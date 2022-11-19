Read full article on original website
'How are they going to punish you if you are the BEST player in the world?!': Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his son's incredulous reaction to Manchester United suspending star man after he refused to come on as a substitute
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed how his 12-year-old son was left completely dumbfounded as to why Manchester United suspended 'the best player in the world' from playing. Last month Sportsmail exclusively revealed that Ronaldo refused to come on as a late substitute against Tottenham at Old Trafford. He was seen wagging...
Yardbarker
Chelsea Ready To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo If He’s Sacked By Manchester United
Manchester United are said to be working through the process to sack Cristiano Ronaldo from his contract at the club. United are keen to take action following his interview with Piers Morgan. United will be looking to find a possible solution for Ronaldo during the World Cup as they do...
Manchester United could look to use their strong relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes to help them terminate the Portuguese superstar's contract
Manchester United’s strong relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes looks key to the player leaving Old Trafford before the end of the World Cup. United want Ronaldo out after his extraordinary TV interview with Piers Morgan in which he claimed he’d been ‘betrayed’ by the club.
Messi enters World Cup as Argentina plays Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi begins his legacy-defining World Cup with a game against likely the weakest opponent the Argentina star will face in Qatar
Senegal vs Netherlands World Cup 2022 LIVE: latest score, goals and updates from Qatar
The second World Cup 2022 game in Group A sees African champions Senegal face off against the Netherlands in a clash that could determine the eventual fate of the group. Both sides are tipped to make it into the knockouts, ahead of Ecuador and hosts Qatar, so today’s encounter may decide who finishes top.Netherlands are fancied by some to go the distance at the which would cap a remarkable turnaround for the Oranje after they failed to even qualify four years ago with coach Louis van Gaal hoping for his side to dominate the group to put themselves into...
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo suggests short-term Real Madrid move
Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has offered his services to former employers Real Madrid for the second half of the season, according to reports. The Portugal captain’s time at Old Trafford is almost certain to be over after he said he felt “betrayed” by United and hit out at manager Erik ten Hag in a recent interview. (opens in new tab)
Yardbarker
Chelsea make U-turn over potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer raid from Manchester United
Chelsea are reportedly ready to change their stance on Cristiano Ronaldo and try again for a transfer move for the Manchester United forward. The Portugal international has endured a nightmare season with Man Utd, falling out of favour under new manager Erik ten Hag, whilst also criticising the club publicly in an interview with Piers Morgan this week.
AOL Corp
'I speak when I want', says Cristiano Ronaldo about his interview
AL-SHEHANIYA, Qatar (Reuters) -Cristiano Ronaldo believes his explosive TV interview, in which the Manchester United forward said he had been betrayed by the club and was being forced out, had not been a distraction in the Portugal changing room in the World Cup. The Portugal captain said that he is...
BBC
Sunday's gossip: Pickford, Ronaldo, Gilmour, Garnacho, Bailey, Messi, Klopp, Bernardo
Chelsea will watch Everton and England's Jordan Pickford at the World Cup as owner Todd Boehly looks for a new goalkeeper. (Sun on Sunday) Manchester United's teenage star Alejandro Garnacho is in line for a huge pay rise with the 18-year-old Argentina winger set to earn £50,000 per week. (Star)
Yardbarker
Juventus will accept a January offer for a departing player
Alex Sandro seems on his way out of Juventus as his contract runs out at the end of this season. The Brazilian has been a key player for the Bianconeri for around half a decade and continues to play for them. However, he is no longer as good as he...
Yardbarker
Liverpool fans won’t believe club prepared to take Ronaldo off Man Utd’s hands after interview fiasco
One might have fairly assumed that none of the top sides in Europe (especially a recent Champions League winner) would be inclined to gamble on Cristiano Ronaldo after his latest round of unsavoury antics. Chelsea, it seems, are willing to take that risk with Kevin Palmer citing reports in tweeting...
Yardbarker
Argentina manager brands Juventus star a hot player
The Argentinian national team manager Lionel Scaloni has high regard for Angel di Maria and heaped praise on the Juventus man just before their World Cup campaign begins. Argentina is one of the favourites to win the competition and named Di Maria in their squad. The Juve man was in...
Yardbarker
Chelsea considering making a move for Juventus star and could offer academy graduate in return
Chelsea considering making a move for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa and could offer Mason Mount in an exchange deal. After a disappointing start to his Chelsea tenure, Graham Potter could be busy in the upcoming transfer window as he looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the second half of the season.
Australia coach in jovial mood before opening World Cup game
The daunting prospect of having to face defending World Cup champion in his team's opening match certainly hasn't affected Australia coach Graham Arnold's sense of humor
Yardbarker
Report – Ajax names their price for Juventus target
Juventus has been named one of the clubs interested in a move for Ajax star Mohammed Kudus. The Ghanaian has had a good season domestically and in Europe, which has caught the attention of the Bianconeri. They consider him one player who can improve their team and are hopeful he...
Yardbarker
Video – The Top 5 assists from Serie A Round 15, featuring Chiesa
The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded the best fives assists from Serie A Round 15, with Juventus star Federico Chiesa making the cut. The returning winger picked up Arek Milik inside the penalty box, allowing the latter to score the third and final goal in Juve’s win over Lazio.
Yardbarker
“Some France players will be happy with Benzema’s departure” – Diego Lugano
There was widespread disappointment across much of the football community when it was revealed on Saturday that Karim Benzema would not be present for the second successive World Cup. The French forward has a quadriceps injury which is expected to keep him out for the next three weeks. Having missed...
Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in Qatar along with Portugal team-mates with Man Utd career doomed after explosive revelations
CRISTIANO RONALDO and his Portuguese team-mates have touched down in Qatar. The Manchester United forward, who has caused shockwaves with his explosive interview with Piers Morgan this week, is heading towards his fifth and probably final World Cup. He and his international colleagues were suited and booted as they landed...
BBC
Portugal squad 'will not be distracted' - Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed suggestions his explosive TV interview about Manchester United will be a distraction for Portugal at the World Cup. The 37-year-old opens his campaign in Qatar against Ghana on Thursday and told the world’s media the squad is fully focussed on delivering for their country. “I...
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be returning to Real Madrid in January
Cristiano Ronaldo did all he could to put a stain on his Manchester United legacy with his recent interview. It has put his future at the club in jeopardy and I don’t think there is a way back for the Portuguese superstar at Old Trafford and he will be looking for a new club in January.
