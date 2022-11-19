ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pewaukee, WI

Plane filled with 50+ dogs crash lands into the hearts of their rescuers

By Julia Fello
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VmcB8_0jGLRjRF00

A plane filled with more than 50 dogs crash-landed into a Pewaukee Golf Course and into the hearts of their rescuers.

Dogs who survived Tuesday's plane crash are getting forever homes and some animals are going to the first responders who saved them.

The story of the plane crashing with more than 50 adoptable dogs on board seems to have tugged at everyone's heartstrings. People are amazed everyone on board survived, especially after both wings of the plane came off when it crashed.

All of the rescuers seemed to have fallen in love with the dogs that were on their way from down south to be adopted by the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS).

Their applications have sped through the process and many dogs were taken to their new homes on Friday.

We met three firefighters with the Lake Country Department who rescued dogs they helped on the scene. They say they feel as though they are the ones who have been rescued.

Firefighter-EMT Elle Steitzer was one of the first on the scene, "It could have been a lot worse for sure, just absolutely these are the luckiest dogs in the world."

Which is one of the reasons why she is calling her new puppy "Lucky."

Deputy Fire Chief Anthony Wasielewski says his newly adopted dog "Marley" lept into his arms during the rescue.

"I told my wife the story. After that she goes, I think we need to go get her," he said.

Firefighter-Paramedic Amber Christian felt a nagging to adopt her little boy "Artemis" after responding to the miraculous event.

"It takes a certain heart to do our job and it doesn't turn off when you go home," she said.

There are dozens more still yet to be adopted. Visit the Humane Animal Wellness Society to learn more.

The cause of the plane crash is still under investigation.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs die in pond accident, staff says

WEST BEND, Wis. - Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, Nov. 19 announced the deaths of two tiger cubs that were just born in August. In a Facebook post, Shalom said staff arrived around 7 a.m. to find the cubs' mother, Ginger, "moaning" the way she did after an adult tiger, Goliath, died earlier this year.
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

4-year-old pulled from Milwaukee fire dies

MILWAUKEE - A 4-year-old boy was pulled from a Milwaukee fire and rushed to Children's Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20, where the child sadly died. The fire happened at a home near 84th and Mill. Milwaukee fire officials said the "baby" was rescued from the second floor. The medical examiner...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Waukesha man's wheelchair repeatedly stuck on snow-covered bridge

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Mike Kirkham and his service dog, Blaze, attempt to make the half-mile trip along St. Paul Avenue in Waukesha to a nearby store almost every day. But twice recently Mike's wheelchair journey has ended abruptly, stuck on a snow-covered bridge path. And twice, Waukesha Police have been called to help him out.
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 25-year-old utility worker died Tuesday morning after being struck by an SUV while unloading equipment on a highway in the township of Franklin, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its statement, the Edgerton man was part of a utility crew working...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Baby pulled from Milwaukee fire, rushed to Children's

MILWAUKEE - A baby was pulled from a Milwaukee house fire and rushed to Children's Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20. It happened at a home near 84th and Mill. Milwaukee fire officials said the baby was rescued from the second floor. The cause of the fire is under investigation. It's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
cwbradio.com

Name of Individual Killed in One Vehicle Accident in Clark County Released

The name of the person killed in a crash on Highway 13 near Water Road in the Township of Mayville has been released. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th. An initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on Highway 13 when the operator, 32-year-old Patrick Davis, lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy