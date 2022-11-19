Read full article on original website
'How are they going to punish you if you are the BEST player in the world?!': Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his son's incredulous reaction to Manchester United suspending star man after he refused to come on as a substitute
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed how his 12-year-old son was left completely dumbfounded as to why Manchester United suspended 'the best player in the world' from playing. Last month Sportsmail exclusively revealed that Ronaldo refused to come on as a late substitute against Tottenham at Old Trafford. He was seen wagging...
Chelsea Ready To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo If He’s Sacked By Manchester United
Manchester United are said to be working through the process to sack Cristiano Ronaldo from his contract at the club. United are keen to take action following his interview with Piers Morgan. United will be looking to find a possible solution for Ronaldo during the World Cup as they do...
Cristiano Ronaldo 'has offered himself to former club Real Madrid for six months to deputise for injured Karim Benzema'... as Man United look to cut ties with wantaway forward after he hit out at the club in explosive interview
Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to end his Manchester United nightmare and make a stunning return to Real Madrid. The 37-year-old accused the Red Devils of betraying him in a tell-all interview with Piers Morgan last week. And amid the fallout of the interview, Ronaldo has now offered himself to the...
Manchester United considering legal action after explosive Cristiano Ronaldo interview
Manchester United have begun taking “appropriate steps” in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan this week and are considering legal action against the striker.Ronaldo torched bridges with his club during the startingly blunt two-part interview, which aired on TalkTV on Wednesday and Thursday, with stinging criticism of everyone from the Glazer family and club hierarchy to his teammates and manager Erik ten Hag.The 37-year-old striker, who is in Qatar with Portugal ahead of the 2022 World Cup, also appeared to make a pitch for a new club in January when he insisted he can still score...
Manchester United could look to use their strong relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes to help them terminate the Portuguese superstar's contract
Manchester United’s strong relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes looks key to the player leaving Old Trafford before the end of the World Cup. United want Ronaldo out after his extraordinary TV interview with Piers Morgan in which he claimed he’d been ‘betrayed’ by the club.
Ochoa, Guardado join exclusive World Cup five-timers club
Guillermo Ochoa is among four players in Qatar who will join an exclusive circle of players who have been to five World Cups
Juventus will accept a January offer for a departing player
Alex Sandro seems on his way out of Juventus as his contract runs out at the end of this season. The Brazilian has been a key player for the Bianconeri for around half a decade and continues to play for them. However, he is no longer as good as he...
Chelsea change their plan with Romelu Lukaku after loan to Inter Milan
Chelsea have reportedly changed their plan with Romelu Lukaku who is currently on loan at Italian side Inter Milan. Lukaku re-joined Chelsea last summer, but an unsuccessful season with the club meant he was sent back out on loan to Inter Milan. The Belgian forward has struggled with injuries this season and his return to the Italian side hasn’t gone as expected.
World Cup 2022: Which players will miss the tournament through injury?
Some players are set to miss World Cup 2022 through injury, due to the congestion of this extraordinary season
Former Man United manager admits missing out on Liverpool star
Louis van Gaal has revealed he wanted to sign former Liverpool ace Sadio Mane whilst in charge of Manchester United. The Senegal star ended up at United’s long-term rivals Liverpool, though, and he proved to be a significant loss. In his time on Merseyside, he netted 120 goals and contributed 48 assists in all competitions.
Juventus contemplating the future of Matias Soulé
Since the start of last season, Matias Soulé began to make occasional appearances for Juve’s first team. He was probably the first youngster who earned the trust of Max Allegri following his return to Turin in 2021. This term, the Argentine has become a permanent member of the...
Chelsea make U-turn over potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer raid from Manchester United
Chelsea are reportedly ready to change their stance on Cristiano Ronaldo and try again for a transfer move for the Manchester United forward. The Portugal international has endured a nightmare season with Man Utd, falling out of favour under new manager Erik ten Hag, whilst also criticising the club publicly in an interview with Piers Morgan this week.
Argentina manager brands Juventus star a hot player
The Argentinian national team manager Lionel Scaloni has high regard for Angel di Maria and heaped praise on the Juventus man just before their World Cup campaign begins. Argentina is one of the favourites to win the competition and named Di Maria in their squad. The Juve man was in...
Video – The Top 5 assists from Serie A Round 15, featuring Chiesa
The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded the best fives assists from Serie A Round 15, with Juventus star Federico Chiesa making the cut. The returning winger picked up Arek Milik inside the penalty box, allowing the latter to score the third and final goal in Juve’s win over Lazio.
‘I speak when I want’: Cristiano Ronaldo unapologetic for timing of controversial interview
Cristiano Ronaldo has risked disrupting Portugal's run-up to the World Cup – but says he has no regrets about his interview. Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has defended the timing of his explosive interview with Piers Morgan by saying: “I speak when I want”. The Portugal captain...
‘When Liverpool…’ – David Moyes highlights one key area that gives Reds advantage over other PL sides
David Moyes has explained how sides in the Premier League are setting up to ‘counterattack from corners’ and outlined Liverpool and Mo Salah in particular as one example. The Egyptian King is one of the quickest players in the English top-flight and his pace has been witnessed on numerous occasions in devastating fashion since he joined the Reds in 2017.
Liverpool fans won’t believe club prepared to take Ronaldo off Man Utd’s hands after interview fiasco
One might have fairly assumed that none of the top sides in Europe (especially a recent Champions League winner) would be inclined to gamble on Cristiano Ronaldo after his latest round of unsavoury antics. Chelsea, it seems, are willing to take that risk with Kevin Palmer citing reports in tweeting...
Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in Qatar along with Portugal team-mates with Man Utd career doomed after explosive revelations
CRISTIANO RONALDO and his Portuguese team-mates have touched down in Qatar. The Manchester United forward, who has caused shockwaves with his explosive interview with Piers Morgan this week, is heading towards his fifth and probably final World Cup. He and his international colleagues were suited and booted as they landed...
World Cup 2022: How Will Cristiano Ronaldo Go out for Portugal?
The Portugal World Cup 2022 experience will be interesting but ultimately all about the last ride for superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The post World Cup 2022: How Will Cristiano Ronaldo Go out for Portugal? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Karim Benzema Drops Out of France's 2022 World Cup Squad With Injury
The hits keep coming for France. Star striker Karim Benzema had to drop out of France’s 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar following a hit in the quadriceps of his left thigh. He won’t be able to participate in the tournament, the team announced Saturday.
