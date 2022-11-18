Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Cold temperatures didn’t stop the faithful from gathering at the Celebration of Lights
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It felt more like mid January than the week before Thanksgiving, but the cold temperatures didn’t keep them away as they gathered in downtown Hastings for the annual Celebration of Lights. Temperatures below freezing didn’t keep residents from gathering this evening to enjoy choirs singing, vendors offering warm treats and of course the lighting of the tree in downtown Hastings. With feel-like temperatures in the teens, many huddled inside local restaurants and shops to stay warm waiting for the magical moment. Just goes to show that annual traditions will go on no matter what the weather may bring.
Kearney Hub
Kearney residents, don't be a turkey with your trash next week
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced that because of Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, the following changes will be in effect for the refuse collection system and Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill:. Residential collectionTrash normally collected on Thursday and Friday will be collected on Friday.
NebraskaTV
Celebration of Lights: Purgatory Pies
HASTINGS, Neb. — Jerry Allen is the owner of the new downtown business Purgatory Pies. We spoke to him during the Celebration of Lights.
Kearney Hub
Kearney lawn care company provides Christmas cheer to customers with light displays
KEARNEY — When Brandon Ross started his landscaping business, Ross Yard Sharks, in 2014, he wanted to find something to keep him busy in the winter — as long as it didn’t involve scooping snow. “I never liked snow removal,” Ross said with a laugh. Instead,...
foxnebraska.com
Pet of the Week: Joby
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Joby at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi there, my name is Joby! I am a handsome 7-year-old Boxer looking to find my forever home. I was surrendered to the shelter for no fault of my own and I would really love to make my way back into a house soon! I am a very easygoing and laid-back guy! I would make the perfect dog for an older family or someone who loves sleeping all day as much as I do. I am house-trained and do a great job going potty outside. I do okay with other animals but I would really love a home where I am the only dog so I can spend my golden years relaxed. I am a very sweet old guy who wants nothing more than to finally find my forever family. If you are interested in meeting me or have any questions, please call or stop by the shelter and ask about me! I would love to meet you!"
KSNB Local4
Delays push back opening of Grand Island Casino
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Residents will have to wait a little while longer to test their luck. The temporary location of the Grand Island Casino Resort, inside the concourse at Fonner Park was suppose to be up and running before Thanksgiving; but that’s not going to happen. Delays...
KSNB Local4
Sandeen leaving Prairie Loft for Crane Trust
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Prairie Loft Executive Director Amy Sandeen is stepping away from the nonprofit and moving onto a new role with the Crane Trust. The Board of Directors made the announcement of her departure, which will be effective December 16. Board co-chairs Jan Herbek and Sarah Hoops said...
NebraskaTV
Celebration of Lights: Downtown Center Association
HASTINGS, Neb. — Tammy Orthman is the director of the Downtown Center Association and the organizer for Celebration of Lights. We talked more with her at the big event.
iheart.com
Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
gifamilyradio.com
Temporary Casino Getting Closer To Opening
There has been lots of casino talk this week in Hastings, in Grand Island, Fonner Park will soon have the temporary casino up and operational. Officials yesterday confirmed they are aiming to have construction ready by mid-December.
KSNB Local4
‘Turd Burglar’ looking to steal Grand Island business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island native is bringing a service to the Tri-Cities that could help out residents in a “poopy” situation. Those in need of septic service now have another provider in Central Nebraska. The Turd Burglar is a company owned and operated by Kirt Pelster. He decided to bring his business back to Grand Island after more than 30 years in North Dakota.
KSNB Local4
Mary Lanning Healthcare restricting visitors due to COVID, RSV
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mary Lanning Healthcare announced temporary visitor restrictions Friday, due to the high levels of COVID, RSV and other respiratory illness among children in the Hastings area. In a statement, Mary Lanning said visitors must be at least 14 years old in order to visit the Family...
KSNB Local4
Hastings College hosts first day of high school fall esports state tournament
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The NSeSA High School Fall Esports State Tournament began at Hastings College Friday with teams in Division I and II competing in several games. It is the fourth year of the tournament and the first time it’s being hosted by the Broncos in their new stadium inside the Gray Center.
agupdate.com
21-year-old Nebraskan shines as social media ag influencer
Laura Wilson is a social media influencer growing interest in agriculture across Nebraska, throughout the U.S. and even across the world. Born and raised in Hamilton County, Nebraska, Wilson farms with her husband, her father and grandfather on her home ground. The 21-year-old, whose calls her social media channel Laura...
iheart.com
NSP Investigating Fatal Crash Following Multi-Agency Pursuit
(York, NE) -- An investigation is underway following a fatal crash during a pursuit near York, Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says around 7:45 Friday morning, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely on Interstate 80. The state patrol says the trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper then initiated a pursuit.
WOWT
1 dead, 1 arrested after pursuit, crash in York County
YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed in a crash and another was arrested after a pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper saw a Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 354. The driver was allegedly driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island woman connected to international scam network
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is facing two felony charges after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from elderly victims as part of a larger network of scammers with ties to Ghana. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested Constance Reimers, 65, on Wednesday based on an...
1011now.com
Passenger killed, driver arrested in high-speed chase
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
KSNB Local4
UNK volleyball loses five-set heartbreaker to familiar foe in NCAA DII Tournament
WAYNE, Neb. (Press Release) - The third-ranked Concordia-St. Paul Golden Bears rallied in the fourth set and hit .467 in the fifth to down 13th-ranked Nebraska Kearney (-19, 22-25, 17-25, -21, -10) in an NCAA Tournament first-round match Friday evening in Wayne. CU (27-5) advances to Saturday’s Central Regional quarterfinals...
KSNB Local4
Hastings College men’s basketball remains perfect on season with win over Mount Marty
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The Hastings College men’s basketball team looked sharp early before Mount Marty made it a game for a while before pulling away for the 75-57 victory on Saturday afternoon inside Lynn Farrell Arena. The Broncos jumped out to a rather quick 14 point lead...
