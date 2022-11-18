ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

Mississippi State ends Bucs' season with blowout win

STARKVILLE, Miss. — East Tennessee State had no answers for Mississippi State and the Bucs closed a forgettable season with a 56-7 loss on Saturday. ETSU’s pass defense, which has struggled more and more as the season has gone on, couldn’t cover the receivers in Mississippi State’s so-called “Air Raid” offense as Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers constantly found open men and passed for 301 yards and five touchdowns in three quarters.
STARKVILLE, MS
WJHL

Bucs fall to Mississippi State in season finale

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJHL) – The Bulldogs scored their first touchdown just 95 seconds into Saturday's senior day contest, leading from start to finish against the Buccaneers, 56-7. Lideatrick Griffin caught a pair of touchdown passes from Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers in the first half, separated by a Rara Thomas eight-yard score, giving State a […]

STARKVILLE, MS
STARKVILLE, MS
Johnson City Press

Mussard breaks second Dobyns-Bennett record

KNOXVILLE — Dobyns-Bennett junior Luke Mussard broke the school record in the 3,200-meter run on Friday during the KYA postseason time trial at Hardin Valley. Mussard finished second with a time of 9:06.54. The previous record of 9:12.5 for the distance, set by Kevin Odiorne, had stood since 1991.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Quarles vows to ‘keep this from happening again’

As the worst football season in his career comes to an end, East Tennessee State coach George Quarles says he is reminded of a time when things seemed just as low. Back in 2000, Maryville High School lost the first four games of Quarles’ second season as a head coach. The Rebels won their next 11 games and a state championship, one of 11 state titles on Quarles’ resume. He said he often thinks of those days when things aren’t going well.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU women roll over Morehead State for fourth straight win

The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team crashed the boards and crushed the hopes of Morehead State in Sunday’s game at Brooks Gym. With a plus-20 rebounding advantage, including eight more offensive boards, the Bucs captured a 54-35 victory in the non-conference matchup. They got out to an 6-0 lead and led the rest of the way.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU set for game at Tennessee Tech

It’s back on the road for the East Tennessee State basketball team. The Bucs play at Tennessee Tech on Sunday with a 4 p.m. tipoff at Eblen Center — also known as The Hoop — in Cookeville.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Starkville Daily News

Yellow Jackets advance to North State 6A title game

Behind a stingy defense along with the play of quarterback Trey Petty, Starkville raced past fellow Class 6A, Region 2 member Clinton 30-2 in the second round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs at Arrow Field on Friday night. The Jackets (10-3) will travel to Tupelo for the Class 6A...
STARKVILLE, MS
Johnson City Press

Bays SW Virginia volleyball player of the year

The Times News All-Southwest Virginia volleyball team has a familiar look to it. Gate City junior Makayla Bays repeated as the Southwest Virginia player of the year and for the second year in a row, Wise Central sophomore Emmah McAmis was the underclassman of the year.
VIRGINIA STATE
Johnson City Press

Boone moves into underdog role against powerful West

It’s the biggest game in school history, and the odds are against Daniel Boone despite its undefeated record. First, the Trailblazers have been hit hard by injuries of late. Second, they must travel to face arguably one of the best teams in the state regardless of classification. The TSSAA Class 5A football playoff game against Knoxville West is scheduled for Friday night with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
BOONE, NC
Johnson City Press

Can Science Hill hang with perennial state power Maryville?

Maryville’s history at this stage of the football postseason demands respect, so Science Hill cannot pretend it’s not what it is. And there isn’t statistical evidence from the meeting earlier this season to suggest the Hilltoppers are on the Rebels’ level.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hilltoppers fall short against Maryville in state quarterfinals

MARYVILLE — For all of the things that went wrong for Science Hill, the main thing that went right for Maryville was the clear difference. The Rebels put a saddle on Gage LaDue and rode the workhorse back to a 38-14 victory over the Hilltoppers in the TSSAA Class 6A football state quarterfinals at Jim Renfro Field on Friday night.
MARYVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch: Unaka’s Ramsey scores 2,000th point in loss to Cosby

ELIZABETHTON — A stellar shooting performance by Cosby overshadowed a historic night for Unaka senior Lyndie Ramsey on Friday in non-conference basketball action inside Snavely Gym. Ramsey netted 27 points, reaching the 2,000 mark for her career. Cosby, however, ran away in the third quarter to win 67-41.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Science Hill boys drop two to start the season; girls roll against Grainger

The Jon Higgins era at Science Hill got off to a rocky start with a pair of double-digit losses for the Hilltoppers in Hall of Champions games Saturday. Jefferson County defeated Science Hill 55-45 in the nightcap after the Hilltoppers struggled to score in the second half. The Hilltoppers lost 70-51 to Stone Memorial earlier in the day.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU recognized nationally for high engagement in voting

East Tennessee State University this week was recognized by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge as a 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campus for College Student Voting. The ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting recognizes colleges and universities for making intentional efforts to increase student voter participation. ETSU joins a group of 394 colleges and universities recognized by ALL IN for completing these four actions:

