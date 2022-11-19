It’s not often we get to see the Obama girls out and about these days. Since leaving the White House in 2016, Malia Obama, 24, and Sasha Obama, 21, have been busy with college, internships, their first post-undergrad jobs, and acclimating to life outside of the Washington D.C. bubble. But recently, we caught a glimpse of the Obama sisters out and about, and they each put their most unique fashion foot forward. In the photos, Malia and Sasha looked so chic and mature while they enjoyed a fun girls night out in West Hollywood. Malia sported an emerald green...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO