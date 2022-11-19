ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Man wanted for murder in Mexico arrested in Tulare County, deputies say

 4 days ago

A man who was wanted for murder in Mexico has been arrested in Tulare County.

Deputies took 49-year-old Adrian Espinoza Cabrera into custody on Thursday.

Investigators initially arrested him for domestic abuse at a home in the small rural community of Monson.

During that investigation, deputies discovered Cabrera was also wanted for a murder in Michoacán, Mexico.

He is currently being held at a pre-trial facility in Tulare County

go ahead make my day!
4d ago

These guys hide where they can. And I’m sure there are many other like him and people know about and should call their local police or sheriff’s office.

