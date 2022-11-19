Read full article on original website
Mid-Plains Community College Winterim classes start Dec. 12
Registration is open for winterim classes at Mid-Plains Community College. Winterim is the period between the end of the fall term and start of the spring semester. Classes will begin Dec. 12 and will finish by Jan. 12. The month-long courses offer a unique opportunity to earn credits in a...
Maxwell grad named NPCC Business Student of the Month
Ashlyn Parrett, of Maxwell, has been selected as North Platte Community College’s Business Student of the Month for November. Parrett graduated from Maxwell High School in 2019 and is currently studying agribusiness at NPCC. “I chose NPCC because I’ve always known the college as a launchpad to success and...
MPCC alum honored with Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Mid-Plains Community College alum Lee Perez has been recognized at the national level for outstanding service to both the field of education and his community. Perez was honored Monday by the National Education Association Foundation with the 2023 Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence, which is sponsored by...
knopnews2.com
North Platte High School teacher awarded grant to aid in innovative teaching methods
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Each spring and fall, REACH grants are available to North Platte Public School teachers to fund innovative approaches to teaching. The grant program is designed to assist where regular classroom/school budgets fall short. The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs partnered and awarded...
North Platte Community College provides for less fortunate with Angel Trees
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Angel Trees sprang up around North Platte Community College Wednesday afternoon. NPCC’s STEM Club and Alpha Beta Theta, the college’s chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, are hosting the trees to help children in need. It’s part of a campaign by The Salvation Army of North Platte to provide gifts to the less fortunate during the holidays.
knopnews2.com
Fur the Love of PAWS hosts “Soup Fur Paws” event
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday night, Fur the Love of PAWS hosted their annual “Soup Fur Paws” event. The event was hosted at the D&N event center and consisted of volunteers bringing in soup and deserts. People were allowed to then vote for their favorite soup and the winning family was awarded a trophy.
North Platte Telegraph
3 Bedroom Home in North Platte - $465,000
Keith County Fairgrounds get crafty this weekend
OGALLALA, Neb.-Things are going to get crafty this weekend at the Keith County Fairgrounds in Ogallala. The Annual Keith County Craft Fair will be held at the fairgrounds on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Organizers say there is sure to be something for everyone. For more information, email...
Chris Farley's brother to speak at North Platte Schools Day for Mental Health
North Platte Public Schools Day for Mental Health announces Tom Farley, brother of the late comedian and actor Chris Farley as the keynote speaker for the day. Farley will close the event with a 1:00 p.m. message about substance abuse, addiction, recovery, and prevention. More information about Tom Farley and...
knopnews2.com
Large police presence seen at standoff in northwest North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Nebraska State Patrol and the North Platte Police Department responded to a standoff near South Buffalo Bill Avenue and West A Street in North Platte. According to a reporter on the scene, dozens of officers in the area are armed. A man, barricaded inside his...
iheart.com
NSP Investigating Fatal Crash Following Multi-Agency Pursuit
(York, NE) -- An investigation is underway following a fatal crash during a pursuit near York, Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says around 7:45 Friday morning, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely on Interstate 80. The state patrol says the trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper then initiated a pursuit.
Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir temporarily closed for repairs
The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area near Sutherland will be closed until further notice starting Nov. 17 so repairs to the boat ramp may begin. Significant erosion, caused by water and wave action, needs to be addressed before further damage occurs to...
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
Some warrants May no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted subject, contact law enforcement. 2 warrants: Assault; cause body injury to person, theft by deception. Jeffrey L. Copley. Age: 36. 2 warrants: Possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of marijuana. Anthony W. Dixon. Age: 53. 4 warrants:...
Crash following York County pursuit kills North Platte woman, driver arrested
KSNB Local4
North Platte woman accused of exposing children to meth
NORTH PLATTE, Neb-A North Platte woman is facing child abuse allegations for allegedly exposing children to methamphetamine. North Platte Police said on Nov.2 at around 11:47 p.m., officers responded to the report of a possible drug violation at a residence in the 1000 block of S. Tabor Ave. During the...
