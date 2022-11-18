Read full article on original website
Everyone is bingeing this dark new British crime thriller on Netflix
Anyone has it in them to snap and become a murderer, Stanley Tucci’s death row inmate ominously warns in Inside Man, a 4-episode BBC One/Netflix crime drama that’s currently dominating the streamer’s Top 10 chart in the US. “All it takes is a good reason, and a...
Popculture
'Grey's Anatomy' Sets Date for Ellen Pompeo's Final Episode as Full-Time Cast Member
Grey's Anatomy fans will see their favorite medical staff return Feb. 23, 2023. It also marks the highly anticipated exit of the longtime series, lead Ellen Pompeo. As revealed this summer, Pompeo is scaling back her on-screen presence on the show, appearing in just eight episodes. She'll remin on board behind the scenes as an executive producer. She will also provide the voiceover narration for all episodes this season. The episode titled "I'll Follow the Sun" will segway her transition and is written by executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff, is Episode 7. Pompeo is switching her focus to a new Hulu limited series, which she is starring in and executive producing.
Everything You Need to Know About the New Doctor Who, Including The Doctor's New Companion!
If you're a fan of science fiction, there's no doubt you've seen an episode or two of Doctor Who. The long-running series debuted back in 1963 on BBC ran for 26 years (1963-1989) and was revived again in 2005. The current series has run for 17 years with six actors taking on the role of the Doctor. For the 60th anniversary of the show, a seventh actor will take on the role of the Doctor.
Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?
Fiinally! Yellowstone season 5 is here! It seems like just yesterday when we were tuning in to find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons. And one question that seems to have been on viewers' minds all season is, "Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?"
British TV, Theater Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performance
British TV and theatre actress Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing a play. Melville shot to fame in the 1980s playing Tessa Parker in the long-running soap EastEnders. The theater company Nottingham Playhouse said she had just performed in a production of Nine Night when she was taken ill. The BBC reports that paramedics and a medically qualified member of the audience tried to save her life but she died at the scene. “Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them,” the theater company wrote. All remaining performances of Nine Night at the venue have been cancelled.Read it at Deadline
Comic actor Leslie Jordan, 67, killed in Hollywood car accident
LOS ANGELES, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Comic actor Leslie Jordan, a prime-time Emmy winner for his role on the hit sitcom "Will & Grace" and a social media sensation during the COVID-19 pandemic, died on Monday in a car crash while driving to work in Hollywood, a spokesperson said. He was 67.
Patrick Dempsey hits 'Disenchanted' premiere with wife Jillian and daughter Talula
Patrick Dempsey's night out at the "Disenchanted" premiere was a family affair. The actor hit the red carpet for his upcoming Disney+ movie on Wednesday night in Los Angeles with wife Jillian, a professional makeup artist and entrepreneur, and their 20-year-old daughter Talula in tow. For the star-studded event, Dempsey...
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 28)
Hold the front page! We’ve upped our usual seven streaming recommendations to eight this week, such is the frequency with which Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and the rest are dropping new movies and TV shows for viewers to enjoy. It’s a prolific few days on Netflix, in particular,...
Hallmark's The Way Home, Starring Andie MacDowell and Chyler Leigh, Sets Premiere Date — Watch the Trailer
What if you could meet your mother when she was your age? That’s one of the questions posed in the trailer for the time-traveling Hallmark series The Way Home, starring Maid’s Andie MacDowell and Supergirl‘s Chyler Leigh. On Thursday, the network announced the premiere date for the upcoming drama, which is set for Sunday, Jan. 15 at 9/8c, and revealed a sneak peek as well (see above). The Way Home centers on three generations of women: Kat Landry (played by Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) and Kat’s mother Del (MacDowell), who are all described as “strong, willful and independent.” In this...
Luke Hemsworth: ‘Westworld’ Shocking Cancellation Was ‘Disappointing’
Luke Hemsworth is choosing to see the beauty in the cancellation of the critically acclaimed HBO series “Westworld.” Since its premiere in 2016, “Westworld” has garnered 54 Emmy nominations and boasted a star-studded ensemble cast including Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Anthony Hopkins, Aaron Paul, Angela Sarafyan, James Marsden, Ariana DeBose, Aurora Perrineau, and Daniel Wu. HBO announced “Westworld” was given the ax in November 2022 after its fourth season concluded in August. “You hope these things go forever, but everyone’s got their own reasons,” Hemsworth told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m very thankful for my part in that...
Famed Television Producer Dead at 47
Ben Feigin, a famed television producer who served as an executive producer on "Schitt's Creek," has died at 47, according to E! News. Feigin died of pancreatic cancer this week, United Talent Agency, where Feigin used to work, confirms.
TVLine Items: Resident Alien Order Cut, ODAAT Vet Joins Goldbergs and More
Could this be a bad omen for Resident Alien? The order for the Syfy series’ upcoming third season has been reduced from 12 episodes to 8, our sister site Deadline reports. The show, which stars Alan Tudyk, consisted of 10 episodes in its first season, while Season 2 was split up into two halves, totaling 16 installments. The series received a 12-episode renewal for Season 3 in July, ahead of its return for the back half of Season 2, which saw a ratings decline, per Deadline. For scoop on what’s ahead in the abbreviated third season, check out TVLine’s post mortem Q&A...
Nicki Aycox Dead: ‘Supernatural’ Star Sadly Dies At 47
Supernatural actress Nicki Aycox died at 47 years old on November 16. Her sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the news the following day on Facebook. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” Susan wrote. “Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” Susan added. Her tribute featured beautiful photos of Nicki with her loved ones.
Young Sheldon season 6: next episode, teaser and everything we know
The lovable child prodigy Sheldon Cooper continues his collegiate career in Young Sheldon season 6. Here's everything we know about the new season.
startattle.com
The Winchesters (Season 1 Episode 6) trailer, release date
Mary gets a call from an old family friend who’s looking for some help but when the team arrives, they learn that some crucial details were left out. Startattle.com – The Winchesters | The CW. Network: The CW. Release date: November 22, 2022 at 8pm EST. Cast:. –...
NME
‘The White Lotus’ renewed for third season
The White Lotus has been renewed for a third season, HBO have confirmed. Mike White’s satire of the über-rich aired its first season in 2021, returning last month with an almost entirely new cast for a second season that sees episodes aired weekly, with three currently available. Francesca...
'Neighbours' picked up at Amazon Freevee after cancellation
Australian soap opera "Neighbours" found a new home at Amazon Freevee in the wake of its cancellation.
MySanAntonio
Mickey Zide, Longtime Producer and Exhibition Executive, Dies at 90
Mickey Zide, an exhibition and distribution specialist who later went into producing films including “Dirty Mary Crazy Larry,’ died Nov. 10 in La Quinta, Calif. of natural causes. He was 90. Born in Detroit, Zide was the third generation of his family to work in the film business,...
Clarkson’s Farm Revealed To Be One Of The Most Highly Anticipated Shows Of 2023
Fans have been eagerly waiting the second series of Prime Videos Clarkson’s Farm ever since it was announced it was coming after the release of the first series and data has now backed this up showing that it is one of the most highly anticipated shows of 2023. Praise...
‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Confirmed By HBO, Will Be Set In Yet Another Exotic Location
It’s official: The White Lotus is returning for a third season! After breaking records at HBO, Mike White‘s anthology series has been renewed. The beloved series debuted to critic and fan approval in July 2021, with its first season receiving 20 Emmy Award nominations and taking home ten, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The second season (dubbed a “resounding triumph” by Decider’s Megan O’Keefe) is on track to follow in its footsteps.
