade Osterman. He leads the team in rushing yards, and on other teams he might be a wide receiver or a running back, but he’s the key piece of the Elks offense.

“I think that’s the difference between the last few times we’ve been here is we have such a dynamic quarterback,” Elk River head coach Steve Hamilton said. “I’ve never had a quarterback lead the team in rushing. I think it puts a different stress on the defense.”

Osterman finished with 218 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Both teams could drive the ball, but the first half pivoted on two plays. The first, on Mahtomedi’s third drive, was when Mahtomedi running back Corey Bohmert ran up the middle, and as he hit the open field an Elk River defender dove and punched the ball out. At the same moment, Bohmert’s right knee buckled and he fell to the turf. He exited the game and returned, but with a limp for the remainder for the game. Elk River recovered the fumble, and the Elks scored on the next play when quarterback Osterman ran for a 63-yard touchdown to take a 21-14 lead.

Mahtomedi reached the red zone on the next drive, but Bohmert missed an open receiver in the end zone on a running back pass play call. Between the fumble and the turnover on downs, it felt like Mahtomedi had exceeded its margin for error.

Elk River then drove 94-yards capped by a Logan Bunker 7-yard touchdown rush just before halftime. And the Elks received the kick in the second half, and they scored again on a Bunker rushing touchdown for a 33-14 lead.

It was too much for the Zephyrs to overcome, and the Elks will play in the Class 5A Prep Bowl, where they’ll need another performance from Osterman.

"[Osterman] has done it all year,” Hamilton said. “He makes plays when they’re not there to be made. That’s why we are here.”

