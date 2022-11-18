ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Grey's Anatomy' Sets Date for Ellen Pompeo's Final Episode as Full-Time Cast Member

Grey's Anatomy fans will see their favorite medical staff return Feb. 23, 2023. It also marks the highly anticipated exit of the longtime series, lead Ellen Pompeo. As revealed this summer, Pompeo is scaling back her on-screen presence on the show, appearing in just eight episodes. She'll remin on board behind the scenes as an executive producer. She will also provide the voiceover narration for all episodes this season. The episode titled "I'll Follow the Sun" will segway her transition and is written by executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff, is Episode 7. Pompeo is switching her focus to a new Hulu limited series, which she is starring in and executive producing.
Parade

Everything You Need to Know About the New Doctor Who, Including The Doctor's New Companion!

If you're a fan of science fiction, there's no doubt you've seen an episode or two of Doctor Who. The long-running series debuted back in 1963 on BBC ran for 26 years (1963-1989) and was revived again in 2005. The current series has run for 17 years with six actors taking on the role of the Doctor. For the 60th anniversary of the show, a seventh actor will take on the role of the Doctor.
Parade

Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?

Fiinally! Yellowstone season 5 is here! It seems like just yesterday when we were tuning in to find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons. And one question that seems to have been on viewers' minds all season is, "Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?"
TheDailyBeast

British TV, Theater Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performance

British TV and theatre actress Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing a play. Melville shot to fame in the 1980s playing Tessa Parker in the long-running soap EastEnders. The theater company Nottingham Playhouse said she had just performed in a production of Nine Night when she was taken ill. The BBC reports that paramedics and a medically qualified member of the audience tried to save her life but she died at the scene. “Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them,” the theater company wrote. All remaining performances of Nine Night at the venue have been cancelled.Read it at Deadline
TVLine

Hallmark's The Way Home, Starring Andie MacDowell and Chyler Leigh, Sets Premiere Date — Watch the Trailer

What if you could meet your mother when she was your age? That’s one of the questions posed in the trailer for the time-traveling Hallmark series The Way Home, starring Maid’s Andie MacDowell and Supergirl‘s Chyler Leigh. On Thursday, the network announced the premiere date for the upcoming drama, which is set for Sunday, Jan. 15 at 9/8c, and revealed a sneak peek as well (see above). The Way Home centers on three generations of women: Kat Landry (played by Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) and Kat’s mother Del (MacDowell), who are all described as “strong, willful and independent.” In this...
IndieWire

Luke Hemsworth: ‘Westworld’ Shocking Cancellation Was ‘Disappointing’

Luke Hemsworth is choosing to see the beauty in the cancellation of the critically acclaimed HBO series “Westworld.” Since its premiere in 2016, “Westworld” has garnered 54 Emmy nominations and boasted a star-studded ensemble cast including Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Anthony Hopkins, Aaron Paul, Angela Sarafyan, James Marsden, Ariana DeBose, Aurora Perrineau, and Daniel Wu. HBO announced “Westworld” was given the ax in November 2022 after its fourth season concluded in August. “You hope these things go forever, but everyone’s got their own reasons,” Hemsworth told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m very thankful for my part in that...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Television Producer Dead at 47

Ben Feigin, a famed television producer who served as an executive producer on "Schitt's Creek," has died at 47, according to E! News. Feigin died of pancreatic cancer this week, United Talent Agency, where Feigin used to work, confirms.
TVLine

TVLine Items: Resident Alien Order Cut, ODAAT Vet Joins Goldbergs and More

Could this be a bad omen for Resident Alien? The order for the Syfy series’ upcoming third season has been reduced from 12 episodes to 8, our sister site Deadline reports. The show, which stars Alan Tudyk, consisted of 10 episodes in its first season, while Season 2 was split up into two halves, totaling 16 installments. The series received a 12-episode renewal for Season 3 in July, ahead of its return for the back half of Season 2, which saw a ratings decline, per Deadline. For scoop on what’s ahead in the abbreviated third season, check out TVLine’s post mortem Q&A...
HollywoodLife

Nicki Aycox Dead: ‘Supernatural’ Star Sadly Dies At 47

Supernatural actress Nicki Aycox died at 47 years old on November 16. Her sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the news the following day on Facebook. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” Susan wrote. “Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” Susan added. Her tribute featured beautiful photos of Nicki with her loved ones.
startattle.com

The Winchesters (Season 1 Episode 6) trailer, release date

Mary gets a call from an old family friend who’s looking for some help but when the team arrives, they learn that some crucial details were left out. Startattle.com – The Winchesters | The CW. Network: The CW. Release date: November 22, 2022 at 8pm EST. Cast:. –...
NME

‘The White Lotus’ renewed for third season

The White Lotus has been renewed for a third season, HBO have confirmed. Mike White’s satire of the über-rich aired its first season in 2021, returning last month with an almost entirely new cast for a second season that sees episodes aired weekly, with three currently available. Francesca...
MySanAntonio

Mickey Zide, Longtime Producer and Exhibition Executive, Dies at 90

Mickey Zide, an exhibition and distribution specialist who later went into producing films including “Dirty Mary Crazy Larry,’ died Nov. 10 in La Quinta, Calif. of natural causes. He was 90. Born in Detroit, Zide was the third generation of his family to work in the film business,...
Decider.com

‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Confirmed By HBO, Will Be Set In Yet Another Exotic Location

It’s official: The White Lotus is returning for a third season! After breaking records at HBO, Mike White‘s anthology series has been renewed. The beloved series debuted to critic and fan approval in July 2021, with its first season receiving 20 Emmy Award nominations and taking home ten, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The second season (dubbed a “resounding triumph” by Decider’s Megan O’Keefe) is on track to follow in its footsteps.

