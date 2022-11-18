Read full article on original website
Ukraine Warns Russia Getting Major Reinforcement on Front Lines
Ukraine expects to see the "main activity" of mobilized Russian soldiers in the ongoing war in about one and a half or two weeks, according to Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov. Hromov said during an online briefing Thursday that the Russian conscripts included in this "main activity" will probably work...
Russian soldiers are reported to be taking over Ukrainians’ homes in Kherson
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian soldiers are forcing Ukrainian civilians from their apartments in the occupied capital of the Kherson region and moving in themselves, a resident said Friday as the southern city became a growing focus of war in Ukraine. His account of soldiers spreading throughout the city of...
Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘has proof’ of UK involvement in Black Sea drone strike
Moscow has claimed it will publish proof that British specialist troops were involved in a drone attack over the weekend on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. It comes as the Ministry of Defence dismissed Russia’s allegation as an “invented story” which says “more about arguments going on inside the Russian government than it does about the West”.
Russia Fires Mock Nuclear Warhead at Ukraine—Kyiv
Russia pummelled Ukraine on Thursday with a wave of missile strikes on cities including Kyiv, Dnipro, and the Odesa and Kharkiv oblasts.
Following Ukraine G20 Speech, Russia Complains About Ukraine Asking For Too Much In Their Peace Plan
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of UkrainePresident of Ukraine on Wikimedia Commons. Speaking at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine delivered a rousing speech in which he outlined the ten points of a peace plan with Russia to end the war that has been raging since Putin launched the current invasion in February of this year. Though speaking in Ukrainian, President Zelenskyy pointed out at the start of his speech that translations into each of the representative’s languages were provided directly as well.
Ukraine Situation Report: Russia’s Demolition Of Roadway Over Dam Seen In Incredible Video (Updated)
Russia is preparing for a heavily fortified defense of what territory remains between the frontline and Crimea. Footage shows Russian forces blowing the bridge at Nova Kakhovka Dam after fleeing the Dnieper’s western bank on November 11. The massive explosion left a huge cloud of smoke in its wake...
Milley urges Ukraine to negotiate with Russia, saying chances of total military victory 'unlikely'
Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff Mark Milley urged Kyiv and Moscow to find a "political solution" as the winter months loom, warning that the chances of a total military victory was "unlikely." "You want to negotiate from a position of strength. Russia right now is on its back,"...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Sunak meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv and confirms UK’s ‘continued support’ – as it happened
UK prime minister makes first visit to Ukraine since taking power
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian booby traps turning Kherson into ‘city of death’, says Ukraine official
Adviser to head of the office of Ukraine’s president says Russian military have mined apartments and sewers and plan to reduce Kherson to ruins
Russia-Ukraine war: no need to evacuate Kyiv, says Ukraine’s PM, as country rules out peace talks with Moscow – as it happened
Denys Shmyhal says no reason to evacuate any city not near frontlines; Kyiv refuses to negotiate until Russian troops have left its territory
G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Leaders of the world's largest economies appeared ready Tuesday to convey a strong message from most condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the group to maintain pressure on Moscow over its nine-month war that has devastated Ukraine and roiled the global economy.
US News and World Report
Biden Disputes Ukraine Leader Comments That Missiles That Landed in Poland Weren't Ukrainian
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday disputed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's comment that missiles that landed in Poland were not of Ukranian origin. "That's not the evidence," Biden told reporters at the White House upon returning from a trip to Asia. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by...
Rishi Sunak meets Volodymyr Zelenskiy in surprise visit to Ukraine
Prime minister promises Ukrainian president sustained UK support as Russian strikes target power grid
NewsChannel 36
Stories from Ukraine: The Ukraine-Poland Border Crossing
MEDYKA, POLAND - Our coverage of Stories from Ukraine continues. Our crew visited the Poland-Ukraine border following the recent missile strike in Ukraine. It is a cold and rainy day en route to the Ukraine border crossing in Medyka, Poland. When we got there, we were surprised about what we saw, or rather, what we didn’t see.
Italy open to supplying air defence systems to Ukraine - official
ROME, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Italian government is readying a new arms package for Ukraine including air defence systems, a governing coalition official said on Tuesday. Western nations have been delivering more air defence hardware to Ukraine since President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last month asked the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations for help to stop Russian missiles raining down on Ukrainian cities.
Ukraine news: West rejects Russia’s allegation of Kyiv using ‘dirty bomb’
Western countries have accused Russia of plotting to use a threat of a bomb laced with nuclear material as a pretext for escalation in Ukraine. It comes as Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu phoned Western counterparts on Sunday to tell them Moscow suspected Kyiv of planning to use a so-called “dirty bomb”. In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of France, Britain and the United States said they had all rejected the allegations and reaffirmed their support for Ukraine against Russia.“Our countries made clear that we all reject Russia’s transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a...
Power cuts and infrastructure damage after Russian strike: Kyiv
Millions of Ukrainians in more than a dozen provinces are experiencing severe power disruptions as temperatures plunge and almost half of the country's energy infrastructure is in need of repair after weeks of Russian attacks, officials in Kyiv said Friday. The assessment by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal of the widespread damage to the country's grid comes after weeks of sustained Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure.
In newly liberated Kherson, Ukrainians celebrate but worry about what's next
KHERSON, Ukraine, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Under rainy skies, Ukrainian-controlled Kherson's central square was a frenetic melee on Thursday afternoon of humanitarian aid queues and displays of patriotic celebration tinged with uncertainty about the future.
BBC
Ukraine war: Kyiv claims major gains as Russia exits Kherson
The Ukrainian army says it has made major gains over the last day around Kherson, after Russia said it was withdrawing from the southern city. Ukrainian troops say they have taken back the key town of Snihurivka, 50km (30 miles) to the north of Kherson. Kyiv has also claimed big...
AOL Corp
'That's not the evidence': Ukraine clashes with allies over Poland missile in rare public split
LONDON — In a rare display of public discord, Ukraine and its Western backers are openly clashing over who launched the missile that killed two civilians in NATO member Poland. It may be the most significant rift during the war so far between Ukraine and its supporters, including the...
