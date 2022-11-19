Read full article on original website
Man convicted in NJ attack, slaying of EMT on basis of race
FREEHOLD — A man has been convicted in the 2018 killing of an emergency medical technician and freelance photographer in New Jersey after authorities said he targeted the victim because of his race. Jurors in Monmouth County convicted 30-year-old Jamil Hubbard of Sayreville of murder Friday in the May...
Six Newark, NJ residents charged in $3M stolen luxury car ring
NEWARK — The ringleader of a luxury car theft ring and five accomplices broke into their victims' homes to steal more than 30 vehicles worth millions of dollars, according to State Police. Authorities say they dismantled the $3 million theft ring spanning throughout New Jersey and New York on...
thelakewoodscoop.com
State Police Charge Six During Seven-Month Auto-Theft Investigation Detectives Link Suspects to $3 Million Worth of Stolen High-End Vehicles
The New Jersey State Police have charged six suspects and dismantled an auto theft ring in New Jersey and New York linked to the theft of more than 30 high-end vehicles worth more than $3 million during a seven-month investigation. In May, detectives with the Troop “C” Criminal Investigation Office...
Paterson Couple Charged With Running Coke Factory From Attic Apartment
Paterson police seized more than a pound and a half of cocaine from a city couple who they said were dealing from an attic apartment. Xavier Rivera was arrested outside the apartment in a multi-family home on North 7th Street off the corner of Jefferson Street, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.
Man convicted of deadly, bias-fueled attack of news photographer, officials say
A man was convicted Friday of attacking and killing a longtime member of the Freehold First Aid and Emergency Squad and freelance photographer in a bias-fueled attack at a Freehold apartment in 2018, authorities said. Jamil Hubbard, 30, of Sayreville, was found guilty of murder, bias intimidation, eluding, theft, possession...
Morristown Man Found Guilty of Kidnapping and Other Offenses
Tyrone Ellison, 35, of Morristown, New Jersey was found guilty of a number of offenses.Morristown Minute. Morristown man found guilty of kidnapping, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, aggravated criminal sexual contact, and more.
fox5ny.com
Six charged in $3M NJ luxury car theft ring bust
NEW JERSEY - Six people accused of being part of a car theft ring that stole over 30 luxury cars worth over $3M in New Jersey have been arrested and charged, according to state police. The New Jersey State Police say that they began investigating the thefts in May, and...
Body of missing NJ hiker found in Bergen County park
MAHWAH — Nearly a week after his disappearance, the body of a missing Bergen County painter has been found. Héctor Zamorano, 41, was found inside the Ramapo Valley reservation on Saturday morning, according to Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton, NJ.com reported. He was located about a 40-minute walk into the park by another hiker, but not along a trail.
West Windsor police blotter
A Langhorne, Pa., man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly putting $407.46 worth of groceries in shopping bags as he walked around Wegman’s at 240 Nassau Park Blvd. and leaving the store without paying for them Oct. 30. He was processed and released. A Beverly woman was charged with...
Freehold man’s alleged speeding resulted in fatal motor vehicle crash in South River
SOUTH RIVER – An 18-year-old Freehold man was allegedly speeding as his vehicle entered the intersection of Darrow Street and Virginia Street without stopping at the stop sign, which resulted in the death of a 59-year-old South River woman in October, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Police Chief Mark Tinitigan of the South River Police Department.
wrnjradio.com
Driver charged with DUI, careless driving in Hunterdon County
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Somerset County man is facing charges including driving under the influence in Readington Township, according to police. On Friday, November 18, Johan Navarro-Carvajal, 39, of South Bound Brook Borough was stopped while traveling on County Line Road, police said. Navarro-Carvajal’s vehicle was...
Hillsborough Police Blotter
A 45-year-old Edison man was stopped on Andria Ave and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) on Oct. 7. He was processed and released. A 34-year-old Hillsborough man was stopped on Route 206 and charged with DWI on Oct. 9. He was processed and released. A 40-year-old Hillsborough man was...
Monmouth County union manager avoids going to prison for embezzling funds
An administrative manager of a carpenters’ union pension fund was sentenced today to six months of home confinement and three years of probation for embezzling approximately $140,000 and falsifying a U.S. government report. Department of Labor (DOL), U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. George R. Laufenberg, 72, of Wall Township, New Jersey, pleaded guilty earlier this year before United States District Judge Kevin R. McNulty to two counts of an indictment charging him with embezzling approximately $140,000 in pension benefits and making false statements to the DOL. Judge McNulty imposed the sentence today in Newark federal court. The Northeast Carpenters The post Monmouth County union manager avoids going to prison for embezzling funds appeared first on Shore News Network.
Arrest made in fatal shooting of man on NJ basketball court
Deon Williams, 25, of Jersey City, is charged with murder in the killing of Christopher Garcia - who was shot on a basketball court on Marshall Drive on September 25.
$3M car-theft ring broken up, as N.J. continues to see big surge in stolen vehicles
State Police say they broke up a high-end car theft ring this week with the arrests of five suspects who allegedly stole more than 30 vehicles — including Land Rovers and BMWs — worth more than $3 million. The charges followed a seven-month investigation that centered in Monmouth...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Six People Charged in a $3 Million Luxury Automobile Theft Ring Bust in New Jersey!
New Jersey state police say they have arrested and charged six persons in connection with a car theft ring that they say stole more than 30 luxury vehicles worth more than $3 million. After opening their investigation in May,. the New Jersey State Police claim they were able to trace...
Newark man is charged with Marion Gardens murder of Bergen County man
A Newark man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Bergen County man at a Jersey City public housing complex earlier this month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Roger Pickett Jr., 22, of Newark, was arrested Thursday by members of the United States Marshals Service of New...
Man faces charges following hourslong standoff in Neptune Township
A man is facing several charges following an hourslong standoff with police in Neptune Township on Wednesday.
New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say
CAMDEN, N.J. – A Burlington County man was charged with firearms and narcotics offenses including making his own machine gun. An arrest complaint was filed against Cody Starr, 35, of Mount Holly, New Jersey, who is being accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a machinegun, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Starr made his initial appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth A. Pascal in Camden federal court and was detained without bail. According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court: A team The post New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man charged in Chiller Theatre Expo stabbing was delusional, his lawyer says
The man charged with stabbing an off-duty police officer at the Chiller Theatre Expo in Morris County last month was delusional and thought the event was a front for sex trafficking, his attorney said Friday. David C. Knestrick, 47, of Connecticut, is charged with second-degree aggravated assault and weapons offenses....
