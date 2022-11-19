ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redondo Beach, CA

easyreadernews.com

ELECTION 2022 – Election Day results fortified by further vote counts

The race for school board and City Council in Manhattan Beach is nearly completed. In the week after Election Day, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office tallied a few thousand late-arriving mail-in ballots, and the initial results both held and increased in both the Manhattan Beach City Council and school board race.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Serious Management & Transparency Problems Persist at the Embattled OC Power Authority

The board — which is chaired by Irvine City Councilman Mike Carroll — took its vote the day before a new slate of Council candidates in Huntington Beach, who campaigned on the promise to pull out of OCPA, won election. Sources also say that the Orange County Board of Supervisors will soon discuss pulling the County out of OCPA as well. That would leave just Irvine, Fullerton and Buena Park as member cities. If Huntington Beach and the County exit, it is unclear whether enough ratepayers would be left to keep OCPA afloat.
IRVINE, CA
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Karen Bass’ Victory as LA’s New Mayor Was a Referendum on Division

The Los Angeles mayoral race this year contrasted two different viewpoints and, most importantly, two different approaches on what the future of LA should be. It garnered national attention compared to past elections, and the angst across the city was palpable as Election Day loomed. Angelenos were exposed to a barrage of political ads on TV, social media – everywhere you can imagine. They were dominated by candidate Rick Caruso, a wealthy real estate developer who tried to buy his way into City Hall, spending $100 million of his own money.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thepanthernewspaper.org

Election results: 2022 Orange City Council candidates

The mayoral race is currently very close, but Slater was ahead with 50.5% of the votes as of Nov. 16. Murphy, who had 49.4% of the votes, has served as mayor and a city councilor for numerous terms, the first of which was in 1993. The mayor’s race is too...
ORANGE, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Drati to depart Santa Monica after six years at the helm of SMMUSD

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) Superintendent Ben Drati announced on Friday that he would be departing the district effective January 2023; one day earlier, Drati accepted a job as superintendent of Bellflower Unified School District. Drati came to Santa Monica six years ago in November 2016, months after former...
SANTA MONICA, CA
signalscv.com

Our View | A Vote of No Confidence

As of this writing, it has been 10 days since the Nov. 8 General Election. And we still don’t know all of the results. California isn’t the only place where this is an issue. But let’s just look at the situation here in Los Angeles County, in the elections we follow most closely in the Santa Clarita Valley.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Rob Kerchner | Think It’s Bad? Try Democrat-Run Cities

If you think having Democrats in sole control of the U.S. government over the past two years has been bad (and it has!), or that having Democrats in sole control of California’s government over the past 10 years has been bad (and it has!), then just imagine having Democrats in sole control of your urban county or inner city for over half a century.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
myburbank.com

Developer Trades in Office Plan for SB 35 Housing Project in Rancho Area

Seven months after announcing plans to construct a workspace in Burbank’s Rancho District, the developers of 910 S Mariposa St. have proposed a housing project in its place. In March 2022, myBurbank reported that a low-density office space called Butterfly Gardens was to be built at the Rancho site. This layout would have included indoor and outdoor designs consisting of 23 small office bays plus an additional seven pods, which would have been smaller than the 23 main units.
BURBANK, CA
signalscv.com

Schiavo pulls ahead of Valladares by 571 votes

The tightly contested race for the 40th Assembly District has seen both candidates take the lead at least once since election day and the race is still, as of Saturday, too close to call. On Friday, incumbent Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, held on to a razor-thin 797-vote lead against...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
goldrushcam.com

On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding

November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
uscannenbergmedia.com

Students react to Bass winning election

Karen Bass stepped out this morning to give her first speech as mayor of Los Angeles after AP called the race. She was greeted by a crowd of enthusiastic supporters. Bass: “No matter who you are, no matter where you live, I will be a mayor for you.”. USC...
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

West leads Gentile by two votes

With 26,204 votes still left to process countywide, some elections in the West Orange County area remained close on Thursday night. The tightest contest is in Westminster’s District 1, where Amy Phan West leads John Gentile by just two votes: 3,102 votes to 3,100 votes, according to the county Registrar of Voters.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

