Daily Mail

'How are they going to punish you if you are the BEST player in the world?!': Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his son's incredulous reaction to Manchester United suspending star man after he refused to come on as a substitute

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed how his 12-year-old son was left completely dumbfounded as to why Manchester United suspended 'the best player in the world' from playing. Last month Sportsmail exclusively revealed that Ronaldo refused to come on as a late substitute against Tottenham at Old Trafford. He was seen wagging...
Yardbarker

Chelsea Ready To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo If He’s Sacked By Manchester United

Manchester United are said to be working through the process to sack Cristiano Ronaldo from his contract at the club. United are keen to take action following his interview with Piers Morgan. United will be looking to find a possible solution for Ronaldo during the World Cup as they do...
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo 'has offered himself to former club Real Madrid for six months to deputise for injured Karim Benzema'... as Man United look to cut ties with wantaway forward after he hit out at the club in explosive interview

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to end his Manchester United nightmare and make a stunning return to Real Madrid. The 37-year-old accused the Red Devils of betraying him in a tell-all interview with Piers Morgan last week. And amid the fallout of the interview, Ronaldo has now offered himself to the...
The Independent

Manchester United considering legal action after explosive Cristiano Ronaldo interview

Manchester United have begun taking “appropriate steps” in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan this week and are considering legal action against the striker.Ronaldo torched bridges with his club during the startingly blunt two-part interview, which aired on TalkTV on Wednesday and Thursday, with stinging criticism of everyone from the Glazer family and club hierarchy to his teammates and manager Erik ten Hag.The 37-year-old striker, who is in Qatar with Portugal ahead of the 2022 World Cup, also appeared to make a pitch for a new club in January when he insisted he can still score...
Yardbarker

Juventus will accept a January offer for a departing player

Alex Sandro seems on his way out of Juventus as his contract runs out at the end of this season. The Brazilian has been a key player for the Bianconeri for around half a decade and continues to play for them. However, he is no longer as good as he...
Yardbarker

Chelsea change their plan with Romelu Lukaku after loan to Inter Milan

Chelsea have reportedly changed their plan with Romelu Lukaku who is currently on loan at Italian side Inter Milan. Lukaku re-joined Chelsea last summer, but an unsuccessful season with the club meant he was sent back out on loan to Inter Milan. The Belgian forward has struggled with injuries this season and his return to the Italian side hasn’t gone as expected.
Yardbarker

Former Man United manager admits missing out on Liverpool star

Louis van Gaal has revealed he wanted to sign former Liverpool ace Sadio Mane whilst in charge of Manchester United. The Senegal star ended up at United’s long-term rivals Liverpool, though, and he proved to be a significant loss. In his time on Merseyside, he netted 120 goals and contributed 48 assists in all competitions.
Yardbarker

Juventus contemplating the future of Matias Soulé

Since the start of last season, Matias Soulé began to make occasional appearances for Juve’s first team. He was probably the first youngster who earned the trust of Max Allegri following his return to Turin in 2021. This term, the Argentine has become a permanent member of the...
Yardbarker

Chelsea make U-turn over potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer raid from Manchester United

Chelsea are reportedly ready to change their stance on Cristiano Ronaldo and try again for a transfer move for the Manchester United forward. The Portugal international has endured a nightmare season with Man Utd, falling out of favour under new manager Erik ten Hag, whilst also criticising the club publicly in an interview with Piers Morgan this week.
Yardbarker

Argentina manager brands Juventus star a hot player

The Argentinian national team manager Lionel Scaloni has high regard for Angel di Maria and heaped praise on the Juventus man just before their World Cup campaign begins. Argentina is one of the favourites to win the competition and named Di Maria in their squad. The Juve man was in...
Yardbarker

Video – The Top 5 assists from Serie A Round 15, featuring Chiesa

The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded the best fives assists from Serie A Round 15, with Juventus star Federico Chiesa making the cut. The returning winger picked up Arek Milik inside the penalty box, allowing the latter to score the third and final goal in Juve’s win over Lazio.
Yardbarker

‘When Liverpool…’ – David Moyes highlights one key area that gives Reds advantage over other PL sides

David Moyes has explained how sides in the Premier League are setting up to ‘counterattack from corners’ and outlined Liverpool and Mo Salah in particular as one example. The Egyptian King is one of the quickest players in the English top-flight and his pace has been witnessed on numerous occasions in devastating fashion since he joined the Reds in 2017.
NBC Sports

Karim Benzema Drops Out of France's 2022 World Cup Squad With Injury

The hits keep coming for France. Star striker Karim Benzema had to drop out of France’s 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar following a hit in the quadriceps of his left thigh. He won’t be able to participate in the tournament, the team announced Saturday.

