Multiple areas in the Routt National Forest around Steamboat Springs will be go under a seasonal closure for big game winter range beginning Thursday, Dec. 1. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, mandatory and voluntary closures will be in place from Dec. 1 to April 15 at trailheads and in areas where conflicts between wildlife and people have historically occurred. Approximately, 12,000 acres on the Routt National Forest have a seasonal closure for deer and elk in place.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO