Well-renowned drumline opens new arts center in Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A beloved marching drum line, according to its director, is growing and opening a new community center in Yonkers that will provide after-school programming for hundreds of children.

The Marching Cobras Drumline is opening a new performing arts complex on Palisades Avenue in Yonkers. They are renowned for mesmerizing audiences around the tri-state. The emphasis will be on music programs, and everyone is welcome.

Not just in New York but worldwide, The Marching Cobras are well renowned for their music and choreography. The parents of these young drummers are their strongest supporters. Sadaya Sellers said that the after-school program completely changed her daughter’s life.

The drumline has been performing for 15 years at parades, the Super Bowl, special occasions, and even concerts for celebrities like Rihanna. In addition, for more than 200 inner-city kids, the non-profit performing arts program organizes after-school music sessions.

Their Executive Director, Terrel Stowers, said the program is growing much like his students. There will be new dance studios and classrooms in the new performing arts center. The improvements and new area cost a whopping $250,000 to complete.

George Garcia, 28, said that the center genuinely invests in the neighborhood’s youth. Garcia joined the program when he was 10 years old and is now a teacher.

You can visit the Marching Cobras’ website to donate to the renovation of their new performing arts facility.

