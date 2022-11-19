ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christkindlmarkets open Friday for holiday season in Chicago area

By Marisa Rodriguez
 2 days ago

CHICAGO — All three Christkindlmarkets in the Chicago area open Friday for the holiday season.

The first-ever Christkindlmarket in Aurora has been set-up in Riveredge Park. The original market is celebrating its 26th year at Daley Plaza and the Wrigleyville at GallagherWay location is marking its fourth year.

Get ready for Central Illinois Christmas parades

At each of the locations, you can get the signature souvenir as well as gifts and holiday treats.

Dates and hours for the Christkindlmarkets listed below:

Christkindlmarket Chicago at Daley Plaza: Nov. 18 – Dec. 24; Hours: Sunday – Thursday: 11 am – 8 pm, Friday – Saturday: 11am – 9pm. Special Hours: Thanksgiving (Nov. 24), Christmas Eve (Dec. 24): 11am – 4pm.

Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville at Gallagher Way : Nov.18 – Dec. 31; Hours: Monday – Thursday: 3pm – 9pm, Friday – Saturday: 11am – 10pm, Sunday: 11am – 7pm. Special Hours: Thanksgiving (Nov. 24), Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) and New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31): 11am – 4pm Christmas Day (Dec. 25): Closed.

Christkindlmarket Aurora at RiverEdge Park: Nov. 18 – Dec. 24; Hours: Thursdays: 11am – 7pm, Fridays and Saturdays: 11am – 9pm, Sundays: 11am – 6pm. Special Hours: Monday (Dec. 19) – Wednesday (Dec. 21): 11am – 7pm, Thanksgiving (Nov. 24) and Christmas Eve (Dec. 24): 11am – 4pm.

For more information, go to: www.christkindlmarket.com

