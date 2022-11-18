ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get On The Phone, Jed: Cody Bellinger Non-Tendered by Dodgers

By Ron Luce
On Tap Sports Net
With the Cubs having short-term needs at both the centerfield and first base positions, Jed Hoyer should be on the phone with Cody Bellinger.

The Chicago Cubs' fanbase has been eyeballing Twitter all day on Friday to learn about some non-tender candidates around the league. One in particular has Cubs' fans enamored at the possibility. Well, that one player is now a free agent. According to reports, Cody Bellinger was non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers and is a free agent.

Certainly the Dodgers like Bellinger, that's not a surprise. However, they simply weren't willing to pay his tender price. Based on the last two seasons, that is completely understandable. In 2021 and 2022, Bellinger slashed .165/.240/.302 and .210/.265/.389, respectively , with down power numbers from his MVP season back in 2019. That said, the 27-year-old is plenty young enough to still return to form. With that in mind, enter the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs have two notable needs to address this offseason. Although there are plenty of reports tying them to the four major shortstops on the market, centerfield and first base are both positions of need as well. In one quick swoop, the Cubs could address two positions in a way, while adding a high-upside player.

There are a few keys, however. For starters, would Bellinger want to be a part of the up and coming Cubs? It's certainly plausible. The team has quality outfielders such as Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki, and kids on the way. In addition, Nico Hoerner, Chirstopher Morel, and others provide a lineup with some dangerous hitters. Bellinger likely slots in a power position in the Cubs' lineup, even if they add a big shortstop and first baseman.

One interesting comment came through on the latest episode of Cubs On Tap , On Tap Sports Net's Cubs podcast. Courtesy of Jake Bujnowski of The Dingers Podcast, he states "...there was a great breakdown on [Bellinger's] swing mechanics and how they changed after a leg injury. I’m convinced that’s the fix."

Perhaps the Cubs can help Bellinger. We've seen their pitch lab change pitchers for the better, who's to say they can't help the former MVP re-gain his swing? In Bellinger's MVP season, he slashed .305/.406/.629 with 47 home runs and 115 RBI. We're not insinuating that he will replicate said numbers, but 75-80% of that production is a win for the Cubs in centerfield as they wait for Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Simply put: get on the phone, Jed. There's a former MVP to be had for much less than he might be worth.

On Tap Sports Net

