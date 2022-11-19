ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Post

Maxwell grad named NPCC Business Student of the Month

Ashlyn Parrett, of Maxwell, has been selected as North Platte Community College’s Business Student of the Month for November. Parrett graduated from Maxwell High School in 2019 and is currently studying agribusiness at NPCC. “I chose NPCC because I’ve always known the college as a launchpad to success and...
MAXWELL, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Community College provides for less fortunate with Angel Trees

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Angel Trees sprang up around North Platte Community College Wednesday afternoon. NPCC’s STEM Club and Alpha Beta Theta, the college’s chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, are hosting the trees to help children in need. It’s part of a campaign by The Salvation Army of North Platte to provide gifts to the less fortunate during the holidays.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Fur the Love of PAWS hosts “Soup Fur Paws” event

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday night, Fur the Love of PAWS hosted their annual “Soup Fur Paws” event. The event was hosted at the D&N event center and consisted of volunteers bringing in soup and deserts. People were allowed to then vote for their favorite soup and the winning family was awarded a trophy.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

3 Bedroom Home in North Platte - $465,000

Ever wanted to live out in Indian Hills with over 4,000 livable sq feet? Then this is the house for you! Built in 2017, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3,093 sq ft home features a primary suite on the south side of the home with the remaining 2 bedrooms and bathroom on the north side, all on the 2nd level. There is just over 1,000 sq ft, 35 x 28, just off the oversize 2 car garage on the main floor of the home that already includes an egress window and plumbing ready to be finished just how you would like. The 3rd level is a wide open loft featuring two dormer windows, the entire space can be utilized as it is now with wide open living spaces or potential to add additional bedrooms and bathrooms. The back patio has the perfect amount of shade to relax with a stone paved area ready for a pool for the summers and plenty of room for more and fully fenced in. Grass landscaping was just completed in the front and back of the home summer of 2022. This house is one of a kind and move in ready with potential of adding so much more! Come see this one before it is gone. OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1, from 1:30 - 3:00 PM!! Legal Description: Lot 5, Block 2, Indian Hills Estates, Lincoln County, Nebraska Taxes: $5,454 Address: 721 Otoe Trail, North Platte, NE 69101 County: Lincoln All square footage and lot size are taken from Lincoln County assessors card and are approximate and not guaranteed. Listing Agent hereby discloses that she is family-related to the Sellers.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Keith County Fairgrounds get crafty this weekend

OGALLALA, Neb.-Things are going to get crafty this weekend at the Keith County Fairgrounds in Ogallala. The Annual Keith County Craft Fair will be held at the fairgrounds on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Organizers say there is sure to be something for everyone. For more information, email...
OGALLALA, NE
knopnews2.com

Large police presence seen at standoff in northwest North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Nebraska State Patrol and the North Platte Police Department responded to a standoff near South Buffalo Bill Avenue and West A Street in North Platte. According to a reporter on the scene, dozens of officers in the area are armed. A man, barricaded inside his...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
iheart.com

NSP Investigating Fatal Crash Following Multi-Agency Pursuit

(York, NE) -- An investigation is underway following a fatal crash during a pursuit near York, Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says around 7:45 Friday morning, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely on Interstate 80. The state patrol says the trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper then initiated a pursuit.
YORK, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County’s Most Wanted

Some warrants May no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted subject, contact law enforcement. 2 warrants: Assault; cause body injury to person, theft by deception. Jeffrey L. Copley. Age: 36. 2 warrants: Possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of marijuana. Anthony W. Dixon. Age: 53. 4 warrants:...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Crash following York County pursuit kills North Platte woman, driver arrested

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
KSNB Local4

Passenger killed, driver arrested in high-speed chase

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
94K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy