Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Phoenix Rise Awards 2022 is this Sunday at the Tyler Rose Garden in conjunction with Opal Lee's Day in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Denise Hampton one of 34 amazing women graduate of the Fall 2022 Christian Women’s Job Corps of TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Diversity, equity, and inclusion are what the Christian Women’s Job Corps of Tyler is all aboutTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Next Speaker in The House of the SonRise Prayer Breakfast, Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The $179 million Smith County Courthouse Bond passed with 53.73 percent of the voteTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Related
List: Where to see the best Christmas lights in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Christmas season is here and that means Christmas lights are going up! Here’s a list of some of the best places to see Christmas lights in East Texas this year: ATHENS Land Of Lights Christmas Park Athens Land of Lights is open from 6 P.M. till 10 P.M. and is located […]
KLTV
WebXtra: Gregg County Chief Deputy discusses pursuit of vehicle in Kilgore
Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff held in Tyler. The Salvation Army held its annual Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff this morning at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. Updated: 3 hours ago. Trinity School of Texas and UT Tyler University Academy loaded trucks full of...
KLTV
Longview schools hold Thanksgiving food drive
Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff held in Tyler. The Salvation Army held its annual Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff this morning at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. Carmela’s Magical Santa Land brightens East Texas with Christmas lights, added security. Updated: 1 hour ago.
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview business donates turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission
As the Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies are preparing to defend their national title, KLTV’s Michael Coleman speaks with their head coach, Trenia Tillis about what lies ahead for her team. Mark Scirto speaks from the heart at Salvation Army holiday opening event. Updated: 3 hours ago. Mark Scirto...
KLTV
Carmela's Santa Land
Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff held in Tyler. The Salvation Army held its annual Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff this morning at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. Updated: 13 minutes ago. A Facebook post by the Kilgore Police Department reported that the trailer was...
$1000 reward for information on who killed an axis buck in Gladewater
GLADEWATER, TEXAS (KETK) – Operation Game Thief, a nonprofit that works with Texas Parks and Wildlife, is asking for the public’s help finding the person who shot an axis buck near County Road 3110 in Gladewater. They said that the buck was on someone’s private property when someone shot it from the roadway and left […]
Longview hosts annual Christmas Tree Lighting
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – For the last four years this Christmas Tree Lighting tradition has been bringing the Longview community together. “Its so fun to be able to walk around downtown and see people of all ages enjoying their time being down here, enjoying a lot of the vendors that are set up and the […]
KLTV
Reports: Man arrested for high-speed chase with U-Haul for 2nd time in month
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A California man arrested in Kilgore following a high-speed chase with a U-Haul was out on bond from a chase in California last month, according to a California newspaper. According to Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Friday’s pursuit started at 11:33 a.m. when...
Police Investigate Several Purse Snatching Incidents at Big Box Stores in Texas
A news story coming out of Frisco, Texas recently confirms police are currently investigating several incidents of "purse snatching" at various big box stores in the area. This begs the question: are thefts on the rise, generally speaking? Will we see more of this here at our stores in Tyler, Longview, and all around East Texas?
KLTV
Winona ISD employees awarded for achievement, growth
Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff held in Tyler. The Salvation Army held its annual Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff this morning at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. Carmela’s Magical Santa Land brightens East Texas with Christmas lights, added security. Updated: 1 hour ago.
Amazing Job by This Dollar General Employee in Longview, TX Inspired Praise
It seems that when people speak out online, quite often their comments tend to be negative. And honestly, some things need to be ranted about…so we GET IT. At the same time, that means when someone goes out of their way to give a positive shoutout, that person must’ve made a really good impression.
KLTV
City of Tyler proclaims November 20, 2022 as “Opal Lee Day”, Grandmother of Juneteenth
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas native known as the “grandmother of Juneteenth” made a special visit to Tyler this afternoon. East Texas Weekend’s Willie Downs spoke with Ms. Opal Lee about her vision for change. “And I thought, if a little old lady in tennis...
KLTV
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land brightens East Texas with Christmas lights, added security
Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff held in Tyler. The Salvation Army held its annual Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff this morning at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Facebook post by the Kilgore Police Department reported that the trailer was...
No one harmed after threat to Jacksonville elementary school
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Police say no one was harmed after officers responded to a reported threat to one of the Jacksonville ISD elementary campuses earlier this week. Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams said in a Facebook post that the police department received a threat to one of the elementary schools. Law enforcement from across Cherokee County responded within seconds to ensure the kids weren't harmed.
KLTV
Suspects accused of reselling products bought with stolen checks to buy narcotics
WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office has arrested three people for theft and engaging in organized criminal activity. The suspects are accused of using stolen and fraudulent checks to buy thousands of dollars in products from East Texas stores, and then reselling the items for money to buy drugs.
KLTV
2 road-widening projects in Smith County being pushed back
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization met this afternoon and made an amendment to the order of three construction projects in Smith County. The widening of Paluxy Drive and the construction of an overpass at FM 346 will now begin, simultaneously, in 2025. Originally, the widening...
KLTV
Smith County Animal Control hosting ‘Pupsgiving’ to get dogs into homes for the holidays
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There’s no place like home for the holidays, and an East Texas animal shelter is working hard to make sure they get some dogs into homes this holiday season. Smith County Animal Control is at capacity and needs to clear up space in their shelter.
ktbb.com
Man arrested after 100 mph chase; officials say trailer “full of marijuana”
KILGORE – A man was arrested in Kilgore Friday after officials said a pickup truck towing an allegedly stolen U-Haul trailer took off as a K9 unit in Smith County tried to make a traffic stop. And late Friday afternoon, we learned the story had taken on a significant illegal drug angle. According to our news partner KETK, Smith County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Larry Christian says the truck led authorities on a chase around 11:30 a.m. down I-20 into Gregg County, with speeds exceeding 100 mph. Officials say the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and DPS deployed spikes in front of the truck before the pickup exited onto Highway 42. The driver blew through several red lights in Kilgore as sparks began to fly from the tireless rims of the truck and trailer, according to authorities.
KLTV
WebXtra: Wayne Allen sworn in as Smith County Pct. 2 constable
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. As the Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies are preparing to defend their national title, KLTV’s Michael Coleman speaks with their head coach, Trenia Tillis about what lies ahead for her team. Mark Scirto speaks from the heart at Salvation...
Comments / 1