Man wanted for murder in Mexico arrested in Tulare County, deputies say

A man who was wanted for murder in Mexico has been arrested in Tulare County.

Deputies took 49-year-old Adrian Espinoza Cabrera into custody on Thursday.

Investigators initially arrested him for domestic abuse at a home in the small rural community of Monson.

During that investigation, deputies discovered Cabrera was also wanted for a murder in Michoacán, Mexico.

He is currently being held at a pre-trial facility in Tulare County