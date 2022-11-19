Read full article on original website
El Reno Public Schools says goodbye to a beloved student
EL RENO, Okla (KFOR) – El Reno school officials, students and friends are saying good-bye to a beloved student who they say was full of smiles, laughter and hugs! Daniel Maifield, a seventh grader at Etta Dale, passed away on Wednesday. El Reno Public Schools posted on it’s social media platform that Daniel made a impact on […]
OCPD, Other Agencies Conduct 2-Day Illegal Street Racing Sting, Enforce New City Ordinance
Oklahoma City Police recently teamed up with other law agencies to enforce a new city ordinance and stop street racers in their tracks. Police said the street ordinance that went into effect in October is not going away and warned the public on Friday there will be continued crackdowns. “As...
KOCO
El Reno Public Schools mourns death of seventh-grade student
EL RENO, Okla. — El Reno Public Schools officials are mourning the recent death of a seventh-grade student. District officials said in a social media post that Daniel Maifield died Wednesday. He attended Etta Dale Junior High School. "He was happy all the time," said Kambry Maifield, Daniel's sister....
KOCO
Dirt bike riders, community honor El Reno middle schooler who died unexpectedly
EL RENO, Okla. — Dirt bike riders and the community honored an El Reno middle schooler who died unexpectedly. El Reno middle schooler, Daniel Maifield, died unexpectedly this week from RSV. Because of his love for dirt bikes, his family invited riders from the community to come out and follow the funeral procession.
Police: Body of man found in Norman ditch
The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office will determine what caused a man's death after his body was found in Norman.
KTUL
OKC Ministry comes together to feed 5,000 people in need throughout the metro
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A local ministry came together to feed 5,000 homeless people and individuals with intellectual disabilities throughout the metro. In honor of the holiday season, Embracing with Care Ministry Foundation gave out 5,000 meals to the intellectually disabled and homeless people throughout Oklahoma City. "Some of...
KOCO
Elderly Oklahoma couple falls victim to scammers
OKLAHOMA CITY — An elderly Oklahoma couple said they fell victim to online scammers this month. A fake website posing as the Pete White Health and Wellness Center tricked Jean Setzer and her husband on Nov. 3. "I was paralyzed with fear," Setzer said. "I did exactly what he...
Oklahoma County detainee dies after medical emergency
The Oklahoma County Jail officials say a jail detainee has died at a hospital following a medical emergency.
OKC Police looking for man in connection to alleged quick-change scam leaving with thousands of dollars in gift cards
Oklahoma City Police need your help identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in connection to an alleged quick-change scam at a local business near Northwest 50th and Meridian.
Edmond man gets an unexpected surprise intruder
An Edmond woman is locked in the Oklahoma County Detention Center after barging into a man’s house, smashing items in his kitchen and nearly starting a fire.
Teachers of the Year named in Okla City Public Schools
Teachers in each building in Oklahoma City Public Schools have selected their site Teacher of the Year. The district TOY will be named later. The post Teachers of the Year named in Okla City Public Schools appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Tenants upset over water disruptions at local apartment community
Tenants at a Northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex are saying they've reached their boiling point. Many living at Wedgewood Village Apartment Homes claim that since last year, their water's been cut off multiple times a month and that apartment management won't fix the problem.
KOCO
Police search for suspect after shooting in Oklahoma City, officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Oklahoma City, police said. On Saturday, police responded to a scene near 112th Street and Greystone Avenue where there were reports of a shooting. Police said they received calls from neighbors that a person fired shots at the home and a vehicle in front of the home.
Man Hit By Vehicle In NW OKC; Transported To Hospital
A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City Police said this happened near Villa Avenue and the Northwest Expressway. A vehicle was stalled in the intersection when a man walked into the street,...
guthrienewspage.com
Vehicle crash kills OKC woman, injures two, in eastern Logan County
One person died and two others were transported to hospitals Friday night after a driver apparently made an improper U-turn, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emergency crews responded to State Highway 33 at Hiwassee Road just after 7 p.m. on Friday. The crash was approximately three miles west of Langston.
OKC proposed trespass ordinance is a fascist boondoggle
Nick Brooke argues the proposed trespass ordinance on the docket for a first hearing in the Oklahoma City Council is "unconstitutional." The post OKC proposed trespass ordinance is a fascist boondoggle appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Children standing in cold, missing class due to shortage of bus drivers in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Children are waiting in the cold and missing the start of class because of late school buses. It is a problem parents said is getting worse. They said they just can’t find enough people willing to drive the buses and they’re urging parents to be patient.
okcfox.com
Gov. Kevin Stitt's son involved in incident at Guthrie Haunts with guns and alcohol
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — The son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with the Logan County Sheriff's Office after deputies responded to Guthrie Haunts on Halloween. According to an incident report from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy said they found a hard case...
okcfox.com
OKCPD searching for woman who stole hotel employee's purse
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman who stole an employee's purse from a hotel near E. Reno Ave. Last Saturday, police say this woman walked inside a hotel near E. Reno Ave. and S. Lincoln Blvd. where she struck up conversation with the front desk employee. At some point while the employee was occupied, the woman went behind the counter and stole her black purse.
Police: Oklahoma woman accused of defrauding customer of $43,000 may have more victims
The owner of a local company has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from customers by fraudulently charging their credit cards, and police say there may be even more victims out there.
