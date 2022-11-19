ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 1

Related
103.5 KISSFM

The Most Mispronounced Place in Idaho is…

If you live here you most likely don't have to think twice about how you are pronouncing things because you have heard the names and places enough to know how to say them properly. Think about a time you were visiting somewhere else and mispronounced a street name or town name because you just didn't know better. You very well may have said it wrong to a local and they were too nice to correct you. Or they just waited until you went on your way and then laughed at the ignorance.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Winter Guide: Boise & Meridian Indoor Playgrounds

Playgrounds and parks are one of the very best, if not the very best way for kiddos to play, run, exercise, adventure and even make new friends. It is a vital part of growing up, so what happens when it is snowy and freezing outside? There is a certain point where you can bundle them up and still make an outing of it but at some point in winter it is best to move things indoors and check out one of these great places to play.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Gallery: Substantial & Stunning Idaho Lakeside Mansion

Idaho has quite a reputation for its incredible mansions. If you like to ogle, dream and be inspired scroll to see the incredible Idaho mansions below. The first was for a time in 2020, the most expensive home on the market in the state. This one has so many extras and comes with a massive collection of expensive toys.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

13 Things You Think Are Illegal In Idaho But Aren’t

If we've gleaned anything from Don Corleone, you never side against the family. Grandma's cannoli recipe, the code to the safe, and mob hit request are three things you just don't share with outsiders. But even the Don had his limits with respect to what constituted a family affair. This...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

You’re Not A Real Idaho Resident Until You’ve Been To These 6 Places

So many people are new to Idaho, and if that's you, welcome home! When I came here, I wanted to make sure that I understood what being an Idahoan meant. I came here to be a part of the Idaho lifestyle, not to bring the lifestyle I left behind to Idaho. Years later, I've seen more of Idaho than some people who have lived here their entire lives! To truly call yourself a resident, there are places that you need to visit first. Let's create a checklist of places, and before you can get the keys to your new home, you'll need to show that you have visited these places.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Awesome! One of the Oldest Ever Log Cabins in Idaho [Photos]

Log cabins have been a thing in Idaho for several years, but more commonly we tend to think of cabins being in the mountains and by the lakes or parks. When we think of cabins, we think of luxury getaways and fun trips to resorts in big, spacious cabins. But what is the oldest cabin in all of Idaho and where is it?
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

The West’s Number One Ski Resort is less Than 3 Hours From Boise

With an early start to the snow season in the Gem State, several of Idaho's ski resorts will be opening early this year. Our state is blessed with many world-class ski areas that attract skiers from all over the world. According to ski resort experts, one Idaho ski area is again recognized as America's number one ski resort.
BOISE, ID
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Montana

If you live in Montana and you also happen to love pizza, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. That's because below I have put together a list of five amazing pizza spots that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
MONTANA STATE
ksl.com

Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation signs Utah hunting, fishing agreement

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah and the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation recently came to an agreement on fishing and hunting rights. The agreement covers combination licenses, as well as big game and other permits. It also takes into account treaties the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, which occupies parts of northern Utah and southern Idaho, had before Utah became a state.
UTAH STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Families Can Be Festive At Several Events This Weekend

Despite the fact that Thanksgiving is coming in hot--just a week away now--it seems that society would much rather skip right over it and look forward to Christmas? What's so bad about Thanksgiving? What do people have against long naps after loads of wine and turkey or the platter of canned cranberry "stuff"? We think it's far superior to the pressure of buying gifts and things during Christmas!
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

The High-Tech Future Of Idaho Camping

By nature, Idahoans love the outdoors. There is an energy about outdoor activities that can't be duplicated inside the walls of even the most fun building. While many complain about how the growth of the Treasure Valley is suffocating, living here still provides plenty of places to escape. So many...
IDAHO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

Slain Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend, the police still searching for a killer — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy