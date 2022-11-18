City looks into options that could ease parking pinch for residents of Ski Town Square Condominiums

Read full article on original website
Grand County officials OK plans for boarding home for Winter Park employees in neighborhood outside of Fraser
FRASER — The battle to secure housing for seasonal employees of Winter Park Resort came to a head at the Grand County Board of Commissioners meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with county officials ultimately approving a modified version of a special use permit request from Winter Park Resort. Winter...
Proposed Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club facility at Howelsen Hill gets new life
When city staff advised against approving a land-use agreement between the city and the Steamboat Spring Winter Sports Club in July 2021, it seemed like the program’s hopes for a new strength and conditioning facility near the base of Howelsen Hill were dashed. However, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, City...
Steamboat’s ban on plastic bags will soon be expanded
Plastic bag bans and fees are nothing new in Steamboat, but incoming state regulations will expand those policies to most stores in town. During a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, City Council unanimously passed an ordinance meant to align the city’s policies on single-use plastic bags with state regulations included in a house bill that was passed in 2021.
Big game habitat seasonal closures begin Dec. 1 in Steamboat Springs area
Multiple areas in the Routt National Forest around Steamboat Springs will be go under a seasonal closure for big game winter range beginning Thursday, Dec. 1. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, mandatory and voluntary closures will be in place from Dec. 1 to April 15 at trailheads and in areas where conflicts between wildlife and people have historically occurred. Approximately, 12,000 acres on the Routt National Forest have a seasonal closure for deer and elk in place.
One hurt in Sunday wreck on U.S. 40 in Routt County
A car wreck on U.S. Highway 40 near Rabbit Ears Pass closed the route Sunday morning, Nov. 20, with one driver suffering injuries that were described as serious but not life threatening. According to Colorado State Patrol, initial reports suggest a 19-year-old woman from Steamboat was passing another vehicle on...
Website dubs Colorado spot one of best RV parks for 2023
According to a blog that's all about life on the road, one of the top destinations for an RV trip is right in Colorado. Traveling Lifestyle's list of 'top 5 outdoor destinations,' which focused on spots catering to RVs, listed the 'Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains' site as one of the country's best spots. With RV sites here starting at just $65 per night, Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains sounds like a spot worth checking out during a road trip.
Holiday Inn sells, Steamboat Resort readies for opening day: Top stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com
1. Owner of new BBQ restaurant hopes experience, passion will be start of new Oak Creek tradition. Dana Christensen is hoping her homegrown recipes, Texas-style barbecue and a tradition of good food inspired by her grandmother will bring new life to Main Street in Oak Creek and plant the seeds for another long-running South Routt tradition.
Call from state officials prompts Steamboat officials to reverse decision on city hall
From about 9:30 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, Steamboat Springs City Council weighed the city‘s options for the heating ventilation and cooling system at the planned new city hall and fire station building. City Council eventually decided 4-3 to direct city staff to move forward with an all-electric...
Brook trout record broken again
Granby resident Tim Daniel broke a 75-year old record by catching a 23.25 inch-long brook trout that weighed 7.84 pounds in Monarch Lake on May 23, but only four months later, Larry Vickers and Matt Smiley of Lake City both caught bigger brook trout a week apart from each other.
Will Steamboat see more snow before opening day at the resort and Howelsen?
Steamboat Resort’s opening day on Wednesday, Nov. 23 is fast approaching, but it’s not yet close enough for an accurate forecast, said local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth. As of Saturday, Nov. 19, there was a solid chance for snow Wednesday evening through Thanksgiving morning. However, just a day earlier, that chance wasn’t looking so good. So, it’s still hard to say if there will be snow on opening week.
Yampa Valley clinics prepare for psychedelic mushroom mental health therapy
After Colorado voters narrowly passed Proposition 122, or Access to Natural Psychedelic Substances, training is progressing for several clinicians at Minds in Motion integrative care clinic in Steamboat Springs to offer supervised services with psychedelic mushrooms in 2024. Angela Melzer, owner of Minds in Motion, said the state timeline for...
Colorado town to hit -13 degrees overnight, single-digit temps expected across the state
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Coloradans across the state are in for a frigid Friday night, with temperatures in most areas expected to plummet into the single digits. The service is also calling for some regions to dip into the negatives, with the town of Walden notably forecasted...
Routt County budget for 2023 makes investments in staff, climate resiliency
The proposed 2023 Routt County budget will see a slight increase compared to 2022, as commissioners emphasize the need to invest in the county‘s workforce. In addition to a 7% cost of living adjustment that comes with a $2 million price tag, the county has worked to increase starting and on-call pay, as well as making key changes to internal systems benefiting employees and investing in additional training and wellness opportunities for staff.
Hot Sulphur Springs man arrested for assault
Grand County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Hot Sulphur Springs resident Justin Opinker, 39, for a Class 6 felony charge of assault on an at-risk adult Oct. 16. Opinker allegedly assaulted his 76-year-old father, according to a warrantless arrest probable cause statement. Opinker’s father had a bruise on his shin and...
Open enrollment assistance available at Yampa Valley Medical Center
Financial counselors at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center are now certified to assist individuals with insurance enrollment. Open enrollment began Nov. 1 on Connect for Health Colorado, the state’s health insurance exchange that allows people to choose from a variety of plans that will begin Jan. 1. The Connect...
Adult sports begins winter season
Winter adult sports offered through City of Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation have begun with ice hockey leagues starting Nov. 8 for all three levels. The league will run through March with games Sunday through Thursday at Howelsen Ice Arena. Also at Howelsen Ice Arena will be the curling league...
