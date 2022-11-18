ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Rams' Sean McVay may have violated NFL policy commenting on Matthew Stafford's concussion

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may have unintentionally violated NFL policy on multiple occasions over the past couple of weeks. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in November 2016 that the league directed all teams at that time to "refrain from making public comments regarding the condition of a concussed player or speculating as to when he may return to practice and play once in the concussion protocol."
WDSU

QB duo of Dalton, Hill lead Saints to 27-20 win over Rams

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill led the Black & Gold to a much-needed victory over the Los Angeles Rams 27-20 on Sunday in the Caesars Superdome. After struggling in recent weeks Dalton played his best game of the season against the defending...
The Avery Journal-Times

Report: Backup QB Colt McCoy to start Monday for Cardinals

Colt McCoy will start at quarterback on Monday night when the Arizona Cardinals meet the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, NFL Network reported. Starter Kyler Murray took limited reps in practice this week because of a hamstring injury. McCoy also was limited by a knee injury on Thursday but had no designation on the final injury report. Murray was designated as questionable and apparently will miss his second straight...
FOX Sports

Giants lose rookie receiver Wan'Dale Robinson to ACL injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson will miss the rest of the season after tearing an ACL during a loss to the Detroit Lions. Coach Brian Daboll announced the injury Monday, less than 24 hours after the second-round draft pick hurt his knee late in the 31-18 loss to the Lions. The injury came in Robinson's best NFL game: He had nine catches for 100 yards, both career highs.
FOX Sports

NFL Week 11 top plays: Lions leading Giants, Stafford injured, more

Week 11 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a slew of must-see matchups, starting with the New York Giants' playing host to the Detroit Lions, the Philadelphia Eagles' looking to rebound against the Indianapolis Colts. and the Cleveland Browns facing the Buffalo Bills in a game moved to Detroit because of heavy snows in Buffalo.
NBC Sports

Greenlaw fined $10K by NFL for hit on Chargers' Herbert

After being ejected in Week 10 for a controversial helmet-to-helmet hit on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been given an expensive punishment. The NFL fined Greenlaw $10,609 for unnecessary roughness, reports NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan. The play took place last Sunday...

