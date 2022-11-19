ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

96.3 The Blaze

Montana to Host First Round FCS Playoff Game on Saturday

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The 7-4 University of Montana Grizzlies, who were crushed 55-21 in Bozeman on Saturday, were granted new life by the FCS Selection Committee with a first-round home game this Saturday against 9-2 Southeast Missouri State. The game will start at 8:00 p.m. inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium....
MISSOULA, MT
mwcconnection.com

Boise State at Wyoming: Three Questions and a Prediction in this Division-Deciding Matchup

Location: Laramie, Wyoming (War Memorial Stadium) Date/Time: Saturday, November 19th at 5:00 p.m. (Mountain Time) Television: CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) Head-to-Head: Boise State is 15-1 in their all-time series with the Cowboys. Wyoming’s only win came in 2016 when Josh Allen led the Pokes to a 30-28 win that was clinched via a safety. Last year, the Broncos won 23-13 in Albertsons Stadium.
LARAMIE, WY
Arbiter Online

Donation Nation: Boise State Athletics receives $2.75 million in donations in three days

Raising $2.75 million in three days? It’s not impossible. Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey announced that Boise State Athletics has received $2.75 million by three donors in the last week. “We are so grateful to all those who have embraced the vision for Boise State athletics,” Dickey said. “Every commitment...
Idaho State Journal

The tragedy and redemption of Wally Benton — the skydiver who crashed into Bronco Stadium

It’s a warm Tuesday night in August as “Bullitt” Bob Denton speeds down the road looking like the peak image of retired living. He parks his shiny silver Porsche Boxster outside his airplane hangar in Nampa, opens the garage and pulls one Porsche right behind another. Denton, his two pals and a guest mosey to the back room of his hangar — a 500-or-so-square-foot man cave with black-and-white-checkered tiles and about a thousand framed skydiving photos covering nearly every inch of wall space. ...
NAMPA, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho’s Best & Worst Ranked Elementary, Middle & High Schools

We are nearly halfway through the school year. Parents and teachers how do you think your schools are performing? A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
IDAHO STATE
High School Football PRO

Middleton, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Sugar-Salem High School football team will have a game with Homedale High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
MIDDLETON, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Winter Guide: Boise & Meridian Indoor Playgrounds

Playgrounds and parks are one of the very best, if not the very best way for kiddos to play, run, exercise, adventure and even make new friends. It is a vital part of growing up, so what happens when it is snowy and freezing outside? There is a certain point where you can bundle them up and still make an outing of it but at some point in winter it is best to move things indoors and check out one of these great places to play.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

5 Reasons Why Boise Needs A Whataburger Right Now

I've said it before... and I'll say it again: Boise needs a Whataburger!!. Seriously, we're near the end of 2022 and we still don't have the greatest burger chain of all time in the Treasure Valley. And it's not like Whataburger is only restricted to Texas either! According to the official site for the greatest burger chain of all time, Whataburger has locations in Tennessee, Kansas, and even frickin' Missouri.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Popular Boise Radio Host To Be Honored By Idaho Broadcasters

The History of Idaho Broadcasting Foundation will hold a luncheon honoring KIDO Talk Radio's Kevin Miller Friday in Boise at Smokey Mountain Pizza from 11:30 am-1:30pm. Mr. Miller, a NAB Marconi Award Winner (2014) and four-time finalist, has hosted his morning talk show on KIDO Talk Radio for over thirteen years. He was recently in New York at the NAB Awards Ceremony honoring local broadcasters from across the country at the Javits Center.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

The One Rule Boise Bars Need Right Now

The other night, my wife and I got out for a much-needed date night and took in downtown Boise's nightlife. Being parents of three kids (newborn included), we were like kids in a candy store when we began our date night. We only had a few hours so we made the most of our time together and tried to visit as many spots as possible. We found ourselves enjoying a drink or two, taking in the vibes of the bars we were at, and then we would move on to the next place.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Is Thanksgiving’s Most Popular Tradition Dead in Boise?

We all know that Thanksgiving is about being thankful and showing appreciation for the things we take for granted each year. No matter what, the one thing that we seem to always associate Thanksgiving with is turkey. That delicious bird that so many people devote time to preparing (in endless ways I might add) that I wonder:
BOISE, ID
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

The High-Tech Future Of Idaho Camping

By nature, Idahoans love the outdoors. There is an energy about outdoor activities that can't be duplicated inside the walls of even the most fun building. While many complain about how the growth of the Treasure Valley is suffocating, living here still provides plenty of places to escape. So many...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Boise’s Creative Community Is Truly One Of A Kind

One of the best parts about working in this industry is the people you get to meet, especially in an amazing town like Boise. Oftentimes, I learn about the culture and community of Boise through conversation, and trust me, it's even sweeter when you have an open mind. I recently...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Families Can Be Festive At Several Events This Weekend

Despite the fact that Thanksgiving is coming in hot--just a week away now--it seems that society would much rather skip right over it and look forward to Christmas? What's so bad about Thanksgiving? What do people have against long naps after loads of wine and turkey or the platter of canned cranberry "stuff"? We think it's far superior to the pressure of buying gifts and things during Christmas!
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

