Virginia Beach, VA

Mayflower Marathon Food Drive happening all weekend in Hampton Roads

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
There's a chance to help those in need in the Hampton Roads community. The Mayflower Marathon Food Drive is happening in Hampton and Virginia Beach, with other drop-off locations in Yorktown and Suffolk.

The Mayflower Marathon Food Drive kicked off Friday afternoon and runs through the weekend. The 57-hour event takes place ahead of the foodbank's busiest time of the year.

Simply drive through to donate, and volunteers will be on-site through Sunday afternoon.

"There are two locations that are 24 hours a day one is here at Pembroke behind Target and the other is at the Kroger marketplace," said David Brandt with the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

Virginia food banks have an entire list of things they need like frozen turkeys or hams, instant potatoes, peanut butter, canned veggies and other items like shampoo, diapers and deodorant.

Donation Sites
Pembroke Mall (behind Target)4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Continuous service from Friday 5:30 a.m. to Sunday 3 p.m.

Kroger Marketplace 1017 University Blvd.
Suffolk, VA 23435
Saturday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. & Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Donations can also be online.

