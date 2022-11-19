BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While it may be easier to blame the Grinch on this year’s dwindling tree numbers, it looks like some more serious factors could be at play. Weston Vernon, the owner of the Bare Creek Tree Farm, has been running the farm for several years with his family. He said this year, in particular, has been a rough one.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO