The 5 best players of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The World Cup starts on November 20, and the biggest soccer stars in the world will be competing to make their country the best in the world for the next four years. The beauty of the World Cup is that because it’s played every four years, it’s so prestigious that it’s not guaranteed that a Read more... The post The 5 best players of the 2022 FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Chelsea Ready To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo If He’s Sacked By Manchester United
Manchester United are said to be working through the process to sack Cristiano Ronaldo from his contract at the club. United are keen to take action following his interview with Piers Morgan. United will be looking to find a possible solution for Ronaldo during the World Cup as they do...
Yardbarker
Luis Enrique delights Spain fans in Twitch debut
Spain boss Luis Enrique delighted fans with his Twitch Live debut ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The former Barcelona head coach announced his plans to become Twitch streamer during the tournament in Qatar as part his intention to interact with supporters in the coming weeks. Enrique has developed a...
Spain boss Luis Enrique says Lionel Messi missing out on winning the World Cup during his illustrious career would be 'unfair' and hopes Argentina win the tournament if his side fail to
Spain manager Luis Enrique has said it would be 'unfair' to Lionel Messi if the PSG star does not win a World Cup during his career. The tournament in Qatar will mark the legendary forward's fifth World Cup finals since he made his debut in the competition back in 2006, and the 35-year-old has confirmed that he will not take part in the 2026 edition.
Reigning champions France kick off their World Cup defence against plucky Australia in Group D... but what time is kick-off? What TV channel is it on? What is their head-to-head record? And what is the team news?
After four years as reigning world champions, France will set out to defend their crown in Qatar, with their World Cup campaign starting against Australia on Tuesday. It hasn't been all smooth-sailing for Didier Deschamps' side since their triumph in Russia back in 2018, with Les Bleus being dumped out of last year's Euros by Switzerland, and flattering to deceive in the Nations League.
Saka, Rashford help England rout Iran 6-2 at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — When Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford last walked off the field at a major international soccer tournament, they were bombarded with racist abuse. Three goals for England in the team’s opening match at this year’s World Cup was their immediate riposte. Saka scored two before giving way to Rashford, who added another in the second half of England’s 6-2 rout of Iran on Monday. The jubilant scene at the Khalifa International Stadium was in contrast to the tears shed following England’s penalty shootout loss to Italy in last year’s European Championship final. Saka and Rashford both failed to convert from the spot and were targeted on social media.
SkySports
Malta 0-1 Republic of Of Ireland: Callum Robinson spares visitors' blushes
Callum Robinson's first international goal in a year spared the Republic of Ireland's blushes as they ended 2022 with a narrow friendly victory in Malta. Robinson's 55th-minute strike secured a 1-0 win on a night when Ireland were once again frustrated for long periods, this time by a side sitting 119 places below them in the FIFA rankings, to leave manager Stephen Kenny with more questions than answers ahead of Euro 2024 qualification.
Is Senegal vs Netherlands on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture
Netherlands return to the World Cup stage on Monday, eight years since their last appearance at a finals having failed to qualify in Russia.Prior to that they had reached the semi-finals and finals in the previous two World Cups, so there will be plenty of expectation and optimism in the nation that they can return to prominence and go far this time around.FOLLOW LIVE: Senegals and Netherlands square off in Group AOpponents Senegal come into the World Cup 2022 on the back of dreadful news that Sadio Mane is out injured and will miss the tournament, after he scored...
Yardbarker
Inter-Owned Bari Striker Eddie Salcedo: “Lautaro Martinez Is The Best Player I’ve Trained With”
Bari striker Eddie Salcedo, currently on loan from Inter, has spoken of his admiration for Nerazzurri attacker Lautaro Martinez. The 21-year-old was sent out on loan to the Serie B club to gain experience after failing to break into Inter’s first team this season, but admitted to using his time in training at Inter to learn from his more established teammates.
Ecuador spoil the Qatar World Cup party as Enner Valencia shoots down hosts
Qatar’s World Cup party fell flat on the opening night as a brace from Ecuador captain Enner Valencia condemned them to a 2-0 defeat.The tiny Gulf state was desperate to get off on the right foot from a sporting perspective, after years of criticism over the award of the World Cup to the country.But Valencia’s first-half double – a penalty and a perfectly-placed header – proved too much for the hosts, who face even trickier tasks next up against Senegal and the Netherlands.A brilliant display 👏@LaTri | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ASA9MkfeTj— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 20, 2022Felix Sanchez’s Qatar side...
Sporting News
FIFA World Cup Golden Ball: Winners, format, history and players vying to claim trophy in 2022
While every player dreams of lifting the World Cup trophy, the tournament does provide the chance to pick up some special individual silverware as well. The Golden Ball in its current form has been given out since 1982 World Cup and is awarded to the best overall player at the tournament.
Brazil 2022 World Cup Roster
The 2022 World Cup is about to kick off in Qatar. Rosters have been selected and teams are preparing. Here is the Brazil 2022 World Cup Roster. 1GKAlisson30Liverpool (England) 2DFDanilo31Juventus (Italy) 3DFThiago Silva (captain)38Chelsea (England) 4DFMarquinhos28Paris Saint-Germain (France) 5MFCasemiro30Manchester United (England) 6DFAlex Sandro31Juventus (Italy) 7MFLucas Paquetá25West Ham United (England)
BBC
World Cup: Senegal v Netherlands - follow build-up
Netherlands' forward Memphis Depay, who misses out today with a hamstring injury but is technically still named on the substitutes bench, is out warming up with the rest of the squad. It's just light jogging and stretching. No Salah. Senegal v Netherlands (16:00 GMT) Senegal are the reason Mo Salah...
Sporting News
Youngest and oldest coaches at World Cup 2022: Age of every manager at Qatar tournament
The World Cup sees some of the world's best and most successful coaches pitted against each other on the biggest stage. Some managers are in the twilight of their career, looking for one last swan song as they go off into the sunset, whilst others are in their prime or looking for their first big success as a manager.
World Cup favourites Brazil touch down in Qatar
The Brazil squad touched down in Qatar late on Saturday (19 November) five days ahead of their World Cup opener against Serbia.The favourites arrived on a flight from their camp in Turin, with the likes of Neymar, Casemiro and skipper Thiago Silva all on board.The Selecao have been knocked out at the quarter-final stage in three of the last four World Cups: by France in 2006, Netherlands in 2010 and most recently by Belgium in Russia four years ago.Brazil are looking to win a record sixth World Cup will face Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon in Group G.Sign up to our newsletters here Read More Inside the £220-a-day containers fans will stay in at World Cup in QatarWorld Cup: Ecuador prepare to take on hosts Qatar‘Today I feel gay’: Gianni Infantino hits out at Western criticism of World Cup 2022
SB Nation
Marc Cucurella passed over for last-minute call-up to Spain at the World Cup — report
Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella had been watching his phone like a hawk, hoping that it would ring with the Spain national football team head coach on the other of the line. According to reports, he was one of the three candidates in line to replace the veteran Valencia left back, José Gayà in the squad, who had suffered an ankle sprain in training earlier this week.
Factbox-Soccer-U.S. v Wales World Cup 2022: kick-off time, venue and stats
DOHA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The United States play Wales in Group B of the World Cup in Doha on Monday. When: Monday, Nov. 21, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET) * Wales are playing in the World Cup finals for the first time in 64 years, while the U.S. return after failing to qualify for the 2018 edition.
Sporting News
Who is Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni? Unbeaten run, La Scaloneta, clubs managed, style, career as Messi's teammate
Argentina will be chasing their first World Cup title since 1986 when they take to the field in Qatar. The 2022 tournament will be extra significant for the South American side with star player Lionel Messi poised to feature at his final World Cup. Argentina finished runners-up in 2014 before...
Spain defender Carvajal misses World Cup practice with flu
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Defender Dani Carvajal has the flu and didn’t practice Monday, two days before Spain’s debut at the World Cup. The Spanish soccer federation didn’t give more detail about the condition of the right back. His absence comes as regular starting striker Álvaro...
Soccer-France striker Benzema out of World Cup with injury
Nov 19 (Reuters) - France striker Karim Benzema has been ruled out of the World Cup in Qatar after suffering an injury in training, the French football federation said on Saturday.
