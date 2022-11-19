ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KLTV

Longview schools hold Thanksgiving food drive

Longview schools hold Thanksgiving food drive
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview business donates turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission

WebXtra: Longview business donates turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission

As the Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies are preparing to defend their national title, KLTV's Michael Coleman speaks with their head coach, Trenia Tillis about what lies ahead for her team.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Carmela's Santa Land

Carmela's Santa Land
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview hosts annual Christmas Tree Lighting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – For the last four years this Christmas Tree Lighting tradition has been bringing the Longview community together. “Its so fun to be able to walk around downtown and see people of all ages enjoying their time being down here, enjoying a lot of the vendors that are set up and the […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Winona ISD employees awarded for achievement, growth

Winona ISD employees awarded for achievement, growth
TYLER, TX
CBS19

No one harmed after threat to Jacksonville elementary school

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Police say no one was harmed after officers responded to a reported threat to one of the Jacksonville ISD elementary campuses earlier this week. Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams said in a Facebook post that the police department received a threat to one of the elementary schools. Law enforcement from across Cherokee County responded within seconds to ensure the kids weren't harmed.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

2 road-widening projects in Smith County being pushed back

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization met this afternoon and made an amendment to the order of three construction projects in Smith County. The widening of Paluxy Drive and the construction of an overpass at FM 346 will now begin, simultaneously, in 2025. Originally, the widening...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Man arrested after 100 mph chase; officials say trailer “full of marijuana”

KILGORE – A man was arrested in Kilgore Friday after officials said a pickup truck towing an allegedly stolen U-Haul trailer took off as a K9 unit in Smith County tried to make a traffic stop. And late Friday afternoon, we learned the story had taken on a significant illegal drug angle. According to our news partner KETK, Smith County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Larry Christian says the truck led authorities on a chase around 11:30 a.m. down I-20 into Gregg County, with speeds exceeding 100 mph. Officials say the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and DPS deployed spikes in front of the truck before the pickup exited onto Highway 42. The driver blew through several red lights in Kilgore as sparks began to fly from the tireless rims of the truck and trailer, according to authorities.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Wayne Allen sworn in as Smith County Pct. 2 constable

WebXtra: Wayne Allen sworn in as Smith County Pct. 2 constable

As the Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies are preparing to defend their national title, KLTV's Michael Coleman speaks with their head coach, Trenia Tillis about what lies ahead for her team.
SMITH COUNTY, TX

