Empty home catches fire in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Fire Department says it responded to a house fire early Sunday morning. Fire officials say three other stations were also dispatched to the 200 block of College Street for the blaze. According to the fire department, a search of the home ended with nobody being found. College Street was […]
KSP arrest Hart County man after threats of public shooting
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Sunday, Nov. 20th, 2022, Kentucky State Police Post #3 received a call for service in reference to threats of a public shooting being received by an individual. Troopers investigated these threats and the preliminary investigation indicated that a Joshua O. Morrison, 30, of Horse...
Masonville hunting cabin goes up in flames
The Masonville Fire Department says it dispatched firefighters to Highway 1414 in Ohio County to help with a structure fire on Friday. Reports say the call came in at 6:45 a.m.
VIDEO: Fountain Square Players presents ‘Once Upon A Christmas’ Dec 1st, 3rd, and 4th
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -’Once Upon A Christmas’ presented by Fountain Square Players will be showing at the Capitol, on December 1st and 3rd at 7 p.m. and December 4th at 3 p.m. “This is our 45th season,” Craig Taylor said, “And so it’s really nice for Warren...
Kentucky State Police investigating death of Edmonson County woman
CHALYBEATE, Ky. – An Edmonson County family is mourning the loss of a 94-year-old woman. On Thursday around 5 p.m., the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office requested the Kentucky State Police to investigate the death of a woman in the Chalybeate area. Authorities say first responders arrived at the...
Updated: Injury accident knocks out power in southern Todd County
A vehicle versus utility pole accident early Sunday morning on Penchem Road in Todd County injured the driver and knocked out power to hundreds for several hours. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Derrick Baumann investigated and determined 22-year old Michael Kushner of Elkton went off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the pole, causing it to come down.
Sherwood’s Guns host “Young Guns” first annual firearm training for kids
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sherwood’s Guns held its first annual firearm training for kids called the “Young Guns.”. “The concept is to get youth in here and do some of the firearms in a safe environment controlled environment,” Davis said. “Actually, Brian Webb came up with the idea years ago they started doing fishing nine years ago then I started with bows two years ago, and this year, we’re introducing farms.
Bowling Green native works to support National Hunger and Homelessness Week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In honor of National Hunger and Homelessness Week, Bowling Green native, Ryan Depp, who has been working to help the homeless in his community for the past seven years. Since the organization founder was only 13 years old, Depp and his father began scraping together...
Russellville native becomes lead in Netflix series "The Mole"
The latest news and weather. Members of the Burkesville community give back after anonymous Cumberland County donor. The latest news and weather.
Missing woman may have been heading to Bowling Green, police say
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen in Logan County. Police say Patricia Darlene Minton, 65, was last seen Friday around noon. Minton was walking south on Highway 431 near Harper Road. She is originally from the Penrod...
Eva and Jim Martens named 2022 WKU Philanthropists of the Year
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Eva and Jim Martens of Bowling Green, the namesakes of the Eva and Jim Martens Alumni Center, have been named WKU’s 2022 Philanthropists of the Year, which honors the generosity, leadership and commitment of the recipients. In early 2022, Eva and Jim Martens made...
Former Bowling Green city manager passes away
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Bowling Green City Manager Charles ‘Chuck’ Coates passed away Thursday. Coates was Bowling Green’s city manager from 1977 through 2005. During that time, he helped the city expand its police department, fire department, and parks system, as Bowling Green went through a major growth cycle.
Local farmer advises getting trees early amid Christmas tree shortage
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While it may be easier to blame the Grinch on this year’s dwindling tree numbers, it looks like some more serious factors could be at play. Weston Vernon, the owner of the Bare Creek Tree Farm, has been running the farm for several years with his family. He said this year, in particular, has been a rough one.
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday, a car crash on Dixie Highway killed two toddlers, one-year old Ja’Rell Hunter and two-year-old Ja’Reese Hunter and injured the boy’s mother, Jasilyn Gardner. Investigators say 42-year-old Angela Chapman of Radcliff drove her vehicle into oncoming traffic. Reports say Chapman was...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Dr. Kelly Kries
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Pediatrician, Dr. Kelly Kries is no stranger to being a Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero. Three years ago, she was given the honor because she is the kind of doctor that goes above and beyond for her patients. It is a practice that she carries on to this day as she helps one family navigate through a tragic loss.
Cold air remains!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Overnight, temperatures will dip down into the low 20s but skies will remain clear. Sunday will be very cold with highs only reaching into the mid-30s . Bundle up for the remainder of the weekend. Over the next 24 hours temperatures are not expected to get...
One person has died in Tuesday morning collision in Glasgow
Pam Tillis to play holiday concert in Bowling Green Nov. 17. Annual Craft Bazaar and Lasagna Luncheon being held at State Street UMC today!. Amy Decasar talks with Allie about the Bazaar that is happening today. The doors open today at 10 AM, and tickets are $9 each. Barren Co....
'Pushing for justice' | 6 years later, circumstances surrounding Tommy Ballard's death remain a mystery
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- As another year comes and goes, Sherry Ballard still waits for answers surrounding her husband's death. Saturday marks six years since Tommy Ballard, the father of missing Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers, was shot and killed. But the circumstances surrounding his death still remain a mystery. "I'll...
Remains of Kentucky soldier killed in Korean War identified more than 70 years later
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky soldier killed in the Korean War was finally accounted for, more than 70 years later. Army Private First Class Robert Wright, 18, went missing in action in South Korea on July 16, 1950. Later that year, human remains were recovered in the area and...
