Friendswood, TX

Stolen catalytic converters still warm when 2 thieves arrested in Friendswood, police say

ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

Two people accused of stealing catalytic converters in Friendswood were arrested Friday afternoon after a short foot chase, according to police.

The Friendswood Police Department identified the two suspects as Robert Littleton and Tyviey McNeil, both of which have an alleged lengthy criminal history.

Officers said that at about 12:54 p.m., they were alerted to a car possibly associated with a catalytic converter theft and found it exiting the Annalea subdivision heading southbound on S. Friendswood Drive.

When authorities tried to stop the vehicle, the driver pulled into the Whataburger parking lot nearby, where the two people inside the car took off on foot.

Police said Littleton and McNeil were later arrested after a short foot chase near New Hope Church and Friendswood United Methodist Church.

A handgun was reportedly found at the New Hope Church parking lot. Several catalytic converters still warm to the touch were found in the backseat of the car along with a reciprocating saw and shell casings.

Littleton was found to currently have a warrant out of Harris County, the police department said.

Friendswood PD said it has returned one of the three catalytic converters found to the original owner. The owners of the other two catalytic converters still have not been found.

If you live in or near the Friendswood area and have had a catalytic converter stolen on Friday, contact the Friendswood Police Department at 281-996-3300.

