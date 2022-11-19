ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

Man injured in Renton shooting

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gf3nF_0jGLSgpH00

A man was wounded in a shooting in Renton on Friday afternoon, the Renton Police Department said.

According to police, the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Meadow Avenue North and North Second Street.

The adult male victim drove himself to the 1400 block of Bronson Way North and called 911. Police are processing both scenes for evidence.

The man was treated by fire department personnel and taken to an area hospital. Police said his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Witnesses told police there was an altercation between the victim and possibly three other men who got away on foot. A K9 track was initiated in the area.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capitolhillseattle.com

911 | Police surround 15th Ave 7-Eleven after reported gunpoint hold-up

See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. 7-Eleven armed robbery attempt: Police surrounded the 15th and Denny 7-Eleven store early Sunday after a...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man found shot dead at Des Moines apartment complex

DES MOINES, Wash. — A man with a gunshot wound was found dead at a Des Moines apartment complex. Des Moines police detectives are investigating at the Waterview Crossing Apartments along Pacific Highway South near 218th Street, where the body was found at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. Officers...
DES MOINES, WA
Seattle, Washington

Suspect Flees, Shoots at Police Investigating DV Harassment in West Seattle

Police investigating a report of domestic violence came under fire from the suspect as he fled the West Seattle scene early Saturday morning. A woman called 911 around 12:30 am to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle and pointing a handgun at her. Police responding to her home spotted the 26-year-old suspect’s vehicle driving toward the house. Officers attempted to get the suspect to stop the vehicle but he drove off at a high rate of speed.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police searching for man suspected of chasing woman through West Seattle, shooting at police

SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a man suspected of shooting at police while fleeing the scene of a reported domestic violence incident in West Seattle. At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle while pointing a handgun at her, according to the Seattle Police Department.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

9-year-old boy injured in road rage incident discharged from Harborview Medical Center

SEATTLE, Wash. — Isaiah Johns, the 9-year-old who was injured in a road rage shooting incident in Renton was discharged from Harborview Medical Center on Friday afternoon. The shooting happened near Rainier Avenue South and South Grady Way just after 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. Johns was placed in the ICU and was reported to be in critical condition following the incident.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fifteen-year-old arrested, accused of involvement in 30 King County robberies

Armed robberies have been plaguing South King County over the past two weeks. There were three more incidents on Thursday night in Covington, Kent, and Renton. The King County Sheriff’s Office arrested one teen suspected of being involved in dozens of robberies, but others are still at large. The latest robbery was at a 76 gas station in Covington, which later led to shots being fired.
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Memorial held for slain Ingraham High School student

SEATTLE, Wash. — A memorial was held on Saturday, Nov. 19 to commemorate the life of the slain teenager, Ebenezer Haile, in the school shooting at Ingraham High School on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The memorial was held at 2 p.m. at Northwest Church in Lynwood Washington. On Nov. 8,...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Former Washington Man Charged With Killing Girlfriend 11 Years Ago

King County prosecutors have charged a Los Angeles man with killing a Redmond woman he was dating when she was last seen more than a decade ago. Mark Frisby, 44, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of Lorill Sinclaire, who was 49 when she was reported missing in 2011. Prosecutors asked he be held in California on $3 million bail while they seek his extradition to Washington.
REDMOND, WA
auburnexaminer.com

VRFA Blotter: Bystander Started CPR Makes a Difference

The Valley Regional Fire Authority responded to 296 calls for service for the week of November 8-14, 2022 (last week 303). Year to Date our Valley Professional Firefighters have responded to a total of 13,673 calls for service. This is a 4.1% increase from 2021 (13,130). Calls for Service Breakdown:
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
111K+
Followers
143K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy