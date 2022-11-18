ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Trevor Noah Slams Elon Musk’s $8 Verification Plan: ‘Charge White People to Say the N-Word’ and Twitter Will Be the ‘Most Profitable Company’

Trevor Noah railed against Elon Musk’s controversial Twitter takeover during the latest episode of “The Daily Show,” calling it “ridiculous” that Musk plans to charge users $8 per month to have a blue check mark as part of Twitter Blue (via The Daily Beast). Referring to Musk as “the guy who always looks like a ghost, whether it’s Halloween or not,” Noah reasoned that charging people for blue check marks goes against Musk’s mission of bringing free speech and equality to Twitter.
WGN News

Musk to restore Trump to Twitter after holding online poll

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk said Saturday he will reinstate Donald Trump’s account on Twitter, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. Musk made the […]
Android Authority

We have sad news for anyone who somehow wanted a Facebook smartwatch

Meta held a town hall meeting and made a few announcements. The company announced it would be ending its Portal smart display business. The company also announced that it would sunset its smartwatch projects. Last Wednesday, the Facebook parent company announced it was laying off over 11,000 employees — 13%...
techaiapp.com

What could a world without Twitter look like?

After another chaotic week of mass staff departures and policy reversals, Twitter’s future seems highly uncertain, with users—and everybody else—increasingly asking one question: What would a world without the so-called bird app even look like?. With about 237 million daily visitors at the last count in late...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNET

Twitter-Musk News Timeline: Musk Lets Trump Back Onto Twitter

Twitter's new owner and CEO, Elon Musk, has been making dramatic changes since he finalized a deal to buy the company for about $44 billion on Oct. 27. After laying off half the staff, he gave remaining employees an ultimatum this week to pledge to work under his new intense culture or get out. Many, it seems, decided to leave.
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 8-Elon Musk starts Twitter poll on whether to bring back Trump

(Recasts to lead with Trump poll; adds exec news in pars 13 & 14) Nov 18 (Reuters) - Elon Musk started a Twitter poll late on Friday asking followers to vote on whether to reinstate former U.S. President Donald Trump's account on the platform, with early results showing roughly 60% voting yes.
MarketRealist

Here’s What Has Happened at Twitter Since Elon Musk Took Over

The saga of Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition was bizarre and complex throughout 2022. The Twitter deal was a long time coming. Here’s a rundown of all that has happened at Twitter since Musk took over just weeks ago. Article continues below advertisement. Musk running Tesla and SpaceX in...
Rolling Stone

Elon Musk Keeps Taking Twitter Advice From Right-Wing Trolls

One week after taking Twitter private in a $44 billion deal, Elon Musk tweeted that the social media giant “needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world,” describing this as “our mission.” Many were quick to point out that just days earlier, he’d shared a conspiracy theory from a right-wing fake news site about the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, in the couple’s San Francisco home.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy