EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson will miss the rest of the season after tearing an ACL during a loss to the Detroit Lions. Coach Brian Daboll announced the injury Monday, less than 24 hours after the second-round draft pick hurt his knee late in the 31-18 loss to the Lions. The injury came in Robinson's best NFL game: He had nine catches for 100 yards, both career highs.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO