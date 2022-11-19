Trump Erupts Over New Special Counsel, Vows He Won't 'Partake' In Investigation

A furious Donald Trump unloaded Friday on Fox News over the appointment of a special counsel to investigate his activities.

The former president vowed he “won’t partake” in any investigation conducted by the special counsel and slammed the appointment as “the worst politicization of justice in our country.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into classified documents stashed at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence that had been transported there from the White House at the end of Trump’s term.

The special counsel — former Justice Department official Jack Smith — will also supervise the continuing probe into Trump’s role in last year’s Jan. 6 insurrection and efforts to toss out the results of the presidential election.

“I have been going through this for six years ... and I am not going to go through it anymore,” the former president told Fox News Digital , referring to various investigations.

“I hope the Republicans have the courage to fight this,” added Trump, who just announced Tuesday that he’s launching yet another bid for the presidency.

He falsely claimed he has been found innocent “on everything” in all investigations over the last six years.

The naming of the special counsel is “not acceptable,” Trump added. “It is so unfair. It is so political.”

He vowed: “I am not going to partake in it. I’m not going to partake in this.”

Trump insisted: “I have never heard of such a thing ... They found nothing, and now they take some guy who hates Trump. This is a disgrace and only happening because I am leading in every poll in both parties.”

He’s not leading in every poll in both parties.

“It is not even believable that they’re allowed to do this,” Trump added. “This is the worst politicization of justice in our country.”

Several sources have said a key driver in Trump’s announcement that he is running for the GOP presidential nomination was to dodge federal indictments . He reportedly expected officials to be reticent to push the prosecution of a presidential candidate. But that isn’t turning out to be a surefire strategy.

The newly appointed special counsel is a former assistant U.S. attorney and former chief of the public integrity section of the Department of Justice. Since 2018, Smith has been a prosecutor with the International Criminal Court investigating war crimes in Kosovo.

Read more of his comments here.