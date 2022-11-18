ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Cranes begin pulling debris out of Fort Myers Beach canals

By Sarah Metts
 2 days ago
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Clean-up is happening on Fort Myers Beach canals. Neighbors off of Estero Blvd., near Lazy Way, are happy to see the progress.

“Now, as things are getting picked up and face forward, that’s all you can do,” said Laurie Nienhous of Fort Myers Beach.

Cranes sitting on barges in the waterways are picking up debris pieces during the day. On Friday, we watched as the crane pulled pieces of homes, wood, car pieces, and trash from the canal.

“My grandson’s got a kick out of seeing those machines,” said Nienhous.

Laurie’s husband, Kenny, went out on the canal near their home two days after the storm.

“I’ve seen full homes in there,” said Kenny Nienhous. “We went through, and there was debris everywhere. So crazy.”

