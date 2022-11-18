Read full article on original website
northernnewsnow.com
BEGINNING OF THE END: Demolition of old Central High School begins
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The demolition of old Central High School on the top of the hill began this week. Duluth Public Schools have made the final steps in what has been more than a decade-long process to get the property sold. Back in August, the 55-acre property...
FOX 21 Online
Superior’s Jamrock Cultural Restaurant To Relocate In Duluth
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Jamrock Cultural Restaurant has announced it’s leaving Superior to reopen a bigger location in Duluth. Owner Antonio O’Neil made the announced late Friday on the restaurant’s Facebook page. O’Neil said he is more than appreciative of Superior’s support to help get his business...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Rocketry’s Team Working To Reach New Heights With Static Motor Test
DULUTH, Minn — With more than 100 students participating in the club, the Bulldog Rocketry Team is bigger and better than ever, and has a bright future on the horizon. UMD takes part in a national college rocket competition every June in New Mexico, but in order to place 11th overall out of 150 like UMD did last year, preparation has to start many months before.
FOX 21 Online
Legacy Fund Awards 11.4M to Minnesota Parks and Trails
DULUTH, Minn. — 14 Minnesota parks and trails getting a new look, thanks to the Legacy Fund. $11.4 million has been dished out by the fund to help enhance 14 regional parks and trails. Locally, the Duluth Waabizheshikana, Marten Trail received nearly $1.5 million dollars. The trail is located...
FOX 21 Online
Superior’s Longtime Holiday Tree ‘Unhealthy’, Will Be Replaced
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The city of Superior’s tree lighting ceremony next week will also be the last with the current tree outside the Superior Public Library. Mayor Jim Paine said the tree has to come down because it has become a hazard and is unhealthier than it looks.
FOX 21 Online
Astoria Building Demolition Begins In Downtown Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Demolition is underway on the historic Hotel Astoria building in the heart of Downtown Duluth. The front of the building looks like it always has on the corner of East Superior Street and 1st Avenue. The back side is no more. Crews are expected to level the structure before the end of the year.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Cloquet, Duluth, Ashland
Cloquet, MN- The City of Cloquet received a large grant this week for infrastructure improvements. The city was notified Tuesday they had received more than $450,000 from the Small Cities Development Program Grant. They are using the money for West End Business District Streetlights and a new Wentworth Park sign. The project will replace 21 existing streetlights and add five new ones in the Historic West End. 35 grants were awarded statewide.
FOX 21 Online
Native American Heritage Day Celebrated At Duluth Depot
DULUTH, Minn. – Native American Heritage Day was celebrated at the Duluth Depot Saturday. In partnership with the St. Louis County Historical Society, the event saw community gathering around to learn about the history of bandolier bags and enjoy a round dance. “A round dance, traditionally, was a mourning...
Replacement St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth To Feature Rooftop Garden
Essentia Health Duluth is working hard to finish their Vision Northland project and as progress continues to be made, design elements throughout the replacement St. Mary’s Medical Center are starting to take form. This week Essentia shared the very unique and sprawling rooftop garden that will be perched above...
FOX 21 Online
Live Look: Opening Night At ‘Bentleyville Tour Of Lights’
DULUTH, Minn. — Bentleyville Tour of Lights turned on for the first time this season Saturday at 5 p.m. Check out this live camera over Bayfront Park courtesy of DuluthHarborCam.com! FOX 21’s will have highlights from opening night tonight on FOX 21 Local News at 9.
Updated Minnesota North Shore + Wisconsin South Shore Snowfall Totals
Welcome to winter! An early-week snow event brought a dose of snow to the Minnesota portion Northland, and then Wisconsin and Michigan got their dose of snow to end the week. While parts of the region saw pretty minimal amounts, Lake Superior did its part to provide an extra heavy coating of the white stuff along the North and South Shores.
northernnewsnow.com
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College President Dies
CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Stephanie Hammitt, the President of the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, died at the age of 60 on Monday, the college announced. Hammitt served as the President of the college for 30 years before her passing. According to a news release from...
FOX 21 Online
Traffic Advisory For Christmas City Of The North Parade
DULUTH, Minn. — With the annual Christmas City of the North Parade comes traffic and road closures. The Duluth Police Department has sent out a traffic advisory for those who will be in Downtown Duluth Friday night. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. in front of Fitger’s at 6th...
Superior City Councilor Warren Bender Resigns Over Inappropriate Messages Following Police Investigation
A 14 year city councilor in Superior has resigned his seat, following a police investigation and the request of the mayor. Longtime community activist Warren Bender tendered his resignation - effective November 15 - following allegations of inappropriate messages being sent by him to an "unidentified woman". The alleged messages...
FOX 21 Online
Casino Pizza & Subs Shop Re-Opens With New Ownership
CLOQUET, Minn. — New owners took a chance and rolled the dice on a familiar pizza place in Cloquet. Since 1983, Casino Pizza & Subs Shop has been a well-known restaurant in the Cloquet community. The pizza place has had a few owners in the past. The shop temporary...
FOX 21 Online
Christmas City Of The North Parade, ‘Light Up The Plaza’ Kick Off Holidays
DULUTH, Minn. — Hundreds of people lined up along Superior Street Friday night for the 64th annual Christmas City Of The North Parade. And before the parade kicked off, Minnesota Power hosted its “Light Up The Plaza” event, which included turning on the big tree. Check out those highlights in the video above, and see a montage of moments from the parade in the video below.
FOX 21 Online
Campbell Lumber & Supply Hosts ‘Santa Paws’ Photo Sessions To Benefit Humane Society
SUPERIOR, Wis. — It’s that time of the year to get your festive family photos – and that includes your pets!. Campbell Lumber and Supply Company in Superior once again partnered up with the Douglas County Humane Society and Lady Jane Photography to host “Santa Paws.”
Which Duluth Restaurants Are Open On Thanksgiving?
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and maybe you want to do something a little different this year and go out to eat. Check out 10 restaurants that are open in the Duluth-Superior area for 2022. Some of the fun of Thanksgiving is getting together with family and friends and...
northernnewsnow.com
Christmas City of the North Parade: The cold never bothered me anyway
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - “Happy holidays. Happy holidays to everyone,” Laurie and William Awe, from International Falls, said. Even the cold weather didn’t stop the crowds from growing outside for the 64th annual Christmas City of the North Parade. It was a special night for...
boreal.org
Snow chances continue into weekend
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 18, 2022. Chances for on and off snow continues into Saturday. There will be a decrease in snow showers, or at least a lightening of precipitation, with a return to widespread snow showers and South Shore lake effect on Saturday. Accumulations are expected to mostly light, except over the South Shore, where 2-7” are possible and winter weather headlines may be needed.
Comments / 1