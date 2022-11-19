Read full article on original website
Uptick in crime involving teenagers catching the attention of Omaha police
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - A serious incident requiring a police response is a big deal under any circumstance, but when young children are involved that especially gets the attention of Marcus Taylor. He's an 18-year veteran with the Omaha Police Department. "It's heartbreaking. We have to find out why." Taylor...
Omaha Housing Authority gives update on South Omaha development project
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - After receiving a grant of $50,000,000, the Omaha Housing Authority (OHA)- alongside other local organizations- will soon start revitalizing the Southside Terrace Apartments and the Indian Hill Neighborhood. Which means residents that live in the Southside Terrace Apartments will soon need to relocate, and not by...
Keeping your money local, north Omaha hosts Fall Market with local businesses
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Small local businesses in North Omaha came together Sunday to network, learn, and show off their merchandise. “We want to grow homegrown businesses right here in our community,” said Sharnelle Shelton, Founder of Minorities Owning Businesses. Minorities Owning Businesses was the group that hosted the...
Car slams into building
A driver slammed a car into a small business at Saddle Creek and Poppleton Avenue Friday morning. The accident caused severe damage to the building. The Omaha Police Department posted a picture of the accident on its Twitter feed. The driver of the car was transported to the hospital. OPD...
Food For Thought: Cajun cooking in Omaha
Sitting in a strip mall in central Omaha is a restaurant serving up the rich cuisine of the Louisiana Bayou. The Acadian Grille specializes in Cajun cooking. To explain the name of the restaurant, we need to have a quick history lesson. Acadians were French settlers in eastern Canada. In...
Huskers Drop Final Home Game to Badgers
LINCOLN, Neb. — Press release courtesy of Nebraska Athletics:. A late-game score pushed Wisconsin to a 15-14 victory over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium, after the Badgers' Graham Mertz punched in a one-yard rushing touchdown with 35 seconds left. It was the third score of the half for Wisconsin who...
New zoo president talks conservation, finishing projects
OMAHA, Neb.—On Friday, media got to meet the new president and CEO of the Henry Doorly Zoo, Dr. Luis Padilla. Padilla, who came over from the St. Louis Zoo got a formal introduction from the man whose shoes he’s filling, Dennis Pate. Padilla is a veterinarian, and also...
Not your average Christmas tree, Tangier Shrine kicks off Feztival of Trees Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. -Tangier Shrine's Feztival of Trees returned to Omaha this weekend with 58 trees on display that participants could win. "We do this to kick off the holiday season and it's just a fun event for us and fun event for the whole city," said Jim Hirl, founder of the event.
Mama's Attic museum is looking to provide in depth experience of African American culture
(Omaha,Neb.) — Mama's Attic is a museum that was founded in 2020. It looks to provide a learning experience about Black history for those who come. “I do the tours as if you’re coming into my mom’s house. She was like a walking Black history lesson,” said LaVon Stennis Williams, founder of Mama's Attic.
