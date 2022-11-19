ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

The Most Mispronounced Place in Idaho is…

If you live here you most likely don't have to think twice about how you are pronouncing things because you have heard the names and places enough to know how to say them properly. Think about a time you were visiting somewhere else and mispronounced a street name or town name because you just didn't know better. You very well may have said it wrong to a local and they were too nice to correct you. Or they just waited until you went on your way and then laughed at the ignorance.
Idaho Winter Guide: Boise & Meridian Indoor Playgrounds

Playgrounds and parks are one of the very best, if not the very best way for kiddos to play, run, exercise, adventure and even make new friends. It is a vital part of growing up, so what happens when it is snowy and freezing outside? There is a certain point where you can bundle them up and still make an outing of it but at some point in winter it is best to move things indoors and check out one of these great places to play.
Winter Magic is Soon to be in Eastern Idaho, See Photos of the Can’t Miss Ice Palace

Do you want to check out some magical winter adventures in Idaho? There is so much to explore and see in the gem state since much of it becomes a winter wonderland. There is one particular place where it really seems like magic... The family-owned land and operation are excited to share their upcoming 5th year of creating lasting winter memories. You've got to see the photos below... wow...
Gallery: Substantial & Stunning Idaho Lakeside Mansion

Idaho has quite a reputation for its incredible mansions. If you like to ogle, dream and be inspired scroll to see the incredible Idaho mansions below. The first was for a time in 2020, the most expensive home on the market in the state. This one has so many extras and comes with a massive collection of expensive toys.
Important Christmas Shipping Deadlines Every Idahoan Needs To Know About

There’s no place like home for the holidays. But for many of us? “Home” may mean the town we were raised in and it’s nowhere close to Boise. If that sounds like you, we get it. This author was born and raised in a part of Northeast Ohio that routinely makes it on lists like the “50 Worst American Cities to Live In” or “Poorest Cities in the United States.” I’m well aware of how native Idahoans feel about transplants, but can you blame me for wanting to get out as soon as I had the opportunity to become a financially independent adult? (That job opportunity just happened to be in Boise.)
10 Fascinating Potato Facts You Probably Didn’t Know Idaho

Potatoes have been a popular food for centuries. Mashed, smashed, chipped, fried, sliced or covered in cheese, potatoes can be eaten with just about every meal. They are also an easy way to get iron, potassium and vitamin c. So load up and cook Idaho's finest for dinner to celebrate and give gratitude for its versatility and overall yumminess.
What is Idaho’s Favorite Thanksgiving Casserole? Let’s Find out!

Let’s find out what Idaho’s favorite and most popular Thanksgiving casserole is. There’s a recent article from Cheapism that shares each state’s most popular Thanksgiving casserole. They say, “Wherever you're from, you can almost bet turkey or ham, mashed potatoes, and dinner rolls will be part of the spread at Thanksgiving dinner, no matter whose table you're seated at.”
The West’s Number One Ski Resort is less Than 3 Hours From Boise

With an early start to the snow season in the Gem State, several of Idaho's ski resorts will be opening early this year. Our state is blessed with many world-class ski areas that attract skiers from all over the world. According to ski resort experts, one Idaho ski area is again recognized as America's number one ski resort.
Idaho Get’s An A+ For Spelling, Except This One Word.

I'm so lucky that spell check is a thing, I'm thankful for Grammarly and that autocorrect doesn't make me look like an idiot... sometimes. Even with all the tools at the tip of our figure tips we continue to misspell words on a regular basis. I was reading an article in Reader's Digest that talked about the most misspelled words in each state.
Idaho Families Can Be Festive At Several Events This Weekend

Despite the fact that Thanksgiving is coming in hot--just a week away now--it seems that society would much rather skip right over it and look forward to Christmas? What's so bad about Thanksgiving? What do people have against long naps after loads of wine and turkey or the platter of canned cranberry "stuff"? We think it's far superior to the pressure of buying gifts and things during Christmas!
It’s Crazy How These 12 Things Are Legal In Idaho

Things That Make You Go "Hmmm" Just when you think you know everything there is to know about Idaho, it does something to make you go "hmmm." In this case, the Gem State has gone and done 12 crazy somethings that left us scratching our heads. Heck, some of them even left us shaking our heads.
What Do Idaho Cowgirls Really Want For Christmas?

I don't think jewelry will cut it this year for Christmas. If you really want to know what Idaho cowgirls want for Christmas you better keep scrolling!. I thought it would be fun to ask our listeners "what do Idaho cowgirls want for Christmas this year?" If you're significant other...
The High-Tech Future Of Idaho Camping

By nature, Idahoans love the outdoors. There is an energy about outdoor activities that can't be duplicated inside the walls of even the most fun building. While many complain about how the growth of the Treasure Valley is suffocating, living here still provides plenty of places to escape. So many...
6 Trusted Tips To Keep Idaho Kids Safe & Warm in Car Seats

In 2021, the Idaho Department of Transportation confirmed the deaths of five children ages 7 and under. Of the five fatalities, four were attributed to improper restraint. It's a tragedy Ada County Paramedics are committed to preventing with their car seat installation program. Devoted to the protection of Idaho's "most...
Idaho’s Best & Worst Ranked Elementary, Middle & High Schools

We are nearly halfway through the school year. Parents and teachers how do you think your schools are performing? A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
