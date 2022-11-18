Read full article on original website
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Shelters At or Near Capacity As Cold Snap Sends Region's Homeless Looking for ShelterJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenBakersville, NC
Johnson City Press
Mississippi State ends Bucs' season with blowout win
STARKVILLE, Miss. — East Tennessee State had no answers for Mississippi State and the Bucs closed a forgettable season with a 56-7 loss on Saturday. ETSU’s pass defense, which has struggled more and more as the season has gone on, couldn’t cover the receivers in Mississippi State’s so-called “Air Raid” offense as Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers constantly found open men and passed for 301 yards and five touchdowns in three quarters.
Bulldogs Reveal Uniforms Ahead of Meeting With ETSU
Mississippi State unveiled its uniforms ahead of Saturday's meeting with ETSU.
Bucs fall to Mississippi State in season finale
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJHL) – The Bulldogs scored their first touchdown just 95 seconds into Saturday’s senior day contest, leading from start to finish against the Buccaneers, 56-7. Lideatrick Griffin caught a pair of touchdown passes from Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers in the first half, separated by a Rara Thomas eight-yard score, giving State a […]
Johnson City Press
Mussard breaks second Dobyns-Bennett record
KNOXVILLE — Dobyns-Bennett junior Luke Mussard broke the school record in the 3,200-meter run on Friday during the KYA postseason time trial at Hardin Valley. Mussard finished second with a time of 9:06.54. The previous record of 9:12.5 for the distance, set by Kevin Odiorne, had stood since 1991.
Johnson City Press
Quarles vows to ‘keep this from happening again’
As the worst football season in his career comes to an end, East Tennessee State coach George Quarles says he is reminded of a time when things seemed just as low. Back in 2000, Maryville High School lost the first four games of Quarles’ second season as a head coach. The Rebels won their next 11 games and a state championship, one of 11 state titles on Quarles’ resume. He said he often thinks of those days when things aren’t going well.
Johnson City Press
ETSU women roll over Morehead State for fourth straight win
The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team crashed the boards and crushed the hopes of Morehead State in Sunday’s game at Brooks Gym. With a plus-20 rebounding advantage, including eight more offensive boards, the Bucs captured a 54-35 victory in the non-conference matchup. They got out to an 6-0 lead and led the rest of the way.
Johnson City Press
ETSU set for game at Tennessee Tech
It’s back on the road for the East Tennessee State basketball team. The Bucs play at Tennessee Tech on Sunday with a 4 p.m. tipoff at Eblen Center — also known as The Hoop — in Cookeville.
Commercial Dispatch
Sam Purcell, Mississippi State women’s basketball rack up recruiting wins for 2023 class
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State women’s basketball has gotten going in their first season under head coach Sam Purcell, and as he works out kinks for his first team on the court, he and his staff continue to build for the future. Over the last few weeks Purcell and...
Starkville Daily News
Yellow Jackets advance to North State 6A title game
Behind a stingy defense along with the play of quarterback Trey Petty, Starkville raced past fellow Class 6A, Region 2 member Clinton 30-2 in the second round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs at Arrow Field on Friday night. The Jackets (10-3) will travel to Tupelo for the Class 6A...
Johnson City Press
Bays SW Virginia volleyball player of the year
The Times News All-Southwest Virginia volleyball team has a familiar look to it. Gate City junior Makayla Bays repeated as the Southwest Virginia player of the year and for the second year in a row, Wise Central sophomore Emmah McAmis was the underclassman of the year.
Johnson City Press
Boone moves into underdog role against powerful West
It’s the biggest game in school history, and the odds are against Daniel Boone despite its undefeated record. First, the Trailblazers have been hit hard by injuries of late. Second, they must travel to face arguably one of the best teams in the state regardless of classification. The TSSAA Class 5A football playoff game against Knoxville West is scheduled for Friday night with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Can Science Hill hang with perennial state power Maryville?
Maryville’s history at this stage of the football postseason demands respect, so Science Hill cannot pretend it’s not what it is. And there isn’t statistical evidence from the meeting earlier this season to suggest the Hilltoppers are on the Rebels’ level.
Johnson City Press
Hilltoppers fall short against Maryville in state quarterfinals
MARYVILLE — For all of the things that went wrong for Science Hill, the main thing that went right for Maryville was the clear difference. The Rebels put a saddle on Gage LaDue and rode the workhorse back to a 38-14 victory over the Hilltoppers in the TSSAA Class 6A football state quarterfinals at Jim Renfro Field on Friday night.
cardinalnews.org
Five months after the Dobbs decision, Bristol has become a microcosm of the national abortion debate
Out-of-town visitors to Bristol usually have fun with its split-state personality, posing for pictures in the middle of State Street, one foot in Tennessee and the other in Virginia. But in the months since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision reversed 50 years of federal protection for abortion, the tone...
Johnson City Press
Watch: Unaka’s Ramsey scores 2,000th point in loss to Cosby
ELIZABETHTON — A stellar shooting performance by Cosby overshadowed a historic night for Unaka senior Lyndie Ramsey on Friday in non-conference basketball action inside Snavely Gym. Ramsey netted 27 points, reaching the 2,000 mark for her career. Cosby, however, ran away in the third quarter to win 67-41.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill's late-season run could be sign of better things to come
It was a unique group of football players for Science Hill this season, and perhaps the start of something special. While the eight victories ranks only in a tie for 10th place in the playoff era, this year’s version of the Hilltoppers showed a determination that stood out.
Johnson City Press
Blue Devils set to face top-seeded Graham in Region 2D semifinals
Last weekend was a good one for Gate City football. The Blue Devils took a 21-14 win over Mountain 7 District rival Union and claimed their first playoff win in eight years.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill boys drop two to start the season; girls roll against Grainger
The Jon Higgins era at Science Hill got off to a rocky start with a pair of double-digit losses for the Hilltoppers in Hall of Champions games Saturday. Jefferson County defeated Science Hill 55-45 in the nightcap after the Hilltoppers struggled to score in the second half. The Hilltoppers lost 70-51 to Stone Memorial earlier in the day.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: THS, West Ridge, and Sullivan East swim meet
Getting the job done in the girls 100 backstroke and breaststroke, Madison Johnson of West Ridge garnered a pair of victories in Thursday night’s action at Tennessee High. Johnson’s times were 1:10.84 (backstroke) and 1:23.23 (breaststroke).
Johnson City Press
ETSU recognized nationally for high engagement in voting
East Tennessee State University this week was recognized by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge as a 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campus for College Student Voting. The ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting recognizes colleges and universities for making intentional efforts to increase student voter participation. ETSU joins a group of 394 colleges and universities recognized by ALL IN for completing these four actions:
