ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickasaw, AL

Boyfriend of Chickasaw shooting victim speaks out

By Jeremy Jones
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GNxiB_0jGLV4ff00

CHICKASAW, Ala. ( WKRG ) — After a shooting left a woman dead in her home , her boyfriend is demanding answers.

Police have identified Kimberly Robles, 21, as the victim of a shooting off 3rd Avenue in Chickasaw Thursday night.

Her boyfriend, Anthony Ford, did not want to discuss the details of the murder, but he did want to focus on how much his girlfriend meant to him.

He tells News 5 that her name was Kimberly Cabrera.

Lillian barricade suspect in custody: Sheriff’s Office

“Imagine you spend 10 years in Birmingham, learning how to be a grown-up, come back home, and it feels like purgatory,” said Ford. “You spend a year in that purgatory busting your a**, us trying to grow, get a better job, get a better career, get a better life and get out. Then you meet somebody who is just wonderful. You build a bond with them. You have a relationship with them for two years, and then they disappear. That’ll f**k you up, right? Well, Kim came into my life right around then. Right around when she left. And we went through turmoil after turmoil and this woman kept coming back to help me. She kept coming back to help me rebuild myself.”

Ford says his girlfriend was a wonderful mother to a four-year-old, who now has to live without her. He says her daughter was at her mother’s house at the time of the shooting.

Police say a suspect or suspects arrived to the home and started shooting. Robles was shot multiple times, and police say there was no sign of forced entry.

Police say three people were in the home during that time, and Ford witnessed the entire incident.

Man arrested for manslaughter, stealing cars extradited to Mobile

Robles was taken to USA Trauma, and she died of her injuries.

News 5 spoke to witnesses off-camera. A neighbor tells us she heard about six to eight gunshots and a scream. They quickly took cover to get away from the incident.

Now, Ford is demanding answers.

“So if you know anything, speak the f**k up,” said Ford. “Somebody’s out there ruining everybody’s name. Rogue shooters are bad for everybody. If you know something, say something, say it to me.”

He says his plan today is to get people to remember his girlfriend.

“She deserves to be recognized for all the greatness she was,” said Ford. “What could have been.”

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Fast Track Tax shooting suspect arrested: Mobile Police

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man suspected of shooting another man in the parking of of Fast Track Tax in Theodore on Wednesday night. Allen Staten, 33, was taken to Metro Jail and charged with assault, unlawfully having a gun and shooting into an occupied building, according to a Mobile […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Tow truck procession planned Saturday for Prichard murder victim

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends are remembering the life of a tow truck driver with a special procession later today. Lawrence Darby was shot and killed two weeks ago at St. Stephens Road Apartments. Police later arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the crime. He worked at Pits and Sons Towing in Saraland. […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Prichard police investigating Thursday night murder

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Prichard Police Department said they are actively investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night. According to officials, a man showed up at USA Medical Center who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, Terrance D. Norris Jr., was pronounced dead at the hospital. Anyone with information is […]
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man charged in connection with shooting on U.S. 90

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a man they believe is responsible for shooting a man multiple times Wednesday night. The incident took place at Fast Track Tax Service, 5879 U.S. 90, according to authorities. Authorities said they responded to a call on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:48 p.m....
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Suspect in custody as Lillian standoff comes to a safe ending

LILLIAN, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. An arrest warrant turned into a hostage situation with a Lillian man refusing to come out of his home for about 4 hours today. Negotiators convinced Raymond Teal to release his parents, and all ended peacefully. Swat units deployed tear gas forcing Teal out...
LILLIAN, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope PD: Man hospitalized in critical condition after assault

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Police Department is investigating an assault in the D’Estrehan Subdivision that left a man in critical condition. The assault stemmed from a dispute between two adult male family members, police said Saturday. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man dies after shooting in Prichard on Thursday

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A man in his late 20s was pronounced dead after Prichard police responded to a call to University Hospital regarding a gunshot victim, according to authorities. Police said they received the call between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Detectives said the victim was found...
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gautier wreck leaves one person dead

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating an early morning wreck in Gautier that left one person dead. Chief David Bever said police received the call around 6:45 a.m. and responded to the area of Shell Landing Boulevard to Westlane. Bever said the wreck involved one vehicle and temporarily closed the roadway Sunday morning.
GAUTIER, MS
WKRG News 5

Mobile officer shoots dog due to ‘aggressive behavior’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile police officer shot a dog Thursday morning after the dog was allegedly being aggressive, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said the officer was investigating a report of a suspicious person at an abandoned home on Old Pascagoula Road when he first encountered the dog. The […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Lillian barricade suspect in custody: Sheriff’s Office

UPDATE (3:45 p.m.): The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Raymond Teal Friday afternoon after an hours-long standoff at his elderly parents’ home in Lillian. Teal held his parents hostage at the Pine Ridge Drive home while BCSO SWAT and hostage negotiators worked the scene. Teal released his parents unharmed but refused to communicate or cooperate […]
LILLIAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Baldwin Co. deputy allegedly had drugs in patrol vehicle, arrested

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested Thursday on a methamphetamine charge, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office website. Robert Dewberry, 34, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine possession. He was arrested at 11:41 p.m., Thursday night, and released at 3:43 a.m., Friday morning, on a […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Police identify woman killed in Chickasaw shooting

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — The woman shot several times Thursday night while sitting inside of a Chickasaw home has died, according to the Chickasaw Police Department. Police identified her as 21-year-old Kimberly Robles. Chickasaw Police and the Mobile County Sheriff's Office were at the scene on 3rd Avenue Thursday...
CHICKASAW, AL
WKRG News 5

Chickasaw police investigating deadly shooting, MCSO assisting

UPDATE (11:58 p.m.): Chickasaw officials confirmed that the person shot and killed was a 21-year-old female. She was shot multiple times in her home. Officers said there was no sign of forced entry into the home and it appeared someone started shooting at the house when they approached it. The subject allegedly kept shooting when […]
CHICKASAW, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

77-year-old man who went missing found safe in Camden, AL

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a missing man who they say has dementia and is easily confused. Elliott Jackson Sr., 77, is from Pascagoula, Miss., and was in Mobile visiting family members with a relative, police said. He was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in the 100 block of Belsaw Avenue, sitting in a silver Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with tinted windows and a hard black cover over the bed of the truck.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

64K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy