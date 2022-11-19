ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Update: Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return for Bengals in Week 11

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return to Sunday's Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mixon suffered a concussion during Sunday's game and was not able to return to the game. Samaje Perine will take over as the team's lead back for the remainder of the contest.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Browns, Deshaun Watson, Ravens, Steelers

Browns WR Amari Cooper is excited to build chemistry with QB Deshaun Watson. “I’ve thought about that,” Cooper said, via Akron Beacon Journal. “I mean, I didn’t practice yesterday, but after practice and everything like that, just whatever it takes, talking to him, getting more reps in after practice. It’s actually something I’m really excited about.”
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX59

Blue Zone breaks down Colts-Eagles at 11:30 a.m. on CBS4

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts host one of the best teams in the NFL when the 8-1 Eagles come to town at 1 p.m. “Blue Zone” previews the game at 11:30 a.m. on CBS4. Chris Hagan and Chris Widlic will be live on the Lucas Oil Stadium sidelines with everything fans need to know before kickoff. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

2022 Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker

It’s time for another update to your Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker. Despite the Raiders’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts, several players put up decent fantasy totals. All Raiders fantasy football stats from previous games will come from ESPN, and all points will be based on standard PPR formats.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Joe Burrow on T.J. Watt's interception; Steelers-Colts game has different tone; Darrelle Revis' honor

Monday’s “First Call” has Joe Burrow’s assessment of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt after yet another eye-popping interception. Next week’s game for the Steelers no longer appears to be the joke people were making it out to be two weeks ago. A former Pitt Panthers star is getting a well-deserved honor from his former NFL team. Chase Claypool continues to be less than impressive in Chicago.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers S Damontae Kazee fined for hit on Chris Olave

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Domante Kazee made his regular-season debut last week against the New Orleans Saints. Kazee had a strong game but unfortunately, his big hit on Saints receiver Chris Olave early in the game drew a penalty and now according to ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, a fine by the NFL as well. Fowler also indicated Kazee plans to appeal the fine per his agent.
PITTSBURGH, PA

