Man wanted for murder in Mexico arrested in Tulare County, deputies say
A man who was wanted for murder in Mexico has been arrested in Tulare County. Deputies took 49-year-old Adrian Espinoza Cabrera into custody on Thursday. Investigators initially arrested him for domestic abuse at a home in the small rural community of Monson. During that investigation, deputies discovered Cabrera was also wanted for a murder in Michoacán, Mexico. He is currently being held at a pre-trial facility in Tulare County
