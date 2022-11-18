DULUTH, Minn — With more than 100 students participating in the club, the Bulldog Rocketry Team is bigger and better than ever, and has a bright future on the horizon. UMD takes part in a national college rocket competition every June in New Mexico, but in order to place 11th overall out of 150 like UMD did last year, preparation has to start many months before.

