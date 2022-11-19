Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandnow.com
UH-Hilo to host Big Island Holiday Classic basketball tourney
Yeah, yeah, yeah. Thanksgiving is all about the turkey and football. But why not add a little college basketball action to your holiday plate?. The Big Island Holiday Classic basketball tournament is coming to Hilo’s Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium starting next week with a total of 22 games on tap in November and December.
Hawaii women’s basketball falls to Lipscomb in overtime
Hawaii fell to 0-4 for the 2022-2023 season on Sunday.
scoringlive.com
Waimea grinds out shutout win over Honokaa to reach first-ever state final
HONOKAA, Hawaii — The understudies turned in starring performances for the Waimea football team Saturday night. Kaili Arakaki stepped up at running back to the tune of a season-high 102 yards and two touchdowns as the Menehune notched a 17-0 win over host Honokaa in the semifinals of the First Hawaiian Bank Division II Football State Championships before a crowd of 2,000.
Waipahu, Konawaena to meet in HHSAA Division I finals
Waipahu and Konawaena will meet in the Division I championship game.
scoringlive.com
Waipahu races past defending champ Iolani, will face Kona in D1 final
Led by Tama Uiliata's spectacular all-around performance -- rushing for 199 yards and throwing for 169 more -- visiting Waipahu stunned 'Iolani, 35-10, Saturday afternoon in First Hawaiian Bank Division I State Championship semifinals at Eddie Hamada Field. The convincing victory improved the Marauders to 11-1 and propelled them into...
scoringlive.com
Top-seeded Na Alii shut down Golden Hawks, will try for second D2 state crown
PUKALANI, Maui — Defense was the name of the game in Upcountry Maui Saturday night. Led by a staunch defensive effort, unranked King Kekaulike thwarted No. 15 Nanakuli, 20-0, in the semifinals of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Division II Football State Championships before a home crowd of about 1,600 fans at Na Alii's home stadium.
Hawaii men’s basketball routs Hawaii Pacific on the North Shore
Hawaii took on Hawaii Pacific at the Cannon Activities Center on Saturday afternoon
scoringlive.com
Punahou runs over Mililani to reach first state final since 2014
MILILANI — Punahou rolled the dice and Ala'i Williams cashed in Friday night. The Buffanblu were a perfect 5-for-5 on fourth down as Williams churned out a career-high 237 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries to power Punahou to a 52-24 win over Mililani at John Kauinana Stadium in the semifinals of the First Hawaiian Bank Open Division State Championships.
Hawaii women’s basketball routed by Florida Gulf Coast in home opener
The Hawaii women's basketball team was routed by Florida Gulf Coast on Friday.
Pukalani, November 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Nanakuli High School football team will have a game with King Kekaulike High School on November 19, 2022, 21:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
midpac.edu
Mid-Pacific Announces the Hiring of Vice President of Academic Affairs
Mid-Pacific welcomes Elizabeth F. Cleary. Elizabeth will serve as Vice President of Academic Affairs effective July 1, 2023. Elizabeth brings with her over two decades of experience in leadership roles in independent schools, including her current role as Head of School at the Miami Valley School in Dayton, Ohio. Elizabeth is energized by educational change and brings the passion, drive and know-how to build sustainable models of learning and advance our vision of future-proof education for the next generation.
bigislandvideonews.com
University of Hawaiʻi 6-Year Strategic Plan Approved
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents last week voted in support of the updated strategic plan, as well as UH mission and vision statements. (BIVN) – During a recent meeting in Hilo, the University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents approved new six-year strategic plan for the 10-campus UH system.
the university of hawai'i system
Free trainings at UH Community Colleges lead to job opportunities
Those who may be looking to upskill to advance in their careers or explore new job opportunities in healthcare, technology or the skilled trades can find help at the University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges. The community colleges are offering free short-term training leading to credentials in industry sectors that have proved resilient during the pandemic. The training is provided through the Hana Career Pathways program. Applications for a variety of spring 2023 trainings are now available.
nomadlawyer.org
Hilo : 1 Of The Best Place Things To Do In Hilo, Hawaii
Hilo, Hawaii has a number of things to do. You can check out the Hilo Farmers Market, which is open year-round and features over 200 vendors selling a variety of goods. The market is also home to several cafes and restaurants, some of which feature live music. You can also buy delicious local snacks here.
bigislandnow.com
Correia named Aloha Exchange Club Officer of the Month for September
Officer Cody Correia, who has been with the Hawai‘i Police Department for two and a half years, was recently honored by the Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawai‘i for his proactive work in two investigations. Correia, who is assigned to the Puna District, was named the club’s Officer...
The Best Place To Live In Hawaii
Hawaii is consistently ranked as one of the best states in which to live. We're narrowing it down to the one city that beats out all of the rest.
BEAT OF HAWAII
After $2.3B, Hawaii Airports Still Land At Bottom In U.S. Rankings
Hawaii’s largest airports continue to rank near the very bottom of all airports in the US, based on a 2022 survey of airports by JD Power. That has been true for years and remains so to this day, in spite of the enormous multi-billion dollar Hawaii airports renovation cash infusion.
KITV.com
Local organizations serve an eviction notice to the U.S Navy
HONOLULU – It has been nearly a year since fuel leaks at Red Hill contaminated water for residents in the area. As many families continue to deal with the aftermath, local organizations today served an eviction notice to the U.S. Navy. Around a dozen protestors from the Oahu Water...
nomadlawyer.org
Waipahu : 1 Of The Best Things To Do In Waipahu, Hawaii
In Honolulu County, Hawaii, you’ll find the small city of Waipahu. This city has a population of 38216 people and is approximately 4,834 miles from Washington DC. However, the town’s population has steadily declined over the last five years. This may be due to several reasons. These reasons may be short-term, or they could be long-term. For example, a low birth rate can trigger a domino effect and result in further population decline. Also, a low demand for basic services can be a contributing factor to a population decline.
HSNA 57th Coin Show features Hawaiian Royal heritage
The Hawai’i State Numismatic Association 57th Free Coin Show is underway at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu.
Comments / 0