As the worst football season in his career comes to an end, East Tennessee State coach George Quarles says he is reminded of a time when things seemed just as low. Back in 2000, Maryville High School lost the first four games of Quarles’ second season as a head coach. The Rebels won their next 11 games and a state championship, one of 11 state titles on Quarles’ resume. He said he often thinks of those days when things aren’t going well.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO