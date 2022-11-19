Man injured in Renton shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting in Renton on Friday afternoon, the Renton Police Department said.

According to police, the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Meadow Avenue North and North Second Street.

The adult male victim drove himself to the 1400 block of Bronson Way North and called 911. Police are processing both scenes for evidence.

The man was treated by fire department personnel and taken to an area hospital. Police said his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Witnesses told police there was an altercation between the victim and possibly three other men who got away on foot. A K9 track was initiated in the area.

©2022 Cox Media Group