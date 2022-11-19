Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Update: Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return for Bengals in Week 11
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return to Sunday's Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mixon suffered a concussion during Sunday's game and was not able to return to the game. Samaje Perine will take over as the team's lead back for the remainder of the contest.
Nick Sirianni didn't hold back after Eagles beat Colts — this one was for Frank Reich
INDIANAPOLIS — This one was for Frank Reich — Nick Sirianni’s mentor, friend, and the man he believes should’ve been on the opposing sideline when the former Colts offensive coordinator made his return to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Before the Eagles took on the...
Raiders douse Broncos in OT on Davante Adams TD catch
Davante Adams waved goodbye to the folks in the Mile High City on Sunday. Derek Carr threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to his favorite target early in overtime and the struggling Raiders had a 22-16 victory over the struggling Broncos. The winning drive covered 67 yards over three plays and...
Giants WR Wan'Dale Robinson lost for season with torn ACL
New York Giants rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson hauled in nine receptions for 100 yards on Sunday afternoon. It was the first 100-yard game of his career and the first by a Giants receiver this season. Unfortunately for Robinson, his final catch came at a cost. While attempting to...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Browns, Deshaun Watson, Ravens, Steelers
Browns WR Amari Cooper is excited to build chemistry with QB Deshaun Watson. “I’ve thought about that,” Cooper said, via Akron Beacon Journal. “I mean, I didn’t practice yesterday, but after practice and everything like that, just whatever it takes, talking to him, getting more reps in after practice. It’s actually something I’m really excited about.”
What the AFC Wild Card race looks like with 7 weeks left
The AFC South wasn’t too relevant Sunday after the Tennessee Titans stretched their divisional lead Thursday with a win and the Jacksonville Jaguars sat out with a Week 11 bye. What did get a shake up was the wild card race in the AFC. With the Kansas City Chiefs...
Blue Zone breaks down Colts-Eagles at 11:30 a.m. on CBS4
INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts host one of the best teams in the NFL when the 8-1 Eagles come to town at 1 p.m. “Blue Zone” previews the game at 11:30 a.m. on CBS4. Chris Hagan and Chris Widlic will be live on the Lucas Oil Stadium sidelines with everything fans need to know before kickoff. […]
Where Titans stand in AFC South, playoff picture entering Week 12
The Tennessee Titans had an ideal Sunday off following their double-digit win over the Green Bay Packers last Thursday night. Both of the AFC South teams that were playing on Sunday ended up losing their respective games. The Houston Texans lost to the Washington Commanders by a score of 23-10,...
Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffers ankle injury vs. Chargers
The turf at SoFi Stadium seems to have claimed its first victim. Kansas City Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire got to work early in the Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on “Sunday Night Football.” He had two carries for nine yards. On the second carry, he got up limping to the sideline afterward.
Yardbarker
2022 Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker
It’s time for another update to your Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker. Despite the Raiders’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts, several players put up decent fantasy totals. All Raiders fantasy football stats from previous games will come from ESPN, and all points will be based on standard PPR formats.
Raiders WR Davante Adams expected to play vs Broncos despite abdomen injury
Among the players who were listed as Questionable for the Raiders for today’s game the Denver Broncos is Davante Adams. The All Pro receiver suffered an abdomen injury that had him limited in practice all week, putting his status in limbo for the game. Now, according to NFL media’s Ian Rapoport, Adams is expected to play.
Raiders announce inactives ahead of Week 11 matchup vs. Broncos
Going into Week 11, the Raiders have one of the league’s most banged-up rosters. They will be without Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow once again as both players were placed on the injured reserve list last week. The good news is that the Raiders will have All-Pro wide receiver...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Joe Burrow on T.J. Watt's interception; Steelers-Colts game has different tone; Darrelle Revis' honor
Monday’s “First Call” has Joe Burrow’s assessment of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt after yet another eye-popping interception. Next week’s game for the Steelers no longer appears to be the joke people were making it out to be two weeks ago. A former Pitt Panthers star is getting a well-deserved honor from his former NFL team. Chase Claypool continues to be less than impressive in Chicago.
Steelers S Damontae Kazee fined for hit on Chris Olave
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Domante Kazee made his regular-season debut last week against the New Orleans Saints. Kazee had a strong game but unfortunately, his big hit on Saints receiver Chris Olave early in the game drew a penalty and now according to ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, a fine by the NFL as well. Fowler also indicated Kazee plans to appeal the fine per his agent.
