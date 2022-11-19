Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Phoenix Rise Awards 2022 is this Sunday at the Tyler Rose Garden in conjunction with Opal Lee's Day in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Denise Hampton one of 34 amazing women graduate of the Fall 2022 Christian Women’s Job Corps of TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Diversity, equity, and inclusion are what the Christian Women’s Job Corps of Tyler is all aboutTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Next Speaker in The House of the SonRise Prayer Breakfast, Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The $179 million Smith County Courthouse Bond passed with 53.73 percent of the voteTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Related
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR Subhead Week of November 21-26 News Staff Sat, 11/19/2022 - 11:31 Image Body Monday, November 21 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Tuesday, November 22 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed • Basketball: MPHS Girls JV & Varsity @ Gladewater (away), 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 23 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Thursday, November 24 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Friday, November 25 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Saturday, November 26 • Basketball: MPHS Boys Varsity @ Greenville (away), 11:00 a.m.
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview schools hold Thanksgiving food drive
Trying to make Thanksgiving a little happier for the needy, schools made their best effort to collect food for an annual Thanksgiving food drive. Two Longview schools, Trinity School of Texas and UT Tyler University Academy, loaded trucks full of food to be given out in the annual Maude Cobb Thanksgiving Food Drive. Both schools had their students help in gathering foodstuffs that will be packaged and given to the needy on Nov. 22. Jamie Hicks of UT Tyler University Academy and Tuva Robertson of Trinity School of Texas talked about the important life lesson this teaches the kids about getting involved.
KLTV
City of Tyler proclaims November 20, 2022 as “Opal Lee Day”, Grandmother of Juneteenth
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas native known as the “grandmother of Juneteenth” made a special visit to Tyler this afternoon. East Texas Weekend’s Willie Downs spoke with Ms. Opal Lee about her vision for change. “And I thought, if a little old lady in tennis...
No one harmed after threat to Jacksonville elementary school
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Police say no one was harmed after officers responded to a reported threat to one of the Jacksonville ISD elementary campuses earlier this week. Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams said in a Facebook post that the police department received a threat to one of the elementary schools. Law enforcement from across Cherokee County responded within seconds to ensure the kids weren't harmed.
KLTV
Wayne Allen sworn in as Smith County Pct. 2 constable
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Retired Tyler Police Detective Wayne Allen was sworn in as Smith County Precinct 2 Constable on Nov. 18 after recently being elected. “We look forward to getting started and getting to work for the residents of Precinct 2, who put their faith and confidence in us to lead this office,” Allen said after being sworn in by 241st District Judge Jack Skeen Jr. in front of a courtroom full of family and friends on Friday.
KLTV
Tyler Retina Consultants cutting-edge new facility opened doors to public Thursday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After 40 years of vision care on Front Street, Tyler Retina Consultants opened their new facility Thursday on Grande Boulevard. The interior is designed to have a spa-like ambiance that will give patients the comfort they need during their medical journey. Upgrades have been made to their imaging techniques and equipment to acquire clear data for their patients.
KLTV
WebXtra: Gregg County Chief Deputy discusses pursuit of vehicle in Kilgore
Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff held in Tyler. The Salvation Army held its annual Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff this morning at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. Updated: 3 hours ago. Trinity School of Texas and UT Tyler University Academy loaded trucks full of...
UIL warns of livestreaming scams
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University Interscholastic League has announced that they are aware of various phishing scams done by fake social media accounts pretending to be UIL, UIL associates or UIL member schools. According to the Federal Trade Commission, phishing is when “Scammers use email or text messages to trick you into giving them […]
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview Arboretum holds Super Service Saturday tree planting project
An ambitious project has been undertaken by an East Texas arboretum and a host of volutneers, one they hope will be a joy to generations to come. The Longview Arboretum held Super Service Saturday, joined by volunteers from the community in various organizations such as Downtown Rotary, Greggton Rotary, Ambucs, and Zonta Club. The project involves the planting of a tree “allée,” about two dozen large Shumard Oaks that will form a tree line separated by 50 yards of open meadow. The trees were donated by arboretum supporters at the annual garden party and beyond. Each tree weighs around 2,800 pounds, and setting and maneuvering them is a job in itself. Arboretum Director Stephen Chamblee talks about why they came up with the project.
Police: Two Longview ISD students apprehended after threat towards high school
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Two Longview students were apprehended on Wednesday after alleged threats were made towards Longview High School. At approximately 10:38 a.m., Longview police officers were made aware of a possible verbal threat towards another student and staff at the Longview High School campus. Longview police officers said they took immediate steps to […]
Retired detective sworn in as Smith County Precinct 2 Constable
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Retired Tyler Police detective Wayne Allen has been sworn in as the Smith County Precinct 2 Constable on Nov. 18 after being elected. “We look forward to getting started and getting to work for the residents of Precinct 2, who put their faith and confidence in us to lead this office,” Allen said.
KLTV
Carmela's Santa Land
Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff held in Tyler. The Salvation Army held its annual Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff this morning at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. Updated: 13 minutes ago. A Facebook post by the Kilgore Police Department reported that the trailer was...
PATH distributing free children’s coats on Saturday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – People Attempting To Help (PATH) is having their Coats for Kids distribution day on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Tyler. This is the first year that PATH is having the event in person since 2020. According to PATH, parents will be able […]
Retired Smith County judge dies, county offers prayers to family
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Retired Smith County Judge Randall Rogers has died, according to the county. The county said they are offering their thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the former County Court at Law No. 2 judge, and thanked him for his 30 years of service to Smith County.
KTRE
Injured Troup football player suffers stroke
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, has suffered a stroke and prayers are urgently requested, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. The page stated that a scan has shown Cooper suffered...
$1000 reward for information on who killed an axis buck in Gladewater
GLADEWATER, TEXAS (KETK) – Operation Game Thief, a nonprofit that works with Texas Parks and Wildlife, is asking for the public’s help finding the person who shot an axis buck near County Road 3110 in Gladewater. They said that the buck was on someone’s private property when someone shot it from the roadway and left […]
KLTV
TJC Lady Apaches prepare to defend national title
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies are preparing to defend their national title, KLTV’s Michael Coleman speaks with their head coach Trenia Tillis about what lies ahead for her team. ”We’re off to a pretty decent start. ... We’re not bad, we’re 3-1. ......
KLTV
Pursuit of vehicle with stolen trailer ends on Highway 259 in Kilgore
Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff held in Tyler. The Salvation Army held its annual Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff this morning at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. Updated: 3 hours ago. Trinity School of Texas and UT Tyler University Academy loaded trucks full of...
List: Where to see the best Christmas lights in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Christmas season is here and that means Christmas lights are going up! Here’s a list of some of the best places to see Christmas lights in East Texas this year: ATHENS Land Of Lights Christmas Park Athens Land of Lights is open from 6 P.M. till 10 P.M. and is located […]
KLTV
East Texas Hope’s Closet thrift stores hold Christmas Extravaganza
They were able to make 53 hats and drop them off to Gateway to Hope in Tyler. UT Board of Regents approve development of $308M medical school building in Tyler. The UT Tyler School of Medicine will welcome its first cohort of students to campus in the summer of 2023 and the building is expected to be completed in March 2025.
Comments / 0