villages-news.com
Bicycle club calls for strict sentence for Villager who hit cyclists with her Mercedes
The largest bicycle club in The Villages is calling for a strict sentence for a Villager who hit two cyclists with her Mercedes. Marilyn Hamilton, 91, of the Village of Gilchrist is due back in Sumter County Court on Dec. 20 and her attorney has indicated Hamilton may be prepared to enter a plea. She could face sentencing at that time.
villages-news.com
Villager killed in crash after making U-turn into path of SUV
A Villager was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on State Road 44 in Lake County. The 73-year-old Villager was at the wheel of a 2021 Honda CRV at 1:57 p.m. traveling southbound on State Road 44 north of Rory Lane when he attempted to make a U-turn from the southbound lane, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. When he was making the U-turn, his vehicle entered into the path of a sport utility vehicle driven by an 18-year-old male from Eustis. The vehicles collided and a 19-year-old man traveling as a passenger in the SUV was ejected from the vehicle.
Villages Daily Sun
Corvettes catch the eye at Wheels New Car Auto Showcase
Bill Howard and his wife hopped off their tandem bike as they do most days at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. This time, though, Howard’s mind was on something with four wheels and many more horsepower. The 2023 Wheels New Car Auto Showcase took place last weekend, as thousands...
Sumter County firefighters rescue dog stuck in recliner
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — You may hear of firefighters rescuing a cat stuck in a tree, but one dog was saved from a rare situation. Sumter County Fire and Emergency Medical Services team rescued a dog that was trapped in a recliner on Nov. 11. Firefighters received a 911...
WESH
One killed and one injured in crash on State Road 44 in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that killed one and injured another Saturday afternoon on State Road 44 in Lake County. FHP says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on SR-44 near Rory Lane in unincorporated Pine Lakes. According to troopers, a 2021 Honda CR-V traveling southbound on SR-44 attempted to make a U-turn when it was struck on the left side by a 2004 Chevy Tahoe also traveling southbound.
villages-news.com
Ex-convict living in The Villages jailed after crashing golf cart tied to car burglaries
An ex-convict living in The Villages is being held after crashing a golf cart believed to have been used in a string of car burglaries. Kenneth Andrew Weatherwax, 39, who lives in the Natchez Villas, continued to be held this weekend on $59,000 bond on multiple charges of burglary and theft at the Sumter County Detention Center.
theapopkavoice.com
Updating Breaking News: One dead, one injured in two-vehicle collision on Binion Road in Apopka
Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle collision on Binion Road in Apopka last night that resulted in the death of a driver. According to the FHP report, at approximately 8:54 pm, a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by a 38-year-old Apopka man was traveling eastbound on South Binion Road approaching Sheaf Road. At the same time, a 2000 Ford Focus driven by a 65-year-old Eustis man was traveling westbound on Binion approaching Sheaf.
villages-news.com
Golf cart driver transported from scene of crash near Freedom Pointe
A golf cart driver was transported from the scene of a crash Friday afternoon near Freedom Pointe. The Atomic golf cart struck a light pole at about 3 p.m. at the intersection of El Camino Real and Buenos Aires Boulevard. The Villages Public Safety Department removed the driver from the...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says city is no longer Slo-cala
I moved to Ocala over 20 years ago. It was such a quiet, quaint little hometown surrounded by a National Forest and a tourist attraction called Wild Waters that people and families traveled to visit every year. The streets were tree-lined, and many had canopies of oaks that you could...
Troopers: Driver knew he hit Lake County boy, 14, before driving away
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The driver who hit and killed a 14-year-old Lake County boy Thursday morning knew he hit the boy, but got scared and drove away, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said Enrique Ramirez, 57, told them he swerved to avoid the boy, but knew...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg selling an additional 515 acres to The Villages for more houses and retail expansion
Leesburg city commissioners have agreed to sell a 515-acre track of land to The Villages in exchange for The Villages constructing a rapid infiltration basin system for the city. The system will have the capacity to treat up to 9 million gallons of wastewater per day. The tract where the...
FHP: Mother killed, 3 kids seriously injured in interstate crash in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a crash killed a woman and injured three kids Wednesday on State Road 20 East. STORY: Beating inflation: Don’t let the turkey carve too much money out of your wallet. According to the crash report, at approximately 6:08...
Here are the Thanksgiving closures and changes to services in your county
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thanksgiving is this week, and services and offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. Here is a list of what is closed or will have service changes in your area. Lake County. The following offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday:. -Lake County...
WESH
Officers exchange fire with Altamonte Springs home invasion suspect
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Shots rang out in an Altamonte Springs neighborhood Friday morning just as people were leaving for work. Officers going after a home invasion suspect say he fired at them. Police say that just before 6 a.m. they were called to the townhome on Northbridge Drive...
fox13news.com
Largest equestrian complex in the country still growing in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. - About a hundred miles up I-75 from Tampa, the City of Ocala calls itself the "horse capital of the world." It's a title that may have just been clinched with the opening of the largest equestrian complex in the United States — The World Equestrian Center.
Palm Coast man arrested after several dogs were found in an abandoned home
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Bunnell Police Department have arrested a Palm Coast man for animal cruelty after officers found 6 dogs in the backyard of an abandoned home. Law enforcement said they responded to calls from neighbors and saw six different notices posted on the door of the house.
WCJB
Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Interlachen
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a vehicle near Hawthorne. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that a 82-year-old driver from Hawthorne was traveling east on State Road 20 in the outside lane. At that time the pedestrian stepped out in front of their...
villages-news.com
Villager’s son free on bond after latest arrest by drug strike team
A Villager’s son is free on bond after his latest arrest, this time by the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team. Stephen Cefaratti, 57, who lives with his mother at 3205 Riverton Road in the Village of Polo Ridge, was arrested by UDEST officers in Marion County this past week on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released Saturday after posting $6,000 bond.
wogx.com
Florida teens suspected in several shootings arrested
Bodycamera video shows deputies arresting two teenagers who are suspected in several shootings in DeLand. A gun was found on the floor of their car, video shows.
villages-news.com
Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection
The Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection. The following information is from the District Office. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
